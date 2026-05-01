Flipr is the first Polymarket and Kalshi trading bot built for X. It lets users place bets on Polymarket & Kalshi using natural language, simply by tweeting or replying to posts that include a market link. Flipr focuses on social trading, each trade is public, allowing others to counter or follow the position. Users interact through smart accounts on Polygon with gas sponsored by Flipr. The goal is to make prediction markets more accessible, social, and native to the timeline.