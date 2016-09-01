FIRO (FIRO) Tokenomics

FIRO (FIRO) Information

XZC (ZCoin) has been renamed FIRO (Firo). Zcash (XZC) is a cryptocurrency that guarantees accounting privacy by using the zerocoin protocol. It is the first cryptocurrency to implement the Zerocoin protocol, which ensures that the relevant address information of both parties of the transaction is not leaked through the use of zero-knowledge proofs. Zcoin is developed by the R&D team headed by Poramin and Aizensou. The zerocoin protocol is used to ensure the privacy of accounts, and the zero-knowledge proof is used to ensure that the relevant address information of both parties of the transaction is not leaked. Its parameters are the same as Bitcoin, the block time is 10 minutes, and the output halving cycle is also the same as Bitcoin, which is about halving every 4 years.

Official Website:
https://firo.org/
Whitepaper:
https://firo.org/about/tech/
Block Explorer:
https://explorer.firo.org/

Market Cap:
$ 10.37M
$ 10.37M
Total Supply:
--
--
Circulating Supply:
$ 17.55M
$ 17.55M
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
--
--
All-Time High:
$ 25.012
$ 25.012
All-Time Low:
$ 0.2751010060310364
$ 0.2751010060310364
Current Price:
$ 0.5908
$ 0.5908

FIRO (FIRO) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases

Understanding the tokenomics of FIRO (FIRO) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.

Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:

Total Supply:

The maximum number of FIRO tokens that have been or will ever be created.

Circulating Supply:

The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.

Max Supply:

The hard cap on how many FIRO tokens can exist in total.

FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):

Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.

Inflation Rate:

Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.

Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?

High circulating supply = greater liquidity.

Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.

Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control.

High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.

Now that you understand FIRO's tokenomics, explore FIRO token's live price!

