Feline (FEL) Tokenomics

Feline (FEL) Tokenomics

Discover key insights into Feline (FEL), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data.
USD

Feline (FEL) Information

Feline-FEL is a revolutionary AI-powered memecoin project that empowers users to create, trade, and share meme-inspired digital assets on the blockchain. By blending cutting-edge AI with community-driven innovation, Feline-FEL is redefining the memecoin landscape.

Official Website:
http://fel.mobi
Whitepaper:
https://feline-1.gitbook.io/feline/
Block Explorer:
https://basescan.org/token/0x7E3aD70a74106F4f35a73769382c1787f58e836f

Feline (FEL) Tokenomics & Price Analysis

Explore key tokenomics and price data for Feline (FEL), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.

Market Cap:
--
----
Total Supply:
--
----
Circulating Supply:
--
----
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
--
----
All-Time High:
$ 0.03713
$ 0.03713$ 0.03713
All-Time Low:
--
----
Current Price:
$ 0.000000000313
$ 0.000000000313$ 0.000000000313

Feline (FEL) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases

Understanding the tokenomics of Feline (FEL) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.

Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:

Total Supply:

The maximum number of FEL tokens that have been or will ever be created.

Circulating Supply:

The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.

Max Supply:

The hard cap on how many FEL tokens can exist in total.

FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):

Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.

Inflation Rate:

Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.

Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?

High circulating supply = greater liquidity.

Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.

Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control.

High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.

Now that you understand FEL's tokenomics, explore FEL token's live price!

How to Buy FEL

Interested in adding Feline (FEL) to your portfolio? MEXC supports various methods to buy FEL, including credit cards, bank transfers, and peer-to-peer trading. Whether you're a beginner or pro, MEXC makes crypto buying easy and secure.

Feline (FEL) Price History

Analysing the price history of FEL helps users understand past market movements, key support/resistance levels, and volatility patterns. Whether you are tracking all-time highs or identifying trends, historical data is a crucial part of price prediction and technical analysis.

FEL Price Prediction

Want to know where FEL might be heading? Our FEL price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view.

Why Should You Choose MEXC?

MEXC is one of the world's top crypto exchanges, trusted by millions of users globally. Whether you're a beginner or a pro, MEXC is your easiest way to crypto.

Over 4,000 trading pairs across Spot and Futures markets
Fastest token listings among CEXs
#1 liquidity across the industry
Lowest fees, backed by 24/7 customer service
100%+ token reserve transparency for user funds
Ultra-low entry barriers: buy crypto with just 1 USDT
mc_how_why_title
Buy crypto with just 1 USDT: Your easiest way to crypto!

Disclaimer

Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.