Fetch.AI ("the Project") brings together machine learning ("ML"), artificial intelligence ("AI"), multi-agent systems and decentralized ledger technology to create an economic internet — an environment where digital representatives of the economy's moving parts (such as data, hardware, services, people and infrastructure) can get useful work done through effective introductions and predictions These agents can be thought of as digital entities: life-forms that are able to make decisions on their own behalf as well as on behalf of their stakeholders (individuals, private enterprises and governments for example). Fetch.AI's digital world is exposed to agents via its Open Economic Framework (OEF) and is underpinned by unique smart ledger technology to deliver high performance, low cost transactions. The ledger delivers useful proof-of-work that builds market intelligence and trust over time — growing the value of the network as it is used. Fetch.AI can be neatly interfaced to existing systems with minimal effort, allowing it to take advantage of the old economy whilst building the new: plug existing data in to Fetch.AI and watch markets spontaneously form from the bottom up.
The Artificial Superintelligence Alliance (ASI) token is the unified token resulting from the merger of Fetch.ai (FET), SingularityNET (AGIX), and Ocean Protocol (OCEAN). Below is a comprehensive analysis of its token economics, including issuance, allocation, usage, incentives, and locking/unlocking mechanisms.
Issuance Mechanism
- Token Merger: ASI is created by merging FET, AGIX, and OCEAN tokens. The Fetch.ai network serves as the home for the ASI token.
- Minting: An additional 1.48 billion ASI tokens are minted for the merger, with 867 million ASI allocated to AGIX holders and 611 million ASI to OCEAN holders.
- Conversion Rates:
- FET to ASI: 1:1 (automatic relabeling for FET holders)
- AGIX to ASI: 1 AGIX = 0.433350 ASI
- OCEAN to ASI: 1 OCEAN = 0.433226 ASI
- No Deadline: There is no deadline for AGIX and OCEAN holders to swap to ASI.
Allocation Mechanism
The initial supply of ASI is 2.631 billion tokens. The allocation is as follows:
|Allocation Category
|Amount (ASI)
|% of Total Supply
|Notes
|AGIX Holders
|866.7M
|33.0%
|For AGIX to ASI swap
|OCEAN Holders
|611M
|23.2%
|For OCEAN to ASI swap
|FET Holders
|Remainder
|~43.8%
|FET relabeled as ASI
- Staking Pool: Existing AGIX staking pools are converted to ASI at the set rate.
- Deep Funding Pool: AGIX allocations for grants and ecosystem funding are also converted to ASI.
Usage and Incentive Mechanism
- Medium of Exchange: ASI is used to pay for AI services on the unified marketplace.
- Staking: The ASI token will feature a staking mechanism, with rewards distributed at the end of each 30-day period, proportional to the user’s stake.
- Governance: ASI holders participate in governance via the Artificial Superintelligence Council and can vote on proposals, including grant disbursements.
- Ecosystem Incentives: Holding ASI may qualify users for airdrops and other ecosystem rewards.
Locking Mechanism
- Staking Lock: When staking, tokens are locked for a 30-day period. Withdrawals are only possible at the end of each period; otherwise, tokens are automatically restaked for the next period.
- Vesting for Merged Tokens: For tokens merged from other projects (e.g., CUDOS, PAAL), vesting periods are applied (e.g., 3 months for CUDOS, 180 days for PAAL).
Unlocking Time
- Staking Unlock: At the end of each 30-day staking window, users can withdraw their staked tokens and rewards.
- Vesting Unlock: For merged tokens, unlocking is linear over the vesting period (e.g., CUDOS to ASI unlocks over 3 months).
Tokenomics Table
|Mechanism
|Details
|Issuance
|Merger of FET, AGIX, OCEAN; new tokens minted for swap
|Allocation
|AGIX: 33%, OCEAN: 23.2%, FET: ~43.8%
|Usage
|Payment for AI services, staking, governance, ecosystem rewards
|Incentives
|Staking rewards, governance participation, airdrops
|Locking
|30-day staking lock; vesting for merged tokens (3-6 months typical)
|Unlocking
|End of staking period or vesting schedule
Additional Notes
- Governance Structure: The ASI Alliance is governed by a council and tokenholders, with each original project maintaining some governance autonomy.
- Future Expansion: The Alliance may integrate additional projects and tokens, with vesting and conversion rates determined per merger.
- Transparency: Token contracts, migration contracts, and audits are to be published for public review.
For further details, refer to the ASI Alliance Vision Paper and the official ASI documentation.
Summary
The ASI token is designed to unify the AI blockchain ecosystem, incentivize participation through staking and governance, and ensure a fair and transparent allocation and unlocking process for all stakeholders. The mechanisms are structured to support long-term ecosystem growth, decentralization, and the democratization of AI development.
FET (FET) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases
Understanding the tokenomics of FET (FET) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of FET tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many FET tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
