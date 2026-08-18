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The live Folks Finance price today is 1.8314 GBP.FOLKS market cap is -- GBP. Track real-time FOLKS to GBP price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more in United Kingdom!The live Folks Finance price today is 1.8314 GBP.FOLKS market cap is -- GBP. Track real-time FOLKS to GBP price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more in United Kingdom!

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FOLKS Price Info

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FOLKS Whitepaper

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FOLKS Tokenomics

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Folks Finance Logo

Folks Finance Price(FOLKS)

1 FOLKS to GBP Live Price:

￡1.337433
￡1.337433￡1.337433
+1.01%1D
GBP
Folks Finance (FOLKS) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2026-08-18 12:44:40 (UTC+8)

Folks Finance Price Today

The live Folks Finance (FOLKS) price today is ￡ 1.8314, with a 1.01% change over the past 24 hours. The current FOLKS to GBP conversion rate is ￡ 1.8314 per FOLKS.

Folks Finance currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at --, with a circulating supply of -- FOLKS. During the last 24 hours, FOLKS traded between ￡ 1.7956 (low) and ￡ 1.8883 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at --, while the all-time low was --.

In short-term performance, FOLKS moved +1.47% in the last hour and +2.68% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached ￡ 107.45K.

Folks Finance (FOLKS) Market Information

--
----

￡ 107.45K
￡ 107.45K￡ 107.45K

￡ 91.57M
￡ 91.57M￡ 91.57M

--
----

50,000,000
50,000,000 50,000,000

50,000,000
50,000,000 50,000,000

ALGO

The current Market Cap of Folks Finance is --, with a 24-hour trading volume of ￡ 107.45K. The circulating supply of FOLKS is --, with a total supply of 50000000. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is ￡ 91.57M.

Folks Finance Price History GBP

24-hour price change range:
￡ 1.7956
￡ 1.7956￡ 1.7956
24H Low
￡ 1.8883
￡ 1.8883￡ 1.8883
24H High

￡ 1.7956
￡ 1.7956￡ 1.7956

￡ 1.8883
￡ 1.8883￡ 1.8883

--
----

--
----

+1.47%

+1.01%

+2.68%

+2.68%

Folks Finance (FOLKS) Price History GBP

Track the price changes of Folks Finance for today, 30 days, 60 days, and 90 days:

PeriodChange (GBP)Change (%)
Today￡ +0.013373+1.01%
30 Days￡ -0.2943-13.85%
60 Days￡ -0.5521-23.17%
90 Days￡ +0.5159+39.21%
Folks Finance Price Change Today

Today, FOLKS recorded a change of ￡ +0.013373 (+1.01%), reflecting its latest market activity.

Folks Finance 30-Day Price Change

Over the past 30 days, the price shifted by ￡ -0.2943 (-13.85%), showing the token's short-term performance.

Folks Finance 60-Day Price Change

Expanding the view to 60 days, FOLKS saw a change of ￡ -0.5521 (-23.17%), giving a broader perspective on its performance.

Folks Finance 90-Day Price Change

Looking at the 90-day trend, the price moved by ￡ +0.5159 (+39.21%), offering insight into the token's long-term trajectory.

Want to unlock the all-time price history and price movements of Folks Finance (FOLKS)?

Check out the Folks Finance Price History page now.

Analysis for Folks Finance

This analysis leverages AI models to evaluate Folks Finance recent price action, volume dynamics, and market sentiment. Real-time data processing highlights emerging trends and potential trading setups, supporting more informed and timely decisions.

Folks Finance market trend today: bullish or bearish?

Current overall sentiment in the FOLKS market: bearish, bullish 45% | bearish 55%;

Indicator DimensionModel ConclusionProportion/ThresholdQuick Take
KDJDead CrossK < DShort-term momentum cooling down, temperature falling.
EMA Group7 Buy 0 Neutral 0 Sell≥ 80% BuyAll MAs aligned upwards, short-term significantly above long-term.
StochRSI< 20Oversold ZoneShort-term falling too fast, watch for rebound opportunity.
MACDDead CrossDIF < DEABearish momentum emerging.
BOLL (20,2)Lower ≤ Price ≤ MiddleBetween lower and middle bandRelatively weak, but not extreme.
RSI (14)Neutral30‑70Within normal range, still has room.
MA Group7 Buy 0 Neutral 0 Sell≥ 80% BuyAll MAs aligned upwards, short-term significantly above long-term.
Pivot PointR1 < Price ≤ R2Between R1‑R2Above central pivot, but not in extreme high-price zone.

