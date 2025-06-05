MEXC IgniteX Partners with Superteam to Launch Revolutionary “IgniteX Solana Talent Lab” at Solana Summit APAC
FNT Crypto Price(FNTIO)
The current price of FNT Crypto (FNTIO) today is 0.000645 USD with a current market cap of -- USD. FNTIO to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key FNT Crypto Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 22.53K USD
- FNT Crypto price change within the day is -0.18%
- It has a circulating supply of -- USD
Track the price changes of FNT Crypto for today, 30 days, 60 days, and 90 days:
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ -0.000001163
|-0.18%
|30 Days
|$ -0.006925
|-91.48%
|60 Days
|$ -0.004355
|-87.10%
|90 Days
|$ -0.004355
|-87.10%
Today, FNTIO recorded a change of $ -0.000001163 (-0.18%), reflecting its latest market activity.FNT Crypto 30-Day Price Change
Over the past 30 days, the price shifted by $ -0.006925 (-91.48%), showing the token's short-term performance.FNT Crypto 60-Day Price Change
Expanding the view to 60 days, FNTIO saw a change of $ -0.004355 (-87.10%), giving a broader perspective on its performance.FNT Crypto 90-Day Price Change
Looking at the 90-day trend, the price moved by $ -0.004355 (-87.10%), offering insight into the token's long-term trajectory.
Explore the latest pricing details of FNT Crypto: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-0.19%
-0.18%
+20.26%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
FNT Crypto is at the forefront of financial innovation, taking inspiration from everyday financial activities. FNT Crypto introduces a novel concept, combining DeFi, CeFi, and Game-Fi elements in one platform.
|1 FNTIO to VND
₫16.973175
|1 FNTIO to AUD
A$0.00098685
|1 FNTIO to GBP
￡0.00047085
|1 FNTIO to EUR
€0.00056115
|1 FNTIO to USD
$0.000645
|1 FNTIO to MYR
RM0.0027219
|1 FNTIO to TRY
₺0.0253356
|1 FNTIO to JPY
¥0.09266715
|1 FNTIO to RUB
₽0.0498198
|1 FNTIO to INR
₹0.0553668
|1 FNTIO to IDR
Rp10.40322435
|1 FNTIO to KRW
₩0.87398145
|1 FNTIO to PHP
₱0.0359007
|1 FNTIO to EGP
￡E.0.0320307
|1 FNTIO to BRL
R$0.0035991
|1 FNTIO to CAD
C$0.0008772
|1 FNTIO to BDT
৳0.07883835
|1 FNTIO to NGN
₦1.01096655
|1 FNTIO to UAH
₴0.0267288
|1 FNTIO to VES
Bs0.062565
|1 FNTIO to PKR
Rs0.1819416
|1 FNTIO to KZT
₸0.329079
|1 FNTIO to THB
฿0.02104635
|1 FNTIO to TWD
NT$0.0193113
|1 FNTIO to AED
د.إ0.00236715
|1 FNTIO to CHF
Fr0.0005289
|1 FNTIO to HKD
HK$0.0050568
|1 FNTIO to MAD
.د.م0.00590175
|1 FNTIO to MXN
$0.01236465
For a more in-depth understanding of FNT Crypto, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:
