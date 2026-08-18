Fogo (FOGO) Technical Analysis Today The Fogo Analysis page provides AI-generated insights into FOGO's daily performance, price trends, and key technical indicators. It highlights potential market movements, trading opportunities, and notable technical patterns. Learn more about Fogo's analysis below. Sign Up

Fogo (FOGO) Price Change Current Price 24H 7 Days 30 Days 90 Days $0.008111 -- -11.51% -9.23% -50.00%

Fogo Technical Indicators

Technical analysis looks at price action and common indicators to understand trend and momentum. Below is an automated snapshot of Fogo across multiple timeframes, summarising the current technical bias and what the chart is signalling next. This is a technical read—not a guaranteed forecast, so please do your own research and manage risk appropriately.

1m 5m 15m 30m 1H 4H 8H 1D 1W Strong Sell Sell Neutral Buy Strong Buy Sell Sell 17 Neutral 1 Buy 8 Moving Averages : Strong Sell Sell 14 Neutral 0 Buy 0 Technical Indicators : Buy Sell 3 Neutral 1 Buy 8 Pivot Points Moving Averages Technical Indicators Name Classic Fibonacci R3 0.00811 0.008107 R2 0.008107 0.008104 R1 0.008102 0.008102 PP 0.008099 0.008099 S1 0.008093 0.008095 S2 0.00809 0.008093 S3 0.008084 0.00809

Fogo Market Signals Current Net Open Order Volume -0.31M $2.92 M $3.23 M Pending Buys (USDT) Pending Sells (USDT) 3-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference -0.01M 3-Day Active Buys $0.16 M 3-Day Active Sells $0.17 M 7-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference -0.01M 7-Day Active Buys $0.33 M 7-Day Active Sells $0.34 M The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing. Fogo Capital Flow Net Inflow FOGOUSDT Price History Net Inflow Price 2026-08-18 $0.03 M 0.01 2026-08-17 -$0.04 M 0.01 2026-08-16 $0.00 M 0.01 2026-08-15 $0.00 M 0.01 2026-08-14 -$0.03 M 0.01 The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing.

Trade Fogo (FOGO) Markets on MEXC Explore spot and futures markets, view live Fogo price, volume, and trade directly. Pairs Price 24H Change 24H Volume FOGO / USDT $0.008111 $0.008111 $0.008111 -4.54% 6.88M (USDT) Trade