FOLKS_USDT is currently trading at the 1.8549 level on the 4-hour timeframe. The price remains above the central pivot point of 1.833 and has successfully broken through the R1 resistance level at 1.849. The current market structure is situated within the upward segment of the pivot system. The moving average group shows a bullish arrangement, with both MA and EMA indicators aligning to signal a buy opportunity. The price maintains a positive deviation from the pivot point, indicating that the short-term structure continues to oscillate in the upper half of the range. The MACD indicator has formed a death cross, with the fast and slow lines diverging in opposite directions. The RSI remains in a neutral zone, while the momentum distribution appears fragmented. Neither the KDJ nor the StochRSI values have established a clear directional bias, and volatility stays at normal levels. The divergence between the fast and slow indicators suggests that long and short positions are currently in temporary equilibrium, lacking any concentrated driving force for a significant breakout. Near-term key levels include the R1 resistance at 1.849, just 0.0051 away from the current price. On the downside, the nearest support lies at the central pivot point of 1.833, approximately 0.0219 below the current price. Further reference levels comprise S1 support at 1.806 and R2 resistance at 1.876. If the price fails to sustain itself above R1, it may retest the strength of the central pivot area. With relatively balanced space above and below, the market is currently awaiting a decisive directional choice.

This content is generated by AI based on historical and current market data. It is for informational purposes only and does not constitute any investment advice.

What factors influence Folks Finance's prices?

Several key factors influence FOLKS token prices:

1. Protocol adoption - Usage of Folks Finance DeFi lending/borrowing platform
2. TVL growth - Total Value Locked indicates platform health and demand
3. Algorand ecosystem - Performance of underlying blockchain affects all tokens
4. Token utility - Governance rights and platform fee discounts drive demand
5. Market sentiment - Overall crypto and DeFi market conditions
6. Competition - Other lending protocols on Algorand and cross-chain alternatives
7. Tokenomics - Supply schedule, staking rewards, and burn mechanisms
8. Partnerships - Integrations with other Algorand projects
9. Regulatory news - DeFi regulations impact lending protocols
10. Technical developments - Protocol upgrades and new features

Why do people want to know Folks Finance's price today?

People want to know Folks Finance (FOLKS) price today for several key reasons: investment decisions, portfolio tracking, trading opportunities, and market analysis. Current price data helps investors determine entry/exit points, assess profit/loss, and make informed financial choices about this DeFi protocol token.

Price Prediction for Folks Finance

Folks Finance (FOLKS) Price Prediction for 2030 (in 4 Years)
Following the price prediction module above, the target price of FOLKS in 2030 is ￡ -- along with 0.00% growth rate.
Folks Finance (FOLKS) Price Prediction for 2040 (In 14 Years)

In 2040, the price of Folks Finance could potentially see a growth of 0.00%. It could reach a trading price of ￡ --.

MEXC Tools
For real-time scenario projections and a more personalised analysis, users can utilise MEXC's Price Prediction Tool and AI Market Insights.
Disclaimer: These scenarios are illustrative and educational; cryptocurrencies are volatile—conduct your own research (DYOR) before making decisions.
Want to know what price Folks Finance will reach in 2026–2027? Visit our Price Prediction page for FOLKS price predictions for the years 2026–2027 by clicking Folks Finance Price Prediction.

How to buy & Invest Folks Finance in United Kingdom

Ready to get started with Folks Finance? Buying FOLKS is quick and beginner-friendly on MEXC. You can start trading instantly once you have made your first purchase. To learn more, check out our full guide on how to buy Folks Finance. Below is a quick 5-step overview to help you begin your Folks Finance (FOLKS) Buying journey.

