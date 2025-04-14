What is FluidTokens (FLDT)

FluidTokens kicked off its journey on the Cardano blockchain as a DeFi platform, presenting a diverse range of services like lending, borrowing, staking, and an array of other inventive products including rental options, boosted stake features, and more.

FluidTokens is available on MEXC, providing you with the convenience of purchasing, holding, transferring, and staking the token directly on our platform. Whether you are a seasoned investor or a newcomer to the world of cryptocurrencies, MEXC offers a user-friendly interface and a variety of tools to manage your FluidTokens investments effectively. For more detailed information about this token, we invite you to visit our digital asset introduction page.



Additionally, you can:

- Check FLDT staking availabilityto see how you can earn rewards on your holdings.

- Read reviews and analytics about FluidTokens on our blog to stay informed about the latest market trends and expert insights.

Our comprehensive resources are designed to make your FluidTokens buying experience smooth and informed, ensuring you have all the tools and knowledge needed to invest confidently.

FluidTokens Price Prediction

Cryptocurrency price predictions involve forecasting or speculating on the future values of cryptocurrencies. These forecasts aim to predict the potential future worth of specific cryptocurrencies, such as FluidTokens, Bitcoin, or Ethereum. What will be the future price of FLDT? How much will it be worth in 2026, 2027, 2028, and up to 2050? For detailed prediction information, please check out our FluidTokens price prediction page.

FluidTokens Price History

Tracing FLDT's price trajectory provides valuable insights into its past performance and helps investors understand the factors influencing its value over time. Understanding these historical patterns can offer valuable context for assessing FLDT's potential future trajectory. For detailed price history information, please check out our FluidTokens price history page.

How to buy FluidTokens (FLDT)

Looking for how to buy FluidTokens? The process is straightforward and hassle-free! You can easily purchase FluidTokens on MEXC by following our step-by-step How to Buy guide. We provide you with detailed instructions and video tutorials, demonstrating how to sign up on MEXC and use the various convenient payment options available.

FLDT to Local Currencies

1 FLDT to VND ₫ 5,119.99488 1 FLDT to AUD A$ 0.3154944 1 FLDT to GBP ￡ 0.14976 1 FLDT to EUR € 0.1757184 1 FLDT to USD $ 0.19968 1 FLDT to MYR RM 0.8805888 1 FLDT to TRY ₺ 7.5938304 1 FLDT to JPY ¥ 28.55424 1 FLDT to RUB ₽ 16.4216832 1 FLDT to INR ₹ 17.1804672 1 FLDT to IDR Rp 3,384.406272 1 FLDT to KRW ₩ 284.0388096 1 FLDT to PHP ₱ 11.391744 1 FLDT to EGP ￡E. 10.1816832 1 FLDT to BRL R$ 1.1701248 1 FLDT to CAD C$ 0.2775552 1 FLDT to BDT ৳ 24.2591232 1 FLDT to NGN ₦ 320.5123584 1 FLDT to UAH ₴ 8.2427904 1 FLDT to VES Bs 14.17728 1 FLDT to PKR Rs 56.01024 1 FLDT to KZT ₸ 103.4062848 1 FLDT to THB ฿ 6.7052544 1 FLDT to TWD NT$ 6.4656384 1 FLDT to AED د.إ 0.7328256 1 FLDT to CHF Fr 0.1617408 1 FLDT to HKD HK$ 1.54752 1 FLDT to MAD .د.م 1.8490368 1 FLDT to MXN $ 4.0195584

FluidTokens Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of FluidTokens, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

People Also Ask: Other Questions About FluidTokens What is the price of FluidTokens (FLDT) today? The live price of FluidTokens (FLDT) is 0.19968 USD . What is the market cap of FluidTokens (FLDT)? The current market cap of FluidTokens is $ 0.00 USD . It is calculated by multiplying the current supply of FLDT by its real-time market price of 0.19968 USD . What is the circulating supply of FluidTokens (FLDT)? The current circulating supply of FluidTokens (FLDT) is 0.00 USD . What was the highest price of FluidTokens (FLDT)? As of 2025-04-15 , the highest price of FluidTokens (FLDT) is 0.77 USD . What is the 24-hour trading volume of FluidTokens (FLDT)? The 24-hour trading volume of FluidTokens (FLDT) is $ 109.41K USD . You can discover more tradable tokens on MEXC and check their 24-hour trading volume.

Hot News

What is USDT (Tether)? A Complete Guide for Cryptocurrency Beginners For beginners entering crypto space, understanding USDT is crucial as it serves as a safe haven during market volatility and provides a familiar unit of account. This guide will explain everything you need to know about USDT, from its basic concept to its uses, benefits, and how to get started with it.

MEXC Lists WalletConnect (WCT) with Airdrop+ Event Offering 273,000 WCT & 50,000 USDT in Rewards MEXC will list WalletConnect Network (WCT) on April 15, 2025 (UTC), with Airdrop+ rewards totaling 273,000 WCT and 50,000 USDT for users!