The live Figma price today is 50.67 USD. Track real-time FIGON to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more. Explore FIGON price trend easily at MEXC now.

Figma Logo

Figma Price(FIGON)

1 FIGON to USD Live Price:

$50.67
-3.35%1D
USD
Figma (FIGON) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2025-10-30 20:29:57 (UTC+8)

Figma (FIGON) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range:
$ 50.46
24H Low
$ 52.63
24H High

$ 50.46
$ 52.63
$ 71.95000313657503
$ 49.64263991441947
-0.16%

-3.35%

-4.53%

-4.53%

Figma (FIGON) real-time price is $ 50.67. Over the past 24 hours, FIGON traded between a low of $ 50.46 and a high of $ 52.63, showing active market volatility. FIGON's all-time high price is $ 71.95000313657503, while its all-time low price is $ 49.64263991441947.

In terms of short-term performance, FIGON has changed by -0.16% over the past hour, -3.35% over 24 hours, and -4.53% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

Figma (FIGON) Market Information

No.2618

$ 420.38K
$ 63.19K
$ 420.38K
8.30K
8,296.40162395
ETH

The current Market Cap of Figma is $ 420.38K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 63.19K. The circulating supply of FIGON is 8.30K, with a total supply of 8296.40162395. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 420.38K.

Figma (FIGON) Price History USD

Track the price changes of Figma for today, 30 days, 60 days, and 90 days:

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ -1.7563-3.35%
30 Days$ -2.52-4.74%
60 Days$ +20.67+68.90%
90 Days$ +20.67+68.90%
Figma Price Change Today

Today, FIGON recorded a change of $ -1.7563 (-3.35%), reflecting its latest market activity.

Figma 30-Day Price Change

Over the past 30 days, the price shifted by $ -2.52 (-4.74%), showing the token's short-term performance.

Figma 60-Day Price Change

Expanding the view to 60 days, FIGON saw a change of $ +20.67 (+68.90%), giving a broader perspective on its performance.

Figma 90-Day Price Change

Looking at the 90-day trend, the price moved by $ +20.67 (+68.90%), offering insight into the token's long-term trajectory.

Want to unlock the all-time price history and price movements of Figma (FIGON)?

Check out the Figma Price History page now.

What is Figma (FIGON)

Ondo is a blockchain technology company. Its mission is to accelerate the transition to an open economy by building the platforms, assets, and infrastructure that bring financial markets onchain.

Figma is available on MEXC, providing you with the convenience of purchasing, holding, transferring, and staking the token directly on our platform. Whether you are a seasoned investor or a newcomer to the world of cryptocurrencies, MEXC offers a user-friendly interface and a variety of tools to manage your Figma investments effectively. For more detailed information about this token, we invite you to visit our digital asset introduction page.

Additionally, you can:
- Check FIGON staking availabilityto see how you can earn rewards on your holdings.
- Read reviews and analytics about Figma on our blog to stay informed about the latest market trends and expert insights.

Our comprehensive resources are designed to make your Figma buying experience smooth and informed, ensuring you have all the tools and knowledge needed to invest confidently.

Figma Price Prediction (USD)

How much will Figma (FIGON) be worth in USD tomorrow, next week, or next month? What could your Figma (FIGON) assets be valued at in 2025, 2026, 2027, 2028 — or even 10 or 20 years from now? Use our price prediction tool to explore both short-term and long-term forecasts for Figma.

Check the Figma price prediction now!

Figma (FIGON) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of Figma (FIGON) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about FIGON token's extensive tokenomics now!

How to buy Figma (FIGON)

Looking for how to buy Figma? The process is straightforward and hassle-free! You can easily purchase Figma on MEXC by following our step-by-step How to Buy guide. We provide you with detailed instructions and video tutorials, demonstrating how to sign up on MEXC and use the various convenient payment options available.

