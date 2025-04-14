What is StaFi (FIS)

StaFi is the first DeFi protocol unlocking liquidity of staked assets. Users can stake PoS tokens through StaFi and receive rTokens in return, which are available for trading, while still earning staking rewards. rToken is a synthetic staking derivative issued by StaFi to users when users stake PoS tokens through StaFi rToken App . rTokens are anchored to the PoS tokens staked by users and the corresponding staking rewards. rTokens can be transferred and traded at any time.

StaFi is available on MEXC, providing you with the convenience of purchasing, holding, transferring, and staking the token directly on our platform. Whether you are a seasoned investor or a newcomer to the world of cryptocurrencies, MEXC offers a user-friendly interface and a variety of tools to manage your StaFi investments effectively. For more detailed information about this token, we invite you to visit our digital asset introduction page.



Additionally, you can:

- Check FIS staking availabilityto see how you can earn rewards on your holdings.

- Read reviews and analytics about StaFi on our blog to stay informed about the latest market trends and expert insights.

Our comprehensive resources are designed to make your StaFi buying experience smooth and informed, ensuring you have all the tools and knowledge needed to invest confidently.

StaFi Price Prediction

Cryptocurrency price predictions involve forecasting or speculating on the future values of cryptocurrencies. These forecasts aim to predict the potential future worth of specific cryptocurrencies, such as StaFi, Bitcoin, or Ethereum. What will be the future price of FIS? How much will it be worth in 2026, 2027, 2028, and up to 2050? For detailed prediction information, please check out our StaFi price prediction page.

StaFi Price History

Tracing FIS's price trajectory provides valuable insights into its past performance and helps investors understand the factors influencing its value over time. Understanding these historical patterns can offer valuable context for assessing FIS's potential future trajectory. For detailed price history information, please check out our StaFi price history page.

How to buy StaFi (FIS)

Looking for how to buy StaFi? The process is straightforward and hassle-free! You can easily purchase StaFi on MEXC by following our step-by-step How to Buy guide. We provide you with detailed instructions and video tutorials, demonstrating how to sign up on MEXC and use the various convenient payment options available.

FIS to Local Currencies

1 FIS to VND ₫ 3,379.4838 1 FIS to AUD A$ 0.208244 1 FIS to GBP ￡ 0.09885 1 FIS to EUR € 0.115984 1 FIS to USD $ 0.1318 1 FIS to MYR RM 0.581238 1 FIS to TRY ₺ 5.013672 1 FIS to JPY ¥ 18.884304 1 FIS to RUB ₽ 10.839232 1 FIS to INR ₹ 11.340072 1 FIS to IDR Rp 2,196.665788 1 FIS to KRW ₩ 187.481546 1 FIS to PHP ₱ 7.517872 1 FIS to EGP ￡E. 6.720482 1 FIS to BRL R$ 0.769712 1 FIS to CAD C$ 0.181884 1 FIS to BDT ৳ 16.012382 1 FIS to NGN ₦ 211.556134 1 FIS to UAH ₴ 5.440704 1 FIS to VES Bs 9.3578 1 FIS to PKR Rs 36.9699 1 FIS to KZT ₸ 68.253948 1 FIS to THB ฿ 4.423208 1 FIS to TWD NT$ 4.269002 1 FIS to AED د.إ 0.483706 1 FIS to CHF Fr 0.106758 1 FIS to HKD HK$ 1.02145 1 FIS to MAD .د.م 1.220468 1 FIS to MXN $ 2.645226

StaFi Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of StaFi, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

People Also Ask: Other Questions About StaFi What is the price of StaFi (FIS) today? The live price of StaFi (FIS) is 0.1318 USD . What is the market cap of StaFi (FIS)? The current market cap of StaFi is $ 14.68M USD . It is calculated by multiplying the current supply of FIS by its real-time market price of 0.1318 USD . What is the circulating supply of StaFi (FIS)? The current circulating supply of StaFi (FIS) is 111.35M USD . What was the highest price of StaFi (FIS)? As of 2025-04-14 , the highest price of StaFi (FIS) is 0.7052 USD . What is the 24-hour trading volume of StaFi (FIS)? The 24-hour trading volume of StaFi (FIS) is $ 754.87K USD . You can discover more tradable tokens on MEXC and check their 24-hour trading volume.

Hot News

What is USDT (Tether)? A Complete Guide for Cryptocurrency Beginners For beginners entering crypto space, understanding USDT is crucial as it serves as a safe haven during market volatility and provides a familiar unit of account. This guide will explain everything you need to know about USDT, from its basic concept to its uses, benefits, and how to get started with it.

MEXC Lists WalletConnect (WCT) with Airdrop+ Event Offering 273,000 WCT & 50,000 USDT in Rewards MEXC will list WalletConnect Network (WCT) on April 15, 2025 (UTC), with Airdrop+ rewards totaling 273,000 WCT and 50,000 USDT for users!