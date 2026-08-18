Falcon Finance (FF) Technical Analysis Today The Falcon Finance Analysis page provides AI-generated insights into FF's daily performance, price trends, and key technical indicators. It highlights potential market movements, trading opportunities, and notable technical patterns. Learn more about Falcon Finance's analysis below. Sign Up

Falcon Finance (FF) Price Change Current Price 24H 7 Days 30 Days 90 Days $0.0647 -- -0.65% +5.08% -25.65%

Falcon Finance Technical Indicators

Technical analysis looks at price action and common indicators to understand trend and momentum. Below is an automated snapshot of Falcon Finance across multiple timeframes, summarising the current technical bias and what the chart is signalling next. This is a technical read—not a guaranteed forecast, so please do your own research and manage risk appropriately.

1m 5m 15m 30m 1H 4H 8H 1D 1W Strong Sell Sell Neutral Buy Strong Buy Buy Sell 7 Neutral 1 Buy 18 Moving Averages : Strong Buy Sell 0 Neutral 0 Buy 14 Technical Indicators : Sell Sell 7 Neutral 1 Buy 4 Pivot Points Moving Averages Technical Indicators Name Classic Fibonacci R3 0.06474 0.06473 R2 0.06473 0.06473 R1 0.06473 0.06473 PP 0.06472 0.06472 S1 0.06472 0.06472 S2 0.06471 0.06472 S3 0.06471 0.06471

Falcon Finance Market Signals Current Net Open Order Volume -0.23M $1.39 M $1.62 M Pending Buys (USDT) Pending Sells (USDT) 3-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference 0.01M 3-Day Active Buys $0.04 M 3-Day Active Sells $0.03 M 7-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference 0.00M 7-Day Active Buys $0.19 M 7-Day Active Sells $0.19 M The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing. Falcon Finance Capital Flow Net Inflow FFUSDT Price History Net Inflow Price 2026-08-18 -$0.04 M 0.06 2026-08-17 -$0.04 M 0.06 2026-08-16 $0.09 M 0.07 2026-08-15 -$0.03 M 0.07 2026-08-14 -$0.01 M 0.06 The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing.

Trade Falcon Finance (FF) Markets on MEXC Explore spot and futures markets, view live Falcon Finance price, volume, and trade directly. Pairs Price 24H Change 24H Volume FF / USDT $0.0647 $0.0647 $0.0647 +0.49% 833.15K (USDT) Trade FF / USDC $0.06463 $0.06463 $0.06463 +0.43% 852.15K (USDT) Trade FF / USDF $0.06334 $0.06334 $0.06334 -3.06% 842.20K (USDT) Trade