FIGON to Local Currencies

1 Figma(FIGON) to VND
1,333,381.05
1 Figma(FIGON) to AUD
A$77.0184
1 Figma(FIGON) to GBP
38.0025
1 Figma(FIGON) to EUR
43.5762
1 Figma(FIGON) to USD
$50.67
1 Figma(FIGON) to MYR
RM212.814
1 Figma(FIGON) to TRY
2,126.6199
1 Figma(FIGON) to JPY
¥7,803.18
1 Figma(FIGON) to ARS
ARS$72,801.6426
1 Figma(FIGON) to RUB
4,066.2675
1 Figma(FIGON) to INR
4,492.9089
1 Figma(FIGON) to IDR
Rp844,499.6622
1 Figma(FIGON) to PHP
2,985.9831
1 Figma(FIGON) to EGP
￡E.2,394.1575
1 Figma(FIGON) to BRL
R$272.0979
1 Figma(FIGON) to CAD
C$70.4313
1 Figma(FIGON) to BDT
6,193.3941
1 Figma(FIGON) to NGN
73,540.9179
1 Figma(FIGON) to COP
$197,929.6875
1 Figma(FIGON) to ZAR
R.876.0843
1 Figma(FIGON) to UAH
2,130.6735
1 Figma(FIGON) to TZS
T.Sh.124,496.19
1 Figma(FIGON) to VES
Bs11,096.73
1 Figma(FIGON) to CLP
$47,731.14
1 Figma(FIGON) to PKR
Rs14,305.1544
1 Figma(FIGON) to KZT
26,781.1218
1 Figma(FIGON) to THB
฿1,643.7348
1 Figma(FIGON) to TWD
NT$1,556.0757
1 Figma(FIGON) to AED
د.إ185.9589
1 Figma(FIGON) to CHF
Fr40.536
1 Figma(FIGON) to HKD
HK$393.1992
1 Figma(FIGON) to AMD
֏19,391.409
1 Figma(FIGON) to MAD
.د.م467.1774
1 Figma(FIGON) to MXN
$936.8883
1 Figma(FIGON) to SAR
ريال190.0125
1 Figma(FIGON) to ETB
Br7,747.443
1 Figma(FIGON) to KES
KSh6,546.0573
1 Figma(FIGON) to JOD
د.أ35.92503
1 Figma(FIGON) to PLN
184.9455
1 Figma(FIGON) to RON
лв221.9346
1 Figma(FIGON) to SEK
kr477.3114
1 Figma(FIGON) to BGN
лв85.1256
1 Figma(FIGON) to HUF
Ft16,974.45
1 Figma(FIGON) to CZK
1,063.5633
1 Figma(FIGON) to KWD
د.ك15.50502
1 Figma(FIGON) to ILS
164.6775
1 Figma(FIGON) to BOB
Bs349.623
1 Figma(FIGON) to AZN
86.139
1 Figma(FIGON) to TJS
SM466.164
1 Figma(FIGON) to GEL
137.8224
1 Figma(FIGON) to AOA
Kz46,443.6153
1 Figma(FIGON) to BHD
.د.ب19.05192
1 Figma(FIGON) to BMD
$50.67
1 Figma(FIGON) to DKK
kr325.8081
1 Figma(FIGON) to HNL
L1,331.1009
1 Figma(FIGON) to MUR
2,309.0319
1 Figma(FIGON) to NAD
$866.9637
1 Figma(FIGON) to NOK
kr509.2335
1 Figma(FIGON) to NZD
$87.6591
1 Figma(FIGON) to PAB
B/.50.67
1 Figma(FIGON) to PGK
K215.8542
1 Figma(FIGON) to QAR
ر.ق184.4388
1 Figma(FIGON) to RSD
дин.5,121.2169
1 Figma(FIGON) to UZS
soʻm610,481.7873
1 Figma(FIGON) to ALL
L4,213.7172
1 Figma(FIGON) to ANG
ƒ90.6993
1 Figma(FIGON) to AWG
ƒ90.6993
1 Figma(FIGON) to BBD
$101.34
1 Figma(FIGON) to BAM
KM85.1256
1 Figma(FIGON) to BIF
Fr149,881.86
1 Figma(FIGON) to BND
$65.3643
1 Figma(FIGON) to BSD
$50.67
1 Figma(FIGON) to JMD
$8,096.5593
1 Figma(FIGON) to KHR
203,493.7602
1 Figma(FIGON) to KMF
Fr21,433.41
1 Figma(FIGON) to LAK
1,101,521.7171
1 Figma(FIGON) to LKR
රු15,424.4547
1 Figma(FIGON) to MDL
L858.8565
1 Figma(FIGON) to MGA
Ar227,219.481
1 Figma(FIGON) to MOP
P405.36
1 Figma(FIGON) to MVR
775.251
1 Figma(FIGON) to MWK
MK87,968.6937
1 Figma(FIGON) to MZN
MT3,238.3197
1 Figma(FIGON) to NPR
रु7,146.4968
1 Figma(FIGON) to PYG
359,351.64
1 Figma(FIGON) to RWF
Fr73,522.17
1 Figma(FIGON) to SBD
$417.0141
1 Figma(FIGON) to SCR
702.7929
1 Figma(FIGON) to SRD
$1,957.8888
1 Figma(FIGON) to SVC
$442.8558
1 Figma(FIGON) to SZL
L866.9637
1 Figma(FIGON) to TMT
m177.8517
1 Figma(FIGON) to TND
د.ت148.76712
1 Figma(FIGON) to TTD
$343.0359
1 Figma(FIGON) to UGX
Sh176,534.28
1 Figma(FIGON) to XAF
Fr28,628.55
1 Figma(FIGON) to XCD
$136.809
1 Figma(FIGON) to XOF
Fr28,628.55
1 Figma(FIGON) to XPF
Fr5,168.34
1 Figma(FIGON) to BWP
P674.4177
1 Figma(FIGON) to BZD
$101.8467
1 Figma(FIGON) to CVE
$4,803.516
1 Figma(FIGON) to DJF
Fr8,968.59
1 Figma(FIGON) to DOP
$3,252.0006
1 Figma(FIGON) to DZD
د.ج6,585.5799
1 Figma(FIGON) to FJD
$114.5142
1 Figma(FIGON) to GNF
Fr440,575.65
1 Figma(FIGON) to GTQ
Q387.6255
1 Figma(FIGON) to GYD
$10,600.164
1 Figma(FIGON) to ISK
kr6,232.41

