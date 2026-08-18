FLOW (FLOW) Technical Analysis Today The FLOW Analysis page provides AI-generated insights into FLOW's daily performance, price trends, and key technical indicators. It highlights potential market movements, trading opportunities, and notable technical patterns. Learn more about FLOW's analysis below. Sign Up

FLOW (FLOW) Price Change Current Price 24H 7 Days 30 Days 90 Days $0.02759 -- -7.42% +6.77% -22.50%

FLOW Technical Indicators

Technical analysis looks at price action and common indicators to understand trend and momentum. Below is an automated snapshot of FLOW across multiple timeframes, summarising the current technical bias and what the chart is signalling next. This is a technical read—not a guaranteed forecast, so please do your own research and manage risk appropriately.

1m 5m 15m 30m 1H 4H 8H 1D 1W Strong Sell Sell Neutral Buy Strong Buy Buy Sell 4 Neutral 8 Buy 14 Moving Averages : Strong Buy Sell 1 Neutral 2 Buy 11 Technical Indicators : Neutral Sell 3 Neutral 6 Buy 3 Pivot Points Moving Averages Technical Indicators Name Classic Fibonacci R3 0.02758 0.02758 R2 0.02758 0.02757 R1 0.02757 0.02757 PP 0.02757 0.02757 S1 0.02756 0.02756 S2 0.02756 0.02756 S3 0.02755 0.02756

FLOW Market Signals Current Net Open Order Volume -0.31M $2.26 M $2.57 M Pending Buys (USDT) Pending Sells (USDT) 3-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference 0.03M 3-Day Active Buys $0.12 M 3-Day Active Sells $0.09 M 7-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference -0.05M 7-Day Active Buys $0.51 M 7-Day Active Sells $0.56 M The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing. FLOW Capital Flow Net Inflow FLOWUSDT Price History Net Inflow Price 2026-08-18 $0.01 M 0.03 2026-08-17 $0.05 M 0.03 2026-08-16 -$0.09 M 0.03 2026-08-15 -$0.02 M 0.03 2026-08-14 -$0.08 M 0.03 The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing.

Trade FLOW (FLOW) Markets on MEXC Explore spot and futures markets, view live FLOW price, volume, and trade directly. Pairs Price 24H Change 24H Volume FLOW / USDT $0.0276 $0.0276 $0.0276 -1.39% 2.51M (USDT) Trade