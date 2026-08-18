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MEXC AI's advanced analytics deliver daily updates on Forest Protocol, including technical analysis and investment opportunities. Get the latest daily insights now!MEXC AI's advanced analytics deliver daily updates on Forest Protocol, including technical analysis and investment opportunities. Get the latest daily insights now!

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Forest Protocol (FOREST) Technical Analysis Today

Forest Protocol (FOREST) Technical Analysis Today

The Forest Protocol Analysis page provides AI-generated insights into FOREST's daily performance, price trends, and key technical indicators. It highlights potential market movements, trading opportunities, and notable technical patterns. Learn more about Forest Protocol's analysis below.

Forest Protocol (FOREST) Price Change

Current Price24H7 Days30 Days90 Days
$0.01878---1.68%-11.84%-74.60%
Know more about Forest Protocol Price

Forest Protocol Capital Flow

Net InflowFORESTUSDT Price
HistoryNet InflowPrice
2026-08-18$0.00 M0.02
2026-08-17$0.00 M0.02
2026-08-16$0.00 M0.02
2026-08-15$0.00 M0.02
2026-08-14$0.00 M0.02

The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing.

Explore More about Forest Protocol

FOREST USDT (Futures Trading)

Go long or short on FOREST with leverage. Explore FOREST USDT futures trading on MEXC and capitalise on market swings.

Trade Forest Protocol (FOREST) Markets on MEXC

Explore spot and futures markets, view live Forest Protocol price, volume, and trade directly.

Pairs
Price
24H Change
24H Volume
FOREST/USDT
$0.01878
$0.01878$0.01878
-1.93%
2.54M (USDT)

Disclaimer

The information provided in this material does not constitute investment, tax, legal, financial, accounting, or any other professional advice, nor does it serve as a recommendation to buy, sell, or hold any assets. MEXC Learn provides this content for informational purposes only and does not offer investment advice. Please ensure you fully understand the risks involved and exercise caution when investing. MEXC is not responsible for users' investment decisions.

FOREST-to-USD Calculator

Amount

FOREST
FOREST
USD
USD

1 FOREST = 0.01878 USD