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MEXC AI's advanced analytics deliver daily updates on Instadapp, including technical analysis and investment opportunities. Get the latest daily insights now!MEXC AI's advanced analytics deliver daily updates on Instadapp, including technical analysis and investment opportunities. Get the latest daily insights now!

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Instadapp (FLUID) Technical Analysis Today

Instadapp (FLUID) Technical Analysis Today

The Instadapp Analysis page provides AI-generated insights into FLUID's daily performance, price trends, and key technical indicators. It highlights potential market movements, trading opportunities, and notable technical patterns. Learn more about Instadapp's analysis below.

Instadapp (FLUID) Price Change

Current Price24H7 Days30 Days90 Days
$1.1419---3.81%+9.79%-28.16%
Know more about Instadapp Price

Instadapp Technical Indicators

Technical analysis looks at price action and common indicators to understand trend and momentum. Below is an automated snapshot of Instadapp across multiple timeframes, summarising the current technical bias and what the chart is signalling next. This is a technical read—not a guaranteed forecast, so please do your own research and manage risk appropriately.

Strong SellSellNeutralBuyStrong Buy
Sell
Sell 19
Neutral 1
Buy 6
Moving Averages:Strong SellSell 14Neutral 0Buy 0
Technical Indicators:NeutralSell 5Neutral 1Buy 6
Name
Classic
Fibonacci
R3
1.1436
1.1433
R2
1.1433
1.1429
R1
1.1426
1.1427
PP
1.1423
1.1423
S1
1.1416
1.1419
S2
1.1413
1.1417
S3
1.1406
1.1413

Instadapp Market Signals

Current Net Open Order Volume
0.14M
$1.53 M
$1.39 M
Pending Buys (USDT)
Pending Sells (USDT)
3-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference
0.00M
3-Day Active Buys
$0.06 M
3-Day Active Sells
$0.06 M
7-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference
0.00M
7-Day Active Buys
$0.09 M
7-Day Active Sells
$0.09 M

The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing.

Instadapp Capital Flow

Net InflowFLUIDUSDT Price
HistoryNet InflowPrice
2026-08-18$0.00 M1.14
2026-08-17$0.01 M1.20
2026-08-16$0.00 M1.19
2026-08-15$0.00 M1.17
2026-08-14-$0.01 M1.12

The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing.

Explore More about Instadapp

Trade Instadapp (FLUID) Markets on MEXC

Explore spot and futures markets, view live Instadapp price, volume, and trade directly.

Pairs
Price
24H Change
24H Volume
FLUID/USDT
$1.1419
$1.1419$1.1419
-4.56%
172.49 (USDT)

Disclaimer

The information provided in this material does not constitute investment, tax, legal, financial, accounting, or any other professional advice, nor does it serve as a recommendation to buy, sell, or hold any assets. MEXC Learn provides this content for informational purposes only and does not offer investment advice. Please ensure you fully understand the risks involved and exercise caution when investing. MEXC is not responsible for users' investment decisions.

FLUID-to-USD Calculator

Amount

FLUID
FLUID
USD
USD

1 FLUID = 1.1419 USD