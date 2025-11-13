Flux AI (FLUXAI) Tokenomics Discover key insights into Flux AI (FLUXAI), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

Flux AI (FLUXAI) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for Flux AI (FLUXAI), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: -- Total Supply: $ 1.00B Circulating Supply: -- FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 16.00K All-Time High: $ 0.073536 All-Time Low: -- Current Price: $ 0.000016

Flux AI (FLUXAI) Information The Future of Creativity: Al Meets Imagination #FLUXAI The Future of Creativity: Al Meets Imagination #FLUXAI Official Website: https://flux-ai.me/ Whitepaper: https://doc.flux-ai.me/ Block Explorer: https://basescan.org/token/0x24147e6500766c66b8325cf340038cbedca090b2

Flux AI (FLUXAI) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Flux AI (FLUXAI) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of FLUXAI tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many FLUXAI tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand FLUXAI's tokenomics, explore FLUXAI token's live price!

Analysing the price history of FLUXAI helps users understand past market movements, key support/resistance levels, and volatility patterns. Whether you are tracking all-time highs or identifying trends, historical data is a crucial part of price prediction and technical analysis.

