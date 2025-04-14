What is Flayer (FLAY)

FLAY powers protocols built by Flayer Labs including the Flaunch protocol - a memecoin launchpad built on Base and powered by Uniswap V4. Notably, holders of FLAY can turn on a fee switch to collect 10% of the protocol's trading fees. Holders also have access to FLAY onchain governance.

Flayer is available on MEXC, providing you with the convenience of purchasing, holding, transferring, and staking the token directly on our platform.



- Check FLAY staking availability

- Read reviews and analytics about Flayer on our blog

FLAY to Local Currencies

1 FLAY to VND ₫ 405.1278 1 FLAY to AUD A$ 0.024964 1 FLAY to GBP ￡ 0.012008 1 FLAY to EUR € 0.013904 1 FLAY to USD $ 0.0158 1 FLAY to MYR RM 0.069678 1 FLAY to TRY ₺ 0.601348 1 FLAY to JPY ¥ 2.271724 1 FLAY to RUB ₽ 1.303026 1 FLAY to INR ₹ 1.359116 1 FLAY to IDR Rp 267.79657 1 FLAY to KRW ₩ 22.5071 1 FLAY to PHP ₱ 0.901232 1 FLAY to EGP ￡E. 0.805484 1 FLAY to BRL R$ 0.092114 1 FLAY to CAD C$ 0.021804 1 FLAY to BDT ৳ 1.919542 1 FLAY to NGN ₦ 25.361054 1 FLAY to UAH ₴ 0.652224 1 FLAY to VES Bs 1.1218 1 FLAY to PKR Rs 4.4319 1 FLAY to KZT ₸ 8.182188 1 FLAY to THB ฿ 0.531196 1 FLAY to TWD NT$ 0.512236 1 FLAY to AED د.إ 0.057986 1 FLAY to CHF Fr 0.012956 1 FLAY to HKD HK$ 0.12245 1 FLAY to MAD .د.م 0.146308 1 FLAY to MXN $ 0.316474

What is the price of Flayer (FLAY) today? The live price of Flayer (FLAY) is 0.0158 USD . What is the market cap of Flayer (FLAY)? The current market cap of Flayer is $ 0.00 USD . It is calculated by multiplying the current supply of FLAY by its real-time market price of 0.0158 USD . What is the circulating supply of Flayer (FLAY)? The current circulating supply of Flayer (FLAY) is 0.00 USD . What was the highest price of Flayer (FLAY)? As of 2025-04-14 , the highest price of Flayer (FLAY) is 0.36 USD . What is the 24-hour trading volume of Flayer (FLAY)? The 24-hour trading volume of Flayer (FLAY) is $ 56.17K USD .

