Financie Token (FNCT) Information FiNANCiE is a new crowdfunding 2.0 service that uses blockchain technology to provide sustainable community management and transaction fee income through token sales. Sports clubs and creators act as "owners" to issue and sell "CT"(Community Token), while fans who buy the CT become "supporters" and participate in the community. Official Website: https://fnct.xyz/ Whitepaper: https://fnct.xyz/whitepaper/en Block Explorer: https://etherscan.io/token/0x8Af78f0c818302164F73B2365fE152C2D1FE80e1 Buy FNCT Now!

Financie Token (FNCT) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for Financie Token (FNCT), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 0.00 $ 0.00 $ 0.00 Total Supply: $ 20.00B $ 20.00B $ 20.00B Circulating Supply: $ 0.00 $ 0.00 $ 0.00 FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 34.31M $ 34.31M $ 34.31M All-Time High: $ 0.006789 $ 0.006789 $ 0.006789 All-Time Low: $ 0.000801430726532987 $ 0.000801430726532987 $ 0.000801430726532987 Current Price: $ 0.0017157 $ 0.0017157 $ 0.0017157 Learn more about Financie Token (FNCT) price

Financie Token (FNCT) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Financie Token (FNCT) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of FNCT tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many FNCT tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand FNCT's tokenomics, explore FNCT token's live price!

