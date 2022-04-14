FIO Protocol (FIO) Tokenomics Discover key insights into FIO Protocol (FIO), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

FIO Protocol (FIO) Information FIO Protocol (FIO) is a blockchain protocol that aims to enable a better way of sending/receiving coins and tokens. The FIO token is the native utility token of the project’s blockchain infrastructure, FIO Chain, and is used for transaction gas fees and on-chain governance. Official Website: https://fio.net/ Whitepaper: https://developers.fioprotocol.io Block Explorer: https://fio.bloks.io/ Buy FIO Now!

FIO Protocol (FIO) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for FIO Protocol (FIO), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 14.27M $ 14.27M $ 14.27M Total Supply: $ 1.00B $ 1.00B $ 1.00B Circulating Supply: $ 815.44M $ 815.44M $ 815.44M FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 17.50M $ 17.50M $ 17.50M All-Time High: $ 0.1288 $ 0.1288 $ 0.1288 All-Time Low: $ 0.01074395967351126 $ 0.01074395967351126 $ 0.01074395967351126 Current Price: $ 0.0175 $ 0.0175 $ 0.0175 Learn more about FIO Protocol (FIO) price

FIO Protocol (FIO) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of FIO Protocol (FIO) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of FIO tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many FIO tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand FIO's tokenomics, explore FIO token's live price!

How to Buy FIO Interested in adding FIO Protocol (FIO) to your portfolio? MEXC supports various methods to buy FIO, including credit cards, bank transfers, and peer-to-peer trading. Whether you're a beginner or pro, MEXC makes crypto buying easy and secure. Learn How to Buy FIO on MEXC now!

FIO Protocol (FIO) Price History Analysing the price history of FIO helps users understand past market movements, key support/resistance levels, and volatility patterns. Whether you are tracking all-time highs or identifying trends, historical data is a crucial part of price prediction and technical analysis. Explore FIO Price History now!

FIO Price Prediction Want to know where FIO might be heading? Our FIO price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view. See FIO token's Price Prediction now!

Why Should You Choose MEXC? MEXC is one of the world's top crypto exchanges, trusted by millions of users globally. Whether you're a beginner or a pro, MEXC is your easiest way to crypto. Over 4,000 trading pairs across Spot and Futures markets Fastest token listings among CEXs #1 liquidity across the industry Lowest fees, backed by 24/7 customer service 100%+ token reserve transparency for user funds Ultra-low entry barriers: buy crypto with just 1 USDT

Buy crypto with just 1 USDT : Your easiest way to crypto! Buy Now!