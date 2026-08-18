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MEXC AI's advanced analytics deliver daily updates on FLOKI, including technical analysis and investment opportunities. Get the latest daily insights now!MEXC AI's advanced analytics deliver daily updates on FLOKI, including technical analysis and investment opportunities. Get the latest daily insights now!

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FLOKI (FLOKI) Technical Analysis Today

FLOKI (FLOKI) Technical Analysis Today

The FLOKI Analysis page provides AI-generated insights into FLOKI's daily performance, price trends, and key technical indicators. It highlights potential market movements, trading opportunities, and notable technical patterns. Learn more about FLOKI's analysis below.

FLOKI (FLOKI) Price Change

Current Price24H7 Days30 Days90 Days
$0.00001998---4.09%-4.68%-33.82%
Know more about FLOKI Price

FLOKI Technical Indicators

Technical analysis looks at price action and common indicators to understand trend and momentum. Below is an automated snapshot of FLOKI across multiple timeframes, summarising the current technical bias and what the chart is signalling next. This is a technical read—not a guaranteed forecast, so please do your own research and manage risk appropriately.

Strong SellSellNeutralBuyStrong Buy
Neutral
Sell 11
Neutral 7
Buy 8
Moving Averages:Strong SellSell 10Neutral 2Buy 2
Technical Indicators:Strong BuySell 1Neutral 5Buy 6
Name
Classic
Fibonacci
R3
0.00001996
0.00001995
R2
0.00001995
0.00001995
R1
0.00001995
0.00001995
PP
0.00001994
0.00001994
S1
0.00001994
0.00001994
S2
0.00001993
0.00001994
S3
0.00001993
0.00001993

FLOKI Market Signals

Current Net Open Order Volume
-1.11M
$16.62 M
$17.74 M
Pending Buys (USDT)
Pending Sells (USDT)
3-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference
-0.29M
3-Day Active Buys
$0.90 M
3-Day Active Sells
$1.18 M
7-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference
0.07M
7-Day Active Buys
$3.28 M
7-Day Active Sells
$3.21 M

The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing.

FLOKI Capital Flow

Net InflowFLOKIUSDT Price
HistoryNet InflowPrice
2026-08-18$0.03 M0.00
2026-08-17-$0.07 M0.00
2026-08-16-$0.02 M0.00
2026-08-15-$0.05 M0.00
2026-08-14$0.01 M0.00

The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing.

Explore More about FLOKI

Trade FLOKI (FLOKI) Markets on MEXC

Explore spot and futures markets, view live FLOKI price, volume, and trade directly.

Pairs
Price
24H Change
24H Volume
FLOKI/USDT
$0.00001997
$0.00001997$0.00001997
-1.85%
3.64B (USDT)
FLOKI/USDC
$0.00001997
$0.00001997$0.00001997
-1.77%
2.72B (USDT)

Disclaimer

The information provided in this material does not constitute investment, tax, legal, financial, accounting, or any other professional advice, nor does it serve as a recommendation to buy, sell, or hold any assets. MEXC Learn provides this content for informational purposes only and does not offer investment advice. Please ensure you fully understand the risks involved and exercise caution when investing. MEXC is not responsible for users' investment decisions.

FLOKI-to-USD Calculator

Amount

FLOKI
FLOKI
USD
USD

1 FLOKI = 0.00001997 USD