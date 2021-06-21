FLOKI (FLOKI) Tokenomics

FLOKI (FLOKI) Tokenomics

Discover key insights into FLOKI (FLOKI), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data.
FLOKI (FLOKI) Information

Meme coin with utility via an NFT gaming metaverse, an NFT and merchandise marketplace, and a crypto education platform. Inspired by the name of Elon Musk’s dog and partnered with his brother Kimbal Musk. FLOKI’s goal is to be a top 10 crypto project and the de-facto leader in the NFT gaming sector.

Official Website:
https://floki.com/
Whitepaper:
https://docs.floki.com/
Block Explorer:
https://bscscan.com/token/0xfb5b838b6cfeedc2873ab27866079ac55363d37e

FLOKI (FLOKI) Tokenomics & Price Analysis

Explore key tokenomics and price data for FLOKI (FLOKI), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.

Market Cap:
$ 1.06B
$ 1.06B$ 1.06B
Total Supply:
--
----
Circulating Supply:
$ 9.54T
$ 9.54T$ 9.54T
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
--
----
All-Time High:
$ 0.000359
$ 0.000359$ 0.000359
All-Time Low:
$ 0.00000002
$ 0.00000002$ 0.00000002
Current Price:
$ 0.00011097
$ 0.00011097$ 0.00011097

In-Depth Token Structure of FLOKI (FLOKI)

Dive deeper into how FLOKI tokens are issued, allocated, and unlocked. This section highlights key aspects of the token's economic structure: utility, incentives, and vesting.

Overview

FLOKI is a multi-utility, community-driven token operating on both Ethereum (ERC-20) and Binance Smart Chain (BEP-20). It is designed as the core utility and incentive token for the Floki ecosystem, which includes DeFi products, NFT marketplaces, play-to-earn gaming, and educational platforms.

1. Issuance Mechanism

ParameterDetails
Total Supply10,000,000,000,000 FLOKI
Initial Issuance100% vested at Token Generation Event (TGE) on June 21, 2021
DistributionCommunity airdrop (V2 migration in July 2021 due to V1 contract issues)
  • All tokens were made available at launch, with no ongoing emissions or inflation.
  • The V2 migration was necessary to fix critical bugs in the original contract, including an inflation bug.

2. Allocation Mechanism

Allocation CategoryDetails
Community100% of tokens allocated to the community
Staking Program~20-25% of total supply locked in staking (up to 4 years)
Staking RewardsStakers earn rewards in the sister token, TOKEN (56% of TOKEN supply allocated)
TreasuryReceives 0.3% tax from every buy/sell transaction and 75% of FlokiFi Locker fees
Burn Mechanisms25% of FlokiFi Locker fees and 1% of prepaid card fees are used to buy and burn FLOKI
  • No allocations to team, investors, or advisors are publicly disclosed.
  • Staking and burn mechanisms are the primary means of reducing circulating supply and incentivizing long-term holding.

3. Usage and Incentive Mechanisms

MechanismDescription
Medium of ExchangeUsed for payments within the Floki ecosystem (e.g., gift cards, in-game items, Floki Name Service, etc.)
StakingUsers can stake FLOKI for 3, 12, 24, or 48 months to earn TOKEN rewards; longer lockups yield higher APY
Transaction Tax0.3% tax on every buy/sell, sent to the treasury for development and marketing
Deflationary Burns25% of FlokiFi Locker fees and 1% of prepaid card fees are used to buy and burn FLOKI
Early Unstaking PenaltyUnstaking before the end of the lock period incurs a penalty (5-20% depending on duration), which is burned
GovernanceFLOKI holders can participate in off-chain governance via Snapshot
In-Game UtilityRequired to access and interact with features in the Valhalla metaverse and other ecosystem dApps

4. Locking and Unlocking Mechanisms

MechanismDetails
Staking LockUsers can lock tokens for 3, 12, 24, or 48 months; longer durations yield higher rewards
Early Unstaking Penalty3 months: 5%, 12 months: 10%, 24 months: 15%, 48 months: 20% (penalty is burned)
Circulating SupplyAs of July 2025, circulating supply is ~9.54 trillion FLOKI, reflecting ongoing burns and staking locks
Unlocking ScheduleNo vesting/unlocking for initial supply; staking unlocks are user-driven and subject to penalties if early

5. Tokenomics Table

FeatureDetails
Total Supply10,000,000,000,000 FLOKI
Initial Circulating100% at TGE (June 21, 2021)
StakingUp to 25% of supply locked for up to 4 years
Staking RewardsPaid in TOKEN (sister token), up to 120% APY for max duration
Transaction Tax0.3% on every buy/sell, sent to treasury
Burn Mechanisms25% of FlokiFi Locker fees and 1% of prepaid card fees used to buy and burn FLOKI
Early Unstaking Penalty5-20% (burned) depending on lock duration
GovernanceOff-chain via Snapshot
UtilityPayments, staking, governance, in-game, FlokiFi, Floki Name Service, and more

6. Additional Notes

  • Deflationary Design: The combination of staking locks, burn mechanisms, and transaction taxes is intended to reduce supply and incentivize long-term holding.
  • No Team/Investor Vesting: All tokens were distributed to the community at launch, with no vesting schedules for insiders.
  • Ecosystem Growth: Treasury funds are used for development, marketing, and ecosystem expansion, as governed by the Floki DAO.

7. Circulating Supply Trend

  • The circulating supply has remained relatively stable over the past year, with minor decreases due to ongoing burns and staking locks.
  • As of July 2025, the circulating supply is approximately 9.54 trillion FLOKI, reflecting the impact of deflationary mechanisms and user staking behavior.

8. Summary Table

CategoryMechanism/Detail
Issuance100% at TGE, no ongoing emissions
AllocationCommunity, staking, treasury, burns
UsagePayments, staking, governance, in-game, FlokiFi, Floki Name Service
IncentivesStaking rewards (TOKEN), transaction tax, burns, early unstaking penalties
LockingStaking (3-48 months), up to 25% of supply locked
UnlockingUser-driven, penalties for early exit, no vesting for initial supply

In summary: FLOKI’s tokenomics are designed to maximize community participation, incentivize long-term holding through staking and burns, and ensure ongoing utility and deflation within the ecosystem. There are no vesting cliffs or unlocks for insiders; all supply was distributed at launch, with subsequent supply reductions driven by user activity and protocol mechanisms.

FLOKI (FLOKI) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases

Understanding the tokenomics of FLOKI (FLOKI) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.

Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:

Total Supply:

The maximum number of FLOKI tokens that have been or will ever be created.

Circulating Supply:

The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.

Max Supply:

The hard cap on how many FLOKI tokens can exist in total.

FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):

Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.

Inflation Rate:

Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.

Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?

High circulating supply = greater liquidity.

Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.

Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control.

High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.

Now that you understand FLOKI's tokenomics, explore FLOKI token's live price!

Buy crypto with just 1 USDT: Your easiest way to crypto!

