FORM (FORM) Technical Analysis Today The FORM Analysis page provides AI-generated insights into FORM's daily performance, price trends, and key technical indicators. It highlights potential market movements, trading opportunities, and notable technical patterns. Learn more about FORM's analysis below. Sign Up

FORM (FORM) Price Change Current Price 24H 7 Days 30 Days 90 Days $0.2033 -- -4.65% +9.89% -12.07%

FORM Technical Indicators

Technical analysis looks at price action and common indicators to understand trend and momentum. Below is an automated snapshot of FORM across multiple timeframes, summarising the current technical bias and what the chart is signalling next. This is a technical read—not a guaranteed forecast, so please do your own research and manage risk appropriately.

1m 5m 15m 30m 1H 4H 8H 1D 1W Strong Sell Sell Neutral Buy Strong Buy Sell Sell 14 Neutral 8 Buy 4 Moving Averages : Strong Sell Sell 9 Neutral 4 Buy 1 Technical Indicators : Sell Sell 5 Neutral 4 Buy 3 Pivot Points Moving Averages Technical Indicators Name Classic Fibonacci R3 0.2034 0.2033 R2 0.2033 0.2032 R1 0.2032 0.2032 PP 0.2031 0.2031 S1 0.203 0.203 S2 0.2029 0.203 S3 0.2028 0.2029

FORM Market Signals Current Net Open Order Volume 0.13M $1.25 M $1.12 M Pending Buys (USDT) Pending Sells (USDT) 3-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference -0.03M 3-Day Active Buys $0.16 M 3-Day Active Sells $0.20 M 7-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference -0.02M 7-Day Active Buys $0.62 M 7-Day Active Sells $0.65 M The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing. FORM Capital Flow Net Inflow FORMUSDT Price History Net Inflow Price 2026-08-18 -$0.01 M 0.20 2026-08-17 -$0.04 M 0.21 2026-08-16 -$0.02 M 0.21 2026-08-15 -$0.12 M 0.21 2026-08-14 $0.03 M 0.21 The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing.

Trade FORM (FORM) Markets on MEXC Explore spot and futures markets, view live FORM price, volume, and trade directly. Pairs Price 24H Change 24H Volume FORM / USDT $0.2033 $0.2033 $0.2033 -1.02% 376.69K (USDT) Trade