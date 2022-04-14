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MEXC AI's advanced analytics deliver daily updates on Fefer, including technical analysis and investment opportunities. Get the latest daily insights now!MEXC AI's advanced analytics deliver daily updates on Fefer, including technical analysis and investment opportunities. Get the latest daily insights now!

More About FEFER

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Fefer (FEFER) Technical Analysis Today

Fefer (FEFER) Technical Analysis Today

The Fefer Analysis page provides AI-generated insights into FEFER's daily performance, price trends, and key technical indicators. It highlights potential market movements, trading opportunities, and notable technical patterns. Learn more about Fefer's analysis below.

Fefer (FEFER) Price Change

Current Price24H7 Days30 Days90 Days
$0.001169---49.90%-22.07%-22.07%
Know more about Fefer Price

Fefer Technical Indicators

Technical analysis looks at price action and common indicators to understand trend and momentum. Below is an automated snapshot of Fefer across multiple timeframes, summarising the current technical bias and what the chart is signalling next. This is a technical read—not a guaranteed forecast, so please do your own research and manage risk appropriately.

Strong SellSellNeutralBuyStrong Buy
Neutral
Sell 14
Neutral 2
Buy 10
Moving Averages:NeutralSell 7Neutral 0Buy 7
Technical Indicators:SellSell 7Neutral 2Buy 3
Name
Classic
Fibonacci
R3
0.001177
0.001176
R2
0.001176
0.001175
R1
0.001175
0.001175
PP
0.001174
0.001174
S1
0.001173
0.001173
S2
0.001172
0.001173
S3
0.001171
0.001172

Fefer Market Signals

Current Net Open Order Volume
-0.01M
$0.02 M
$0.03 M
Pending Buys (USDT)
Pending Sells (USDT)
3-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference
0.00M
3-Day Active Buys
$0.02 M
3-Day Active Sells
$0.02 M
7-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference
0.00M
7-Day Active Buys
$0.04 M
7-Day Active Sells
$0.04 M

The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing.

Fefer Capital Flow

Net InflowFEFERUSDT Price
HistoryNet InflowPrice

The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing.

Explore More about Fefer

Trade Fefer (FEFER) Markets on MEXC

Explore spot and futures markets, view live Fefer price, volume, and trade directly.

Pairs
Price
24H Change
24H Volume
FEFER/USD1
$0.00117
$0.00117$0.00117
-16.48%
43.50M (USDT)
FEFER/USDT
$0.001169
$0.001169$0.001169
-16.97%
63.21M (USDT)

Disclaimer

The information provided in this material does not constitute investment, tax, legal, financial, accounting, or any other professional advice, nor does it serve as a recommendation to buy, sell, or hold any assets. MEXC Learn provides this content for informational purposes only and does not offer investment advice. Please ensure you fully understand the risks involved and exercise caution when investing. MEXC is not responsible for users' investment decisions.

FEFER-to-USD Calculator

Amount

FEFER
FEFER
USD
USD

1 FEFER = 0.001169 USD