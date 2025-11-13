Fireverse (FIR) Tokenomics Discover key insights into Fireverse (FIR), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

Fireverse (FIR) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for Fireverse (FIR), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 3.94M $ 3.94M $ 3.94M Total Supply: $ 1.00B $ 1.00B $ 1.00B Circulating Supply: $ 136.71M $ 136.71M $ 136.71M FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 28.85M $ 28.85M $ 28.85M All-Time High: $ 0.13745 $ 0.13745 $ 0.13745 All-Time Low: $ 0.030649628871139017 $ 0.030649628871139017 $ 0.030649628871139017 Current Price: $ 0.02885 $ 0.02885 $ 0.02885 Learn more about Fireverse (FIR) price Buy FIR Now!

Fireverse (FIR) Information Fireverse is a revolutionary music creation platform dedicated to transforming the industry through cutting-edge artificial intelligence and decentralized blockchain solutions. Fireverse redefines the music landscape, empowering both professional and amateur musicians to create, share, and profit from their unique compositions. Fireverse is a revolutionary music creation platform dedicated to transforming the industry through cutting-edge artificial intelligence and decentralized blockchain solutions. Fireverse redefines the music landscape, empowering both professional and amateur musicians to create, share, and profit from their unique compositions. Official Website: https://web3.fireverseai.com/ Whitepaper: https://fireverse-ventures.gitbook.io/white-paper Block Explorer: https://bscscan.com/token/0x238d72e179a581c98dc1996417a49818c7e509dc

Fireverse (FIR) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Fireverse (FIR) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of FIR tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many FIR tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand FIR's tokenomics, explore FIR token's live price!

