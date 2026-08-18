Buy CryptoMarketsSpotFuturesSNDKEarnEvent CentreRewards Hub
More
$1,000,000 TradFi Gala
Sign Up
MEXC AI's advanced analytics deliver daily updates on FIGHT, including technical analysis and investment opportunities. Get the latest daily insights now!MEXC AI's advanced analytics deliver daily updates on FIGHT, including technical analysis and investment opportunities. Get the latest daily insights now!

More About FIGHT

FIGHT Price Info

What is FIGHT

FIGHT Whitepaper

FIGHT Official Website

FIGHT Tokenomics

FIGHT Price Forecast

FIGHT History

FIGHT Buying Guide

FIGHT-to-Fiat Currency Converter

FIGHT Spot

FIGHT USDT-M Futures

Pre-market

Earn

Airdrop+

News

Blog

Learn

FIGHT (FIGHT) Technical Analysis Today

FIGHT (FIGHT) Technical Analysis Today

The FIGHT Analysis page provides AI-generated insights into FIGHT's daily performance, price trends, and key technical indicators. It highlights potential market movements, trading opportunities, and notable technical patterns. Learn more about FIGHT's analysis below.

FIGHT (FIGHT) Price Change

Current Price24H7 Days30 Days90 Days
$0.003531---5.77%+12.88%-29.04%
Know more about FIGHT Price

FIGHT Technical Indicators

Technical analysis looks at price action and common indicators to understand trend and momentum. Below is an automated snapshot of FIGHT across multiple timeframes, summarising the current technical bias and what the chart is signalling next. This is a technical read—not a guaranteed forecast, so please do your own research and manage risk appropriately.

Strong SellSellNeutralBuyStrong Buy
Sell
Sell 16
Neutral 1
Buy 9
Moving Averages:Strong SellSell 12Neutral 0Buy 2
Technical Indicators:BuySell 4Neutral 1Buy 7
Name
Classic
Fibonacci
R3
0.003545
0.003544
R2
0.003544
0.003543
R1
0.003543
0.003543
PP
0.003542
0.003542
S1
0.003541
0.003541
S2
0.00354
0.003541
S3
0.003539
0.00354

FIGHT Market Signals

Current Net Open Order Volume
-0.02M
$1.55 M
$1.57 M
Pending Buys (USDT)
Pending Sells (USDT)
3-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference
-0.02M
3-Day Active Buys
$0.21 M
3-Day Active Sells
$0.23 M
7-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference
0.03M
7-Day Active Buys
$0.50 M
7-Day Active Sells
$0.48 M

The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing.

FIGHT Capital Flow

Net InflowFIGHTUSDT Price
HistoryNet InflowPrice
2026-08-18$0.00 M0.00
2026-08-17-$0.01 M0.00
2026-08-16$0.01 M0.00
2026-08-15$0.00 M0.00
2026-08-14-$0.01 M0.00

The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing.

Explore More about FIGHT

Trade FIGHT (FIGHT) Markets on MEXC

Explore spot and futures markets, view live FIGHT price, volume, and trade directly.

Pairs
Price
24H Change
24H Volume
FIGHT/USDT
$0.003529
$0.003529$0.003529
-9.18%
30.90M (USDT)

Disclaimer

The information provided in this material does not constitute investment, tax, legal, financial, accounting, or any other professional advice, nor does it serve as a recommendation to buy, sell, or hold any assets. MEXC Learn provides this content for informational purposes only and does not offer investment advice. Please ensure you fully understand the risks involved and exercise caution when investing. MEXC is not responsible for users' investment decisions.

FIGHT-to-USD Calculator

Amount

FIGHT
FIGHT
USD
USD

1 FIGHT = 0.003531 USD