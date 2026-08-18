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MEXC AI's advanced analytics deliver daily updates on Folks Finance, including technical analysis and investment opportunities. Get the latest daily insights now!MEXC AI's advanced analytics deliver daily updates on Folks Finance, including technical analysis and investment opportunities. Get the latest daily insights now!

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Folks Finance (FOLKS) Technical Analysis Today

Folks Finance (FOLKS) Technical Analysis Today

The Folks Finance Analysis page provides AI-generated insights into FOLKS's daily performance, price trends, and key technical indicators. It highlights potential market movements, trading opportunities, and notable technical patterns. Learn more about Folks Finance's analysis below.

Folks Finance (FOLKS) Price Change

Current Price24H7 Days30 Days90 Days
$1.8338--+2.80%-15.36%+39.39%
Know more about Folks Finance Price

Folks Finance Technical Indicators

Technical analysis looks at price action and common indicators to understand trend and momentum. Below is an automated snapshot of Folks Finance across multiple timeframes, summarising the current technical bias and what the chart is signalling next. This is a technical read—not a guaranteed forecast, so please do your own research and manage risk appropriately.

Strong SellSellNeutralBuyStrong Buy
Neutral
Sell 9
Neutral 4
Buy 13
Moving Averages:NeutralSell 7Neutral 0Buy 7
Technical Indicators:BuySell 2Neutral 4Buy 6
Name
Classic
Fibonacci
R3
1.8433
1.8426
R2
1.8426
1.8422
R1
1.8423
1.842
PP
1.8416
1.8416
S1
1.8413
1.8412
S2
1.8406
1.841
S3
1.8403
1.8406

Folks Finance Market Signals

Current Net Open Order Volume
-0.22M
$1.61 M
$1.82 M
Pending Buys (USDT)
Pending Sells (USDT)
3-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference
-0.01M
3-Day Active Buys
$0.24 M
3-Day Active Sells
$0.24 M
7-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference
-0.03M
7-Day Active Buys
$0.97 M
7-Day Active Sells
$1.00 M

The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing.

Folks Finance Capital Flow

Net InflowFOLKSUSDT Price
HistoryNet InflowPrice
2026-08-18$0.00 M1.82
2026-08-17$0.00 M1.81
2026-08-16$0.00 M1.84
2026-08-15$0.00 M1.95
2026-08-14$0.00 M1.80

The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing.

Explore More about Folks Finance

Trade Folks Finance (FOLKS) Markets on MEXC

Explore spot and futures markets, view live Folks Finance price, volume, and trade directly.

Pairs
Price
24H Change
24H Volume
FOLKS/USDT
$1.8338
$1.8338$1.8338
+1.13%
58.80K (USDT)

Disclaimer

The information provided in this material does not constitute investment, tax, legal, financial, accounting, or any other professional advice, nor does it serve as a recommendation to buy, sell, or hold any assets. MEXC Learn provides this content for informational purposes only and does not offer investment advice. Please ensure you fully understand the risks involved and exercise caution when investing. MEXC is not responsible for users' investment decisions.

FOLKS-to-USD Calculator

Amount

FOLKS
FOLKS
USD
USD

1 FOLKS = 1.8338 USD