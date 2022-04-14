Fefer (FEFER) Technical Analysis Today The Fefer Analysis page provides AI-generated insights into FEFER's daily performance, price trends, and key technical indicators. It highlights potential market movements, trading opportunities, and notable technical patterns. Learn more about Fefer's analysis below. Sign Up

Fefer (FEFER) Price Change Current Price 24H 7 Days 30 Days 90 Days $0.001169 -- -49.90% -22.07% -22.07%

Fefer Technical Indicators

Technical analysis looks at price action and common indicators to understand trend and momentum. Below is an automated snapshot of Fefer across multiple timeframes, summarising the current technical bias and what the chart is signalling next. This is a technical read—not a guaranteed forecast, so please do your own research and manage risk appropriately.

1m 5m 15m 30m 1H 4H 8H 1D 1W Strong Sell Sell Neutral Buy Strong Buy Neutral Sell 14 Neutral 2 Buy 10 Moving Averages : Neutral Sell 7 Neutral 0 Buy 7 Technical Indicators : Sell Sell 7 Neutral 2 Buy 3 Pivot Points Moving Averages Technical Indicators Name Classic Fibonacci R3 0.001177 0.001176 R2 0.001176 0.001175 R1 0.001175 0.001175 PP 0.001174 0.001174 S1 0.001173 0.001173 S2 0.001172 0.001173 S3 0.001171 0.001172

Fefer Market Signals Current Net Open Order Volume -0.01M $0.02 M $0.03 M Pending Buys (USDT) Pending Sells (USDT) 3-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference 0.00M 3-Day Active Buys $0.02 M 3-Day Active Sells $0.02 M 7-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference 0.00M 7-Day Active Buys $0.04 M 7-Day Active Sells $0.04 M The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing. Fefer Capital Flow Net Inflow FEFERUSDT Price History Net Inflow Price The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing.

Trade Fefer (FEFER) Markets on MEXC Explore spot and futures markets, view live Fefer price, volume, and trade directly. Pairs Price 24H Change 24H Volume FEFER / USD1 $0.00117 $0.00117 $0.00117 -16.48% 43.50M (USDT) Trade FEFER / USDT $0.001169 $0.001169 $0.001169 -16.97% 63.21M (USDT) Trade