FLOKI (FLOKI) Technical Analysis Today The FLOKI Analysis page provides AI-generated insights into FLOKI's daily performance, price trends, and key technical indicators. It highlights potential market movements, trading opportunities, and notable technical patterns. Learn more about FLOKI's analysis below. Sign Up

FLOKI (FLOKI) Price Change Current Price 24H 7 Days 30 Days 90 Days $0.00001998 -- -4.09% -4.68% -33.82%

FLOKI Technical Indicators

Technical analysis looks at price action and common indicators to understand trend and momentum. Below is an automated snapshot of FLOKI across multiple timeframes, summarising the current technical bias and what the chart is signalling next. This is a technical read—not a guaranteed forecast, so please do your own research and manage risk appropriately.

1m 5m 15m 30m 1H 4H 8H 1D 1W Strong Sell Sell Neutral Buy Strong Buy Neutral Sell 11 Neutral 7 Buy 8 Moving Averages : Strong Sell Sell 10 Neutral 2 Buy 2 Technical Indicators : Strong Buy Sell 1 Neutral 5 Buy 6 Pivot Points Moving Averages Technical Indicators Name Classic Fibonacci R3 0.00001996 0.00001995 R2 0.00001995 0.00001995 R1 0.00001995 0.00001995 PP 0.00001994 0.00001994 S1 0.00001994 0.00001994 S2 0.00001993 0.00001994 S3 0.00001993 0.00001993

FLOKI Market Signals Current Net Open Order Volume -1.11M $16.62 M $17.74 M Pending Buys (USDT) Pending Sells (USDT) 3-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference -0.29M 3-Day Active Buys $0.90 M 3-Day Active Sells $1.18 M 7-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference 0.07M 7-Day Active Buys $3.28 M 7-Day Active Sells $3.21 M The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing. FLOKI Capital Flow Net Inflow FLOKIUSDT Price History Net Inflow Price 2026-08-18 $0.03 M 0.00 2026-08-17 -$0.07 M 0.00 2026-08-16 -$0.02 M 0.00 2026-08-15 -$0.05 M 0.00 2026-08-14 $0.01 M 0.00 The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing.

Trade FLOKI (FLOKI) Markets on MEXC Explore spot and futures markets, view live FLOKI price, volume, and trade directly. Pairs Price 24H Change 24H Volume FLOKI / USDT $0.00001997 $0.00001997 $0.00001997 -1.85% 3.64B (USDT) Trade FLOKI / USDC $0.00001997 $0.00001997 $0.00001997 -1.77% 2.72B (USDT) Trade