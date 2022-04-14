Flamingo (FLM) Tokenomics Discover key insights into Flamingo (FLM), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

Flamingo (FLM) Information Flamingo is an interoperable, full-stack decentralized finance protocol built on the Neo blockchain. The FLM token is the governance token of Flamingo. FLM holders can vote for changes in platform parameters, issuance of new FLM tokens, etc. Official Website: https://flamingo.finance/ Whitepaper: https://docs.flamingo.finance/ Block Explorer: https://neotube.io/nep5/4d9eab13620fe3569ba3b0e56e2877739e4145e3/page/1 Buy FLM Now!

Flamingo (FLM) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for Flamingo (FLM), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 15.97M $ 15.97M $ 15.97M Total Supply: $ 1.00B $ 1.00B $ 1.00B Circulating Supply: $ 553.72M $ 553.72M $ 553.72M FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 28.85M $ 28.85M $ 28.85M All-Time High: $ 4.99 $ 4.99 $ 4.99 All-Time Low: $ 0.013609467044339166 $ 0.013609467044339166 $ 0.013609467044339166 Current Price: $ 0.02885 $ 0.02885 $ 0.02885 Learn more about Flamingo (FLM) price

Flamingo (FLM) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Flamingo (FLM) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of FLM tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many FLM tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand FLM's tokenomics, explore FLM token's live price!

Flamingo (FLM) Price History Analysing the price history of FLM helps users understand past market movements, key support/resistance levels, and volatility patterns. Whether you are tracking all-time highs or identifying trends, historical data is a crucial part of price prediction and technical analysis. Explore FLM Price History now!

FLM Price Prediction Want to know where FLM might be heading? Our FLM price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view. See FLM token's Price Prediction now!