Figma Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of Figma, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

Official Figma Website
Block Explorer

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Figma

How much is Figma (FIGON) worth today?
The live FIGON price in USD is 50.67 USD, updated in real-time with the latest market data.
What is the current FIGON to USD price?
The current price of FIGON to USD is $ 50.67. Check out MEXC Converter for accurate token conversion.
What is the market cap of Figma?
The market cap for FIGON is $ 420.38K USD. Market cap = current price × circulating supply. It indicates the token's total market value and ranking.
What is the circulating supply of FIGON?
The circulating supply of FIGON is 8.30K USD.
What was the all‑time high (ATH) price of FIGON?
FIGON achieved an ATH price of 71.95000313657503 USD.
What was the all‑time low (ATL) price of FIGON?
FIGON saw an ATL price of 49.64263991441947 USD.
What is the trading volume of FIGON?
The Live 24‑hour trading volume for FIGON is $ 63.19K USD.
Will FIGON go higher this year?
FIGON might go higher this year depending on market conditions and project developments. Check out FIGON price prediction for a more in-depth analysis.
Figma (FIGON) Important Industry Updates

Time (UTC+8)TypeInformation
10-28 21:35:49Industry Updates
Some Solana ecosystem meme coins show significant gains today, CHILLHOUSE surges over 130% in a single day
10-28 14:23:33Industry Updates
Bitcoin's October return this year is temporarily reported at 0.39%, compared to the historical average return of 21.89%
10-27 21:40:25Industry Updates
CoinShares: Digital asset investment products saw net inflows of $921 million last week
10-27 16:29:31Industry Updates
ZEC Circulating Market Cap Approaches $6 Billion, Reaches new all-time high
10-26 23:17:37Industry Updates
Bitcoin Rebounds Past $113,000, Ethereum Breaks Through $4,000
10-26 19:10:22Industry Updates
Driven by "PING" going viral, x402 transaction count and trading addresses surge tens of times

