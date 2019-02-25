FET (FET) Technical Analysis Today The FET Analysis page provides AI-generated insights into FET's daily performance, price trends, and key technical indicators. It highlights potential market movements, trading opportunities, and notable technical patterns. Learn more about FET's analysis below. Sign Up

FET (FET) Price Change Current Price 24H 7 Days 30 Days 90 Days $0.1224 -- -8.18% -21.99% -35.75%

FET Technical Indicators

Technical analysis looks at price action and common indicators to understand trend and momentum. Below is an automated snapshot of FET across multiple timeframes, summarising the current technical bias and what the chart is signalling next. This is a technical read—not a guaranteed forecast, so please do your own research and manage risk appropriately.

1m 5m 15m 30m 1H 4H 8H 1D 1W Strong Sell Sell Neutral Buy Strong Buy Buy Sell 5 Neutral 9 Buy 12 Moving Averages : Strong Buy Sell 2 Neutral 3 Buy 9 Technical Indicators : Neutral Sell 3 Neutral 6 Buy 3 Pivot Points Moving Averages Technical Indicators Name Classic Fibonacci R3 0.1226 0.1225 R2 0.1225 0.1225 R1 0.1225 0.1225 PP 0.1224 0.1224 S1 0.1224 0.1224 S2 0.1223 0.1224 S3 0.1223 0.1223

FET Market Signals Current Net Open Order Volume -0.12M $14.05 M $14.17 M Pending Buys (USDT) Pending Sells (USDT) 3-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference -1.42M 3-Day Active Buys $10.42 M 3-Day Active Sells $11.83 M 7-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference -0.56M 7-Day Active Buys $24.12 M 7-Day Active Sells $24.67 M The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing. FET Capital Flow Net Inflow FETUSDT Price History Net Inflow Price 2026-08-18 -$0.47 M 0.12 2026-08-17 $0.56 M 0.12 2026-08-16 -$0.56 M 0.12 2026-08-15 -$1.17 M 0.13 2026-08-14 -$0.02 M 0.14 The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing.

Trade FET (FET) Markets on MEXC Explore spot and futures markets, view live FET price, volume, and trade directly. Pairs Price 24H Change 24H Volume FET / USDT $0.1224 $0.1224 $0.1224 -0.97% 4.01M (USDT) Trade FET / USDC $0.1224 $0.1224 $0.1224 -0.89% 486.91K (USDT) Trade