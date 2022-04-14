Flex Ungovernance (FLX) Tokenomics Discover key insights into Flex Ungovernance (FLX), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

Flex Ungovernance (FLX) Information The RAI system will have decentralized security incentives through the Reflexer ungovernance token, FLX. The principle of “ungovernance” comes from our desire to progressively remove human control from the RAI system, thus making it socially scalable. Official Website: https://reflexer.finance/ Whitepaper: http://docs.reflexer.finance/ Block Explorer: https://etherscan.io/token/0x6243d8cea23066d098a15582d81a598b4e8391f4 Buy FLX Now!

Market Cap: $ 462.40K
Total Supply: $ 1.00M
Circulating Supply: $ 193.80K
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 2.39M
All-Time High: $ 949.59
All-Time Low: $ 1.154160395878768
Current Price: $ 2.386

Flex Ungovernance (FLX) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Flex Ungovernance (FLX) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of FLX tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many FLX tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand FLX's tokenomics, explore FLX token's live price!

