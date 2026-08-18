FRAX Price Today

The live FRAX (FRAX) price today is ￡ 0.2796, with a 1.27% change over the past 24 hours. The current FRAX to GBP conversion rate is ￡ 0.2796 per FRAX.

FRAX currently ranks #332 by market capitalisation at ￡ 24.67M, with a circulating supply of 88.23M FRAX. During the last 24 hours, FRAX traded between ￡ 0.2771 (low) and ￡ 0.2862 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at ￡ 31.1513009925498823, while the all-time low was ￡ 0.384907249769277474.

In short-term performance, FRAX moved +0.10% in the last hour and -10.90% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached ￡ 56.43K.

FRAX (FRAX) Market Information

Rank No.332 Market Cap ￡ 24.67M￡ 24.67M ￡ 24.67M Volume (24H) ￡ 56.43K￡ 56.43K ￡ 56.43K Fully Diluted Market Cap ￡ 27.87M￡ 27.87M ￡ 27.87M Circulation Supply 88.23M 88.23M 88.23M Max Supply 99,681,495.59113361 99,681,495.59113361 99,681,495.59113361 Total Supply 99,681,495.59113361 99,681,495.59113361 99,681,495.59113361 Circulation Rate 88.51% Public Blockchain FRAX

The current Market Cap of FRAX is ￡ 24.67M, with a 24-hour trading volume of ￡ 56.43K. The circulating supply of FRAX is 88.23M, with a total supply of 99681495.59113361. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is ￡ 27.87M.