Step 1

Sign Up for an Account and Complete KYC

First, sign up for an account and complete KYC on MEXC. You can do so on MEXC's official website or the MEXC App using your phone number or email address.
Step 2

Add USDT, USDC, or USDE to Your Wallet

USDT, USDC, and USDE facilitate trading on MEXC. You can buy USDT, USDC, and USDE via bank transfer, OTC, or P2P trading.
Step 3

Head to Spot Trading Page

On the MEXC website, click on Spot at the top bar and search for your preferred tokens.
Step 4

Choose Your Tokens

With over -- tokens available, you can easily buy Bitcoin, Ethereum, and trending tokens.
Step 5

Complete Your Purchase

Enter the amount of tokens or the equivalent in your local currency. Click Buy, and Folks Finance will be instantly credited to your wallet.
How to Buy Folks Finance (FOLKS) Guide

What can you do with Folks Finance

Owning Folks Finance allows you to open more doors in terms of just buying and holding. You can trade BTC across hundreds of markets, earn passive rewards through flexible staking and savings products, or leverage professional trading tools to grow your assets. Whether you are a beginner or professional, experienced investor, MEXC makes it easy to maximise your crypto potential. Below are the top four ways you can make the most of your Bitcoin tokens

  • Explore the MEXC Spot Market

    Explore the MEXC Spot Market

    Trade 2,800+ tokens with ultra-low fees.

    Futures Trading

    Futures Trading

    Trade with up to 500x leverage and deep liquidity.

  • MEXC Launchpool

    MEXC Launchpool

    Stake tokens and earn amazing airdrops.

    MEXC Pre-Market

    MEXC Pre-Market

    Buy and sell new tokens before they are officially listed.

Trading with Extremely Low Fees on MEXC

Buying Folks Finance (FOLKS) on MEXC means more value for your money. As one of the lowest-fee crypto platforms on the market, MEXC helps you reduce costs from your very first trade.

Spot trading fees:
--
Maker
--
Taker
Futures trading fees:
--
Maker
--
Taker

Check out MEXC's competitive trading fees

Furthermore, you can trade selected spot tokens with absolutely no fees via MEXC's Zero Fee Fest.

What is Folks Finance (FOLKS)

Folks Finance is a DeFi protocol that provides seamless crosschain tools for asset management, including lending, staking, swaps, leverage trading and leveraged liquid staking.

Folks Finance Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of Folks Finance, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

Whitepaper
Official Folks Finance Website

Category :

Algorand EcosystemArbitrum EcosystemAvalanche Ecosystem

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Folks Finance

Page last updated: 2026-08-18 12:44:40 (UTC+8)

Folks Finance (FOLKS) Important Industry Updates

Time (UTC+8)TypeInformation
02-11 14:20:00Industry Updates
Over the past 24 hours, CEX net outflow of 59,400 ETH
02-10 18:39:21On-chain Data
Yesterday, Bitcoin spot ETF saw a net inflow of $144.9 million, while Ethereum ETF recorded a net inflow of $57 million
02-04 11:04:00Industry Updates
Crypto Fear Index Drops to 14 Again, Market Remains in "Extreme Fear" Zone
02-04 00:48:00Industry Updates
$285 Million Liquidated Across the Network in the Past 24 Hours, Both Longs and Shorts Wiped Out
02-01 01:12:00Industry Updates
Bitcoin breaks below previous low of $80,600, hitting a new low since April 11, 2025
01-28 07:44:00Industry Updates
Dollar Index Hits Lowest Level Since February 2022, Crypto Market Continues Rally

Explore More about Folks Finance

FOLKS USDT (Futures Trading)

Go long or short on FOLKS with leverage. Explore FOLKS USDT futures trading on MEXC and capitalise on market swings.

Trade Folks Finance (FOLKS) Markets on MEXC

Explore spot and futures markets, view live Folks Finance price, volume, and trade directly.

Pairs
Price
24H Change
24H Volume
FOLKS/USDT
￡1.335024
￡1.335024￡1.335024
+0.86%
58.47K (USDT)

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Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.

FOLKS-to-GBP Calculator

Amount

FOLKS
FOLKS
GBP
GBP

1 FOLKS = 1.336922 GBP