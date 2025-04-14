FIRO Logo

FIRO Price(FIRO)

USD

FIRO (FIRO) Live Price Chart

$0.441
$0.441$0.441
+2.74%(1D)

FIRO Live Price Data & Information

The current price of FIRO (FIRO) today is 0.4413 USD with a current market cap of $ 7.57M USD. FIRO to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key FIRO Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 1.69M USD
- FIRO price change within the day is +2.74%
- It has a circulating supply of 17.15M USD

Get real-time price updates of the FIRO to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate FIRO price information.

FIRO Price Performance USD

Track the price changes of FIRO for today, 30 days, 60 days, and 90 days:

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ +0.011761+2.74%
30 Days$ -0.6191-58.39%
60 Days$ -0.8575-66.03%
90 Days$ -1.6654-79.06%
FIRO Price Change Today

Today, FIRO recorded a change of $ +0.011761 (+2.74%), reflecting its latest market activity.

FIRO 30-Day Price Change

Over the past 30 days, the price shifted by $ -0.6191 (-58.39%), showing the token's short-term performance.

FIRO 60-Day Price Change

Expanding the view to 60 days, FIRO saw a change of $ -0.8575 (-66.03%), giving a broader perspective on its performance.

FIRO 90-Day Price Change

Looking at the 90-day trend, the price moved by $ -1.6654 (-79.06%), offering insight into the token's long-term trajectory.

FIRO Price Information

Explore the latest pricing details of FIRO: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:

$ 0.4207
$ 0.4207$ 0.4207

$ 0.605
$ 0.605$ 0.605

$ 25.012
$ 25.012$ 25.012

-1.01%

+2.74%

-40.71%

FIRO Market Information

Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:

$ 7.57M
$ 7.57M$ 7.57M

$ 1.69M
$ 1.69M$ 1.69M

17.15M
17.15M 17.15M

What is FIRO (FIRO)

XZC (ZCoin) has been renamed FIRO (Firo). Zcash (XZC) is a cryptocurrency that guarantees accounting privacy by using the zerocoin protocol. It is the first cryptocurrency to implement the Zerocoin protocol, which ensures that the relevant address information of both parties of the transaction is not leaked through the use of zero-knowledge proofs. Zcoin is developed by the R&D team headed by Poramin and Aizensou. The zerocoin protocol is used to ensure the privacy of accounts, and the zero-knowledge proof is used to ensure that the relevant address information of both parties of the transaction is not leaked. Its parameters are the same as Bitcoin, the block time is 10 minutes, and the output halving cycle is also the same as Bitcoin, which is about halving every 4 years.

FIRO is available on MEXC, providing you with the convenience of purchasing, holding, transferring, and staking the token directly on our platform. Whether you are a seasoned investor or a newcomer to the world of cryptocurrencies, MEXC offers a user-friendly interface and a variety of tools to manage your FIRO investments effectively. For more detailed information about this token, we invite you to visit our digital asset introduction page.

Additionally, you can:
- Check FIRO staking availabilityto see how you can earn rewards on your holdings.
- Read reviews and analytics about FIRO on our blog to stay informed about the latest market trends and expert insights.

Our comprehensive resources are designed to make your FIRO buying experience smooth and informed, ensuring you have all the tools and knowledge needed to invest confidently.

FIRO Price Prediction

Cryptocurrency price predictions involve forecasting or speculating on the future values of cryptocurrencies. These forecasts aim to predict the potential future worth of specific cryptocurrencies, such as FIRO, Bitcoin, or Ethereum. What will be the future price of FIRO? How much will it be worth in 2026, 2027, 2028, and up to 2050? For detailed prediction information, please check out our FIRO price prediction page.

FIRO Price History

Tracing FIRO's price trajectory provides valuable insights into its past performance and helps investors understand the factors influencing its value over time. Understanding these historical patterns can offer valuable context for assessing FIRO's potential future trajectory. For detailed price history information, please check out our FIRO price history page.

How to buy FIRO (FIRO)

Looking for how to buy FIRO? The process is straightforward and hassle-free! You can easily purchase FIRO on MEXC by following our step-by-step How to Buy guide. We provide you with detailed instructions and video tutorials, demonstrating how to sign up on MEXC and use the various convenient payment options available.

FIRO to Local Currencies

1 FIRO to VND
11,315.3733
1 FIRO to AUD
A$0.697254
1 FIRO to GBP
0.330975
1 FIRO to EUR
0.388344
1 FIRO to USD
$0.4413
1 FIRO to MYR
RM1.946133
1 FIRO to TRY
16.787052
1 FIRO to JPY
¥63.229464
1 FIRO to RUB
36.292512
1 FIRO to INR
37.969452
1 FIRO to IDR
Rp7,354.997058
1 FIRO to KRW
627.736011
1 FIRO to PHP
25.171752
1 FIRO to EGP
￡E.22.501887
1 FIRO to BRL
R$2.577192
1 FIRO to CAD
C$0.608994
1 FIRO to BDT
53.613537
1 FIRO to NGN
708.343869
1 FIRO to UAH
18.216864
1 FIRO to VES
Bs31.3323
1 FIRO to PKR
Rs123.78465
1 FIRO to KZT
228.531618
1 FIRO to THB
฿14.810028
1 FIRO to TWD
NT$14.293707
1 FIRO to AED
د.إ1.619571
1 FIRO to CHF
Fr0.357453
1 FIRO to HKD
HK$3.420075
1 FIRO to MAD
.د.م4.086438
1 FIRO to MXN
$8.856891

FIRO Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of FIRO, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

Whitepaper
Official FIRO Website
Block Explorer

People Also Ask: Other Questions About FIRO

Hot News

What is USDT (Tether)? A Complete Guide for Cryptocurrency Beginners

For beginners entering crypto space, understanding USDT is crucial as it serves as a safe haven during market volatility and provides a familiar unit of account. This guide will explain everything you need to know about USDT, from its basic concept to its uses, benefits, and how to get started with it.

April 14, 2025

MEXC Lists WalletConnect (WCT) with Airdrop+ Event Offering 273,000 WCT & 50,000 USDT in Rewards

MEXC will list WalletConnect Network (WCT) on April 15, 2025 (UTC), with Airdrop+ rewards totaling 273,000 WCT and 50,000 USDT for users!

April 14, 2025

What is Tether (USDT)? Complete Guide to the Top Stablecoin in Crypto

This comprehensive guide explores Tether’s mechanics, historical development, and pivotal role in modern cryptocurrency markets—examining its technical infrastructure, market dominance, practical applications, and the controversies that have shaped it. Whether you’re a trader, investor, or crypto enthusiast, this guide provides the essential knowledge to understand this critical piece of cryptocurrency infrastructure with confidence.

April 14, 2025
View More

Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.

Calculator

Amount

FIRO
USD

1 FIRO = 0.4413 USD

Trade

FIROUSDT
$0.4413
$0.4413$0.4413
+0.02%

Join MEXC Today

-- Spot Maker Fee, -- Spot Taker Fee
-- Futures Maker Fee, -- Futures Taker Fee