FRAX Price(FRAX)
The live FRAX (FRAX) price today is ￡ 0.2796, with a 1.27% change over the past 24 hours. The current FRAX to GBP conversion rate is ￡ 0.2796 per FRAX.
FRAX currently ranks #332 by market capitalisation at ￡ 24.67M, with a circulating supply of 88.23M FRAX. During the last 24 hours, FRAX traded between ￡ 0.2771 (low) and ￡ 0.2862 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at ￡ 31.1513009925498823, while the all-time low was ￡ 0.384907249769277474.
In short-term performance, FRAX moved +0.10% in the last hour and -10.90% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached ￡ 56.43K.
No.332
88.51%
FRAX
The current Market Cap of FRAX is ￡ 24.67M, with a 24-hour trading volume of ￡ 56.43K. The circulating supply of FRAX is 88.23M, with a total supply of 99681495.59113361. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is ￡ 27.87M.
+0.10%
-1.27%
-10.90%
-10.90%
Track the price changes of FRAX for today, 30 days, 60 days, and 90 days:
|Period
|Change (GBP)
|Change (%)
|Today
|￡ -0.002626
|-1.27%
|30 Days
|￡ +0.0136
|+5.11%
|60 Days
|￡ +0.0176
|+6.71%
|90 Days
|￡ -0.1352
|-32.60%
Today, FRAX recorded a change of ￡ -0.002626 (-1.27%), reflecting its latest market activity.
Over the past 30 days, the price shifted by ￡ +0.0136 (+5.11%), showing the token's short-term performance.
Expanding the view to 60 days, FRAX saw a change of ￡ +0.0176 (+6.71%), giving a broader perspective on its performance.
Looking at the 90-day trend, the price moved by ￡ -0.1352 (-32.60%), offering insight into the token's long-term trajectory.
Want to unlock the all-time price history and price movements of FRAX (FRAX)?
Check out the FRAX Price History page now.
This analysis leverages AI models to evaluate FRAX recent price action, volume dynamics, and market sentiment. Real-time data processing highlights emerging trends and potential trading setups, supporting more informed and timely decisions.
Current overall sentiment in the FRAX market: bullish, bullish 55% | bearish 45%;
|Indicator Dimension
|Model Conclusion
|Proportion/Threshold
|Quick Take
|KDJ
|Dead Cross
|K < D
|Short-term momentum cooling down, temperature falling.
|EMA Group
|5‑6 Buy
|60‑80% Buy
|Majority of MAs pointing up, bullish alignment dominant.
|StochRSI
|< 20
|Oversold Zone
|Short-term falling too fast, watch for rebound opportunity.
|MACD
|Golden Cross
|DIF > DEA
|Bullish momentum emerging.
|BOLL (20,2)
|Lower ≤ Price ≤ Middle
|Between lower and middle band
|Relatively weak, but not extreme.
|RSI (14)
|Neutral
|30‑70
|Within normal range, still has room.
|MA Group
|5‑6 Buy
|60‑80% Buy
|Majority of MAs pointing up, bullish alignment dominant.
|Pivot Point
|S2 ≤ Price < S1
|Between S2‑S1
|Below central pivot, entering low-price zone.
FRAX_USDT is trading at the 0.2825 level on the 4-hour timeframe. The price is positioned just one pip above the S2 pivot point at 0.2824, with the central pivot axis set at 0.2849. Currently, the price structure remains within the lower band of the pivot system. The short-term moving average group and the EMA group are aligned in a bullish configuration. The MACD indicator has completed a golden cross, while the RSI reading stays in the neutral zone. Both the fast and slow lines indicate an initial accumulation of momentum. Volatility remains confined to a narrow range, and there is a brief balance between long and short positions at lower levels. Near-term resistance lies at the S1 pivot level of 0.2837, which is 12 pips away from the current price. Above this, the key reference point is the central pivot at 0.2849. On the downside, immediate support is found at the S2 pivot level of 0.2824, just 1 pip below the current price. Further resistance extends to the R1 pivot at 0.2862. For the price to test the central pivot, it must first break through S1. Conversely, a drop below S2 would open up downside potential toward the corresponding R2 reversal zone.
This content is generated by AI based on historical and current market data. It is for informational purposes only and does not constitute any investment advice.
In 2040, the price of FRAX could potentially see a growth of 0.00%. It could reach a trading price of ￡ --.
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FRAX is the native token of the Fraxtal Layer 1 blockchain, serving as the primary gas token and base asset across the network. It was previously known as FXS (Frax Share) but was rebranded following the North Star upgrade. This transition marked a shift in function, positioning FRAX not as a governance token, but as a fixed-supply, commodity-like asset used to secure and operate the Fraxtal blockchain. FRAX is used to pay gas fees, support validator operations, and act as the monetary foundation of the Fraxtal ecosystem. The token follows a predetermined emission schedule that cannot be altered, emphasizing its role as a stable and predictable asset for network utility. While other DeFi protocols may choose to use FRAX in staking or governance models, the token itself does not carry governance rights within the core protocol. Unlike earlier versions of the Frax ecosystem, which were based on Ethereum and featured a fractional-algorithmic stablecoin, the current FRAX token exists natively on the Fraxtal blockchain. Wrapped or bridged versions may exist for cross-chain compatibility, but the core issuance and utility remain on Fraxtal. Originally launched in 2020, the broader Frax project introduced a hybrid stablecoin model, combining algorithmic mechanics with collateralization. With its evolution into the Fraxtal network, FRAX now plays a dual role—continuing to serve as a decentralized asset within DeFi while also powering a standalone Layer 1 chain.
For a more in-depth understanding of FRAX, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:
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