FIGHT (FIGHT) Technical Analysis Today The FIGHT Analysis page provides AI-generated insights into FIGHT's daily performance, price trends, and key technical indicators. It highlights potential market movements, trading opportunities, and notable technical patterns. Learn more about FIGHT's analysis below. Sign Up

FIGHT (FIGHT) Price Change Current Price 24H 7 Days 30 Days 90 Days $0.003531 -- -5.77% +12.88% -29.04%

FIGHT Technical Indicators

Technical analysis looks at price action and common indicators to understand trend and momentum. Below is an automated snapshot of FIGHT across multiple timeframes, summarising the current technical bias and what the chart is signalling next. This is a technical read—not a guaranteed forecast, so please do your own research and manage risk appropriately.

1m 5m 15m 30m 1H 4H 8H 1D 1W Strong Sell Sell Neutral Buy Strong Buy Sell Sell 16 Neutral 1 Buy 9 Moving Averages : Strong Sell Sell 12 Neutral 0 Buy 2 Technical Indicators : Buy Sell 4 Neutral 1 Buy 7 Pivot Points Moving Averages Technical Indicators Name Classic Fibonacci R3 0.003545 0.003544 R2 0.003544 0.003543 R1 0.003543 0.003543 PP 0.003542 0.003542 S1 0.003541 0.003541 S2 0.00354 0.003541 S3 0.003539 0.00354

FIGHT Market Signals Current Net Open Order Volume -0.02M $1.55 M $1.57 M Pending Buys (USDT) Pending Sells (USDT) 3-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference -0.02M 3-Day Active Buys $0.21 M 3-Day Active Sells $0.23 M 7-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference 0.03M 7-Day Active Buys $0.50 M 7-Day Active Sells $0.48 M The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing. FIGHT Capital Flow Net Inflow FIGHTUSDT Price History Net Inflow Price 2026-08-18 $0.00 M 0.00 2026-08-17 -$0.01 M 0.00 2026-08-16 $0.01 M 0.00 2026-08-15 $0.00 M 0.00 2026-08-14 -$0.01 M 0.00 The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing.

Trade FIGHT (FIGHT) Markets on MEXC Explore spot and futures markets, view live FIGHT price, volume, and trade directly. Pairs Price 24H Change 24H Volume FIGHT / USDT $0.003529 $0.003529 $0.003529 -9.18% 30.90M (USDT) Trade