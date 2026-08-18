Fogo Price(FOGO)
The live Fogo (FOGO) price today is ￡ 0.008111, with a 4.50% change over the past 24 hours. The current FOGO to GBP conversion rate is ￡ 0.008111 per FOGO.
Fogo currently ranks #413 by market capitalisation at ￡ 31.14M, with a circulating supply of 3.84B FOGO. During the last 24 hours, FOGO traded between ￡ 0.007987 (low) and ￡ 0.008622 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at ￡ 0.046181127388181166, while the all-time low was ￡ 0.0076866367640349188.
In short-term performance, FOGO moved -0.30% in the last hour and -11.51% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached ￡ 57.35K.
No.413
FOGO
The current Market Cap of Fogo is ￡ 31.14M, with a 24-hour trading volume of ￡ 57.35K. The circulating supply of FOGO is 3.84B, with a total supply of 10013456737.43829103. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is ￡ 81.22M.
-0.30%
-4.50%
-11.51%
-11.51%
Track the price changes of Fogo for today, 30 days, 60 days, and 90 days:
|Period
|Change (GBP)
|Change (%)
|Today
|￡ -0.000279
|-4.50%
|30 Days
|￡ -0.000824
|-9.23%
|60 Days
|￡ -0.004249
|-34.38%
|90 Days
|￡ -0.008109
|-50.00%
Today, FOGO recorded a change of ￡ -0.000279 (-4.50%), reflecting its latest market activity.
Over the past 30 days, the price shifted by ￡ -0.000824 (-9.23%), showing the token's short-term performance.
Expanding the view to 60 days, FOGO saw a change of ￡ -0.004249 (-34.38%), giving a broader perspective on its performance.
Looking at the 90-day trend, the price moved by ￡ -0.008109 (-50.00%), offering insight into the token's long-term trajectory.
Want to unlock the all-time price history and price movements of Fogo (FOGO)?
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This analysis leverages AI models to evaluate Fogo recent price action, volume dynamics, and market sentiment. Real-time data processing highlights emerging trends and potential trading setups, supporting more informed and timely decisions.
Current overall sentiment in the FOGO market: bullish, bullish 60% | bearish 40%;
|Indicator Dimension
|Model Conclusion
|Proportion/Threshold
|Quick Take
|KDJ
|Golden Cross
|K > D
|Short-term momentum warming up, temperature rising.
|EMA Group
|1‑2 Buy
|20‑40% Sell
|Majority of MAs pointing down, bearish alignment.
|StochRSI
|> 80
|Overbought Zone
|Short-term rising too fast, watch for pullback risk.
|MACD
|Golden Cross
|DIF > DEA
|Bullish momentum emerging.
|BOLL (20,2)
|Middle < Price ≤ Upper
|Between middle and upper band
|Relatively strong, but not extreme.
|RSI (14)
|Neutral
|30‑70
|Within normal range, still has room.
|MA Group
|1‑2 Buy
|20‑40% Sell
|Majority of MAs pointing down, bearish alignment.
|Pivot Point
|Pivot ≤ Price ≤ R1
|Between Pivot‑R1
|Just left central pivot, moderately high position.
FOGO_USDT has been trading above the central pivot point of 0.008663 on the 4-hour timeframe, with the current price at 0.008732, positioned between S1 and R1. The price has firmly held the short-term pivot level, maintaining a well-structured bullish arrangement. The moving average system is signaling a potential buy opportunity (1-2), while the EMA group confirms an upward trend. The MACD indicator has formed a golden cross, aligning with the momentum indicators. The RSI remains in a neutral zone, without showing any extreme overbought or oversold conditions. KDJ and StochRSI values indicate that short-term volatility is staying within normal ranges, with both fast and slow indicators diverging in the same direction. The Bollinger Bands are opening steadily, with prices oscillating around the middle band, showing no signs of sharp expansion or contraction. The nearest resistance lies at the R1 level of 0.008809, approximately 0.9% away from the current price. On the downside, the first support is located at the S1 level of 0.008576, roughly 1.8% below the current price. Further reference levels include R2 at 0.008896 and S2 at 0.008430. At present, bulls and bears are locked in a tight battle near the central pivot area, keeping price fluctuations within a constrained range.
This content is generated by AI based on historical and current market data. It is for informational purposes only and does not constitute any investment advice.
In 2040, the price of Fogo could potentially see a growth of 0.00%. It could reach a trading price of ￡ --.
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Fogo is a next-generation Layer 1 blockchain designed to deliver the best on-chain trading experience ever. With its unique architecture and Firedancer implementation, the chain offers low latency, near-instant finality, and unparalleled scalability. As a purpose-built blockchain, Fogo will incorporate a carefully constructed, vertically integrated tech stack. This includes a curated validator set, native price feeds, an enshrined DEX, and collocated liquidity providers to create a truly differentiated trading environment. Backed by a team of trading and engineering experts and driven by a vision to redefine what’s possible, Fogo is setting the standard for high-performance blockchain infrastructure.
For a more in-depth understanding of Fogo, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:
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