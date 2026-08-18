Folks Finance Price Today

The live Folks Finance (FOLKS) price today is ￡ 1.8314, with a 1.01% change over the past 24 hours. The current FOLKS to GBP conversion rate is ￡ 1.8314 per FOLKS.

Folks Finance currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at --, with a circulating supply of -- FOLKS. During the last 24 hours, FOLKS traded between ￡ 1.7956 (low) and ￡ 1.8883 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at --, while the all-time low was --.

In short-term performance, FOLKS moved +1.47% in the last hour and +2.68% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached ￡ 107.45K.

Folks Finance (FOLKS) Market Information

Market Cap ---- -- Volume (24H) ￡ 107.45K￡ 107.45K ￡ 107.45K Fully Diluted Market Cap ￡ 91.57M￡ 91.57M ￡ 91.57M Circulation Supply ---- -- Max Supply 50,000,000 50,000,000 50,000,000 Total Supply 50,000,000 50,000,000 50,000,000 Public Blockchain ALGO

The current Market Cap of Folks Finance is --, with a 24-hour trading volume of ￡ 107.45K. The circulating supply of FOLKS is --, with a total supply of 50000000. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is ￡ 91.57M.