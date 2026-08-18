Folks Finance Price(FOLKS)
The live Folks Finance (FOLKS) price today is ￡ 1.8314, with a 1.01% change over the past 24 hours. The current FOLKS to GBP conversion rate is ￡ 1.8314 per FOLKS.
Folks Finance currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at --, with a circulating supply of -- FOLKS. During the last 24 hours, FOLKS traded between ￡ 1.7956 (low) and ￡ 1.8883 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at --, while the all-time low was --.
In short-term performance, FOLKS moved +1.47% in the last hour and +2.68% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached ￡ 107.45K.
ALGO
The current Market Cap of Folks Finance is --, with a 24-hour trading volume of ￡ 107.45K. The circulating supply of FOLKS is --, with a total supply of 50000000. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is ￡ 91.57M.
+1.47%
+1.01%
+2.68%
+2.68%
Track the price changes of Folks Finance for today, 30 days, 60 days, and 90 days:
|Period
|Change (GBP)
|Change (%)
|Today
|￡ +0.013373
|+1.01%
|30 Days
|￡ -0.2943
|-13.85%
|60 Days
|￡ -0.5521
|-23.17%
|90 Days
|￡ +0.5159
|+39.21%
Today, FOLKS recorded a change of ￡ +0.013373 (+1.01%), reflecting its latest market activity.
Over the past 30 days, the price shifted by ￡ -0.2943 (-13.85%), showing the token's short-term performance.
Expanding the view to 60 days, FOLKS saw a change of ￡ -0.5521 (-23.17%), giving a broader perspective on its performance.
Looking at the 90-day trend, the price moved by ￡ +0.5159 (+39.21%), offering insight into the token's long-term trajectory.
Want to unlock the all-time price history and price movements of Folks Finance (FOLKS)?
Check out the Folks Finance Price History page now.
This analysis leverages AI models to evaluate Folks Finance recent price action, volume dynamics, and market sentiment. Real-time data processing highlights emerging trends and potential trading setups, supporting more informed and timely decisions.
Current overall sentiment in the FOLKS market: bearish, bullish 45% | bearish 55%;
|Indicator Dimension
|Model Conclusion
|Proportion/Threshold
|Quick Take
|KDJ
|Dead Cross
|K < D
|Short-term momentum cooling down, temperature falling.
|EMA Group
|7 Buy 0 Neutral 0 Sell
|≥ 80% Buy
|All MAs aligned upwards, short-term significantly above long-term.
|StochRSI
|< 20
|Oversold Zone
|Short-term falling too fast, watch for rebound opportunity.
|MACD
|Dead Cross
|DIF < DEA
|Bearish momentum emerging.
|BOLL (20,2)
|Lower ≤ Price ≤ Middle
|Between lower and middle band
|Relatively weak, but not extreme.
|RSI (14)
|Neutral
|30‑70
|Within normal range, still has room.
|MA Group
|7 Buy 0 Neutral 0 Sell
|≥ 80% Buy
|All MAs aligned upwards, short-term significantly above long-term.
|Pivot Point
|R1 < Price ≤ R2
|Between R1‑R2
|Above central pivot, but not in extreme high-price zone.
FOLKS_USDT is currently trading at the 1.8549 level on the 4-hour timeframe. The price remains above the central pivot point of 1.833 and has successfully broken through the R1 resistance level at 1.849. The current market structure is situated within the upward segment of the pivot system. The moving average group shows a bullish arrangement, with both MA and EMA indicators aligning to signal a buy opportunity. The price maintains a positive deviation from the pivot point, indicating that the short-term structure continues to oscillate in the upper half of the range. The MACD indicator has formed a death cross, with the fast and slow lines diverging in opposite directions. The RSI remains in a neutral zone, while the momentum distribution appears fragmented. Neither the KDJ nor the StochRSI values have established a clear directional bias, and volatility stays at normal levels. The divergence between the fast and slow indicators suggests that long and short positions are currently in temporary equilibrium, lacking any concentrated driving force for a significant breakout. Near-term key levels include the R1 resistance at 1.849, just 0.0051 away from the current price. On the downside, the nearest support lies at the central pivot point of 1.833, approximately 0.0219 below the current price. Further reference levels comprise S1 support at 1.806 and R2 resistance at 1.876. If the price fails to sustain itself above R1, it may retest the strength of the central pivot area. With relatively balanced space above and below, the market is currently awaiting a decisive directional choice.
This content is generated by AI based on historical and current market data. It is for informational purposes only and does not constitute any investment advice.
In 2040, the price of Folks Finance could potentially see a growth of 0.00%. It could reach a trading price of ￡ --.
Ready to get started with Folks Finance? Buying FOLKS is quick and beginner-friendly on MEXC. You can start trading instantly once you have made your first purchase. To learn more, check out our full guide on how to buy Folks Finance. Below is a quick 5-step overview to help you begin your Folks Finance (FOLKS) Buying journey.
Owning Folks Finance allows you to open more doors in terms of just buying and holding. You can trade BTC across hundreds of markets, earn passive rewards through flexible staking and savings products, or leverage professional trading tools to grow your assets. Whether you are a beginner or professional, experienced investor, MEXC makes it easy to maximise your crypto potential. Below are the top four ways you can make the most of your Bitcoin tokens
Buying Folks Finance (FOLKS) on MEXC means more value for your money. As one of the lowest-fee crypto platforms on the market, MEXC helps you reduce costs from your very first trade.
Check out MEXC's competitive trading fees
Furthermore, you can trade selected spot tokens with absolutely no fees via MEXC's Zero Fee Fest.
Folks Finance is a DeFi protocol that provides seamless crosschain tools for asset management, including lending, staking, swaps, leverage trading and leveraged liquid staking.
For a more in-depth understanding of Folks Finance, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:
|Time (UTC+8)
|Type
|Information
|02-11 14:20:00
|Industry Updates
Over the past 24 hours, CEX net outflow of 59,400 ETH
|02-10 18:39:21
|On-chain Data
Yesterday, Bitcoin spot ETF saw a net inflow of $144.9 million, while Ethereum ETF recorded a net inflow of $57 million
|02-04 11:04:00
|Industry Updates
Crypto Fear Index Drops to 14 Again, Market Remains in "Extreme Fear" Zone
|02-04 00:48:00
|Industry Updates
$285 Million Liquidated Across the Network in the Past 24 Hours, Both Longs and Shorts Wiped Out
|02-01 01:12:00
|Industry Updates
Bitcoin breaks below previous low of $80,600, hitting a new low since April 11, 2025
|01-28 07:44:00
|Industry Updates
Dollar Index Hits Lowest Level Since February 2022, Crypto Market Continues Rally
Go long or short on FOLKS with leverage. Explore FOLKS USDT futures trading on MEXC and capitalise on market swings.
Explore spot and futures markets, view live Folks Finance price, volume, and trade directly.
Top cryptocurrencies with market data available on MEXC
Currently trending cryptocurrencies that are gaining significant market attention
Recently listed cryptocurrencies that are available for trading
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.