Dive deeper into how FET tokens are issued, allocated, and unlocked. This section highlights key aspects of the token's economic structure: utility, incentives, and vesting.

The Artificial Superintelligence Alliance (ASI) token is the unified token resulting from the merger of Fetch.ai (FET), SingularityNET (AGIX), and Ocean Protocol (OCEAN). Below is a comprehensive analysis of its token economics, including issuance, allocation, usage, incentives, and locking/unlocking mechanisms.

Issuance Mechanism

Token Merger: ASI is created by merging FET, AGIX, and OCEAN tokens. The Fetch.ai network serves as the home for the ASI token.

ASI is created by merging FET, AGIX, and OCEAN tokens. The Fetch.ai network serves as the home for the ASI token. Minting: An additional 1.48 billion ASI tokens are minted for the merger, with 867 million ASI allocated to AGIX holders and 611 million ASI to OCEAN holders.

An additional 1.48 billion ASI tokens are minted for the merger, with 867 million ASI allocated to AGIX holders and 611 million ASI to OCEAN holders. Conversion Rates: FET to ASI: 1:1 (automatic relabeling for FET holders) AGIX to ASI: 1 AGIX = 0.433350 ASI OCEAN to ASI: 1 OCEAN = 0.433226 ASI

No Deadline: There is no deadline for AGIX and OCEAN holders to swap to ASI.

Allocation Mechanism

The initial supply of ASI is 2.631 billion tokens. The allocation is as follows:

Allocation Category Amount (ASI) % of Total Supply Notes AGIX Holders 866.7M 33.0% For AGIX to ASI swap OCEAN Holders 611M 23.2% For OCEAN to ASI swap FET Holders Remainder ~43.8% FET relabeled as ASI

Staking Pool: Existing AGIX staking pools are converted to ASI at the set rate.

Existing AGIX staking pools are converted to ASI at the set rate. Deep Funding Pool: AGIX allocations for grants and ecosystem funding are also converted to ASI.

Usage and Incentive Mechanism

Medium of Exchange: ASI is used to pay for AI services on the unified marketplace.

ASI is used to pay for AI services on the unified marketplace. Staking: The ASI token will feature a staking mechanism, with rewards distributed at the end of each 30-day period, proportional to the user’s stake.

The ASI token will feature a staking mechanism, with rewards distributed at the end of each 30-day period, proportional to the user’s stake. Governance: ASI holders participate in governance via the Artificial Superintelligence Council and can vote on proposals, including grant disbursements.

ASI holders participate in governance via the Artificial Superintelligence Council and can vote on proposals, including grant disbursements. Ecosystem Incentives: Holding ASI may qualify users for airdrops and other ecosystem rewards.

Locking Mechanism

Staking Lock: When staking, tokens are locked for a 30-day period. Withdrawals are only possible at the end of each period; otherwise, tokens are automatically restaked for the next period.

When staking, tokens are locked for a 30-day period. Withdrawals are only possible at the end of each period; otherwise, tokens are automatically restaked for the next period. Vesting for Merged Tokens: For tokens merged from other projects (e.g., CUDOS, PAAL), vesting periods are applied (e.g., 3 months for CUDOS, 180 days for PAAL).

Unlocking Time

Staking Unlock: At the end of each 30-day staking window, users can withdraw their staked tokens and rewards.

At the end of each 30-day staking window, users can withdraw their staked tokens and rewards. Vesting Unlock: For merged tokens, unlocking is linear over the vesting period (e.g., CUDOS to ASI unlocks over 3 months).

Tokenomics Table

Mechanism Details Issuance Merger of FET, AGIX, OCEAN; new tokens minted for swap Allocation AGIX: 33%, OCEAN: 23.2%, FET: ~43.8% Usage Payment for AI services, staking, governance, ecosystem rewards Incentives Staking rewards, governance participation, airdrops Locking 30-day staking lock; vesting for merged tokens (3-6 months typical) Unlocking End of staking period or vesting schedule

Additional Notes

Governance Structure: The ASI Alliance is governed by a council and tokenholders, with each original project maintaining some governance autonomy.

The ASI Alliance is governed by a council and tokenholders, with each original project maintaining some governance autonomy. Future Expansion: The Alliance may integrate additional projects and tokens, with vesting and conversion rates determined per merger.

The Alliance may integrate additional projects and tokens, with vesting and conversion rates determined per merger. Transparency: Token contracts, migration contracts, and audits are to be published for public review.

For further details, refer to the ASI Alliance Vision Paper and the official ASI documentation.

Summary

The ASI token is designed to unify the AI blockchain ecosystem, incentivize participation through staking and governance, and ensure a fair and transparent allocation and unlocking process for all stakeholders. The mechanisms are structured to support long-term ecosystem growth, decentralization, and the democratization of AI development.