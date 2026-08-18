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The live Fefer price today is 0.001169 GBP.FEFER market cap is -- GBP. Track real-time FEFER to GBP price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more in United Kingdom!The live Fefer price today is 0.001169 GBP.FEFER market cap is -- GBP. Track real-time FEFER to GBP price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more in United Kingdom!

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FEFER Price Info

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Fefer Price(FEFER)

1 FEFER to GBP Live Price:

￡0.00085337
￡0.00085337￡0.00085337
-16.79%1D
GBP
Fefer (FEFER) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2026-08-18 15:33:01 (UTC+8)

Fefer Price Today

The live Fefer (FEFER) price today is ￡ 0.001169, with a 16.79% change over the past 24 hours. The current FEFER to GBP conversion rate is ￡ 0.001169 per FEFER.

Fefer currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at --, with a circulating supply of -- FEFER. During the last 24 hours, FEFER traded between ￡ 0.001129 (low) and ￡ 0.00156 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at --, while the all-time low was --.

In short-term performance, FEFER moved -4.42% in the last hour and -49.90% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached ￡ 82.72K.

Fefer (FEFER) Market Information

--
----

￡ 82.72K
￡ 82.72K￡ 82.72K

￡ 1.17M
￡ 1.17M￡ 1.17M

--
----

1,000,000,000
1,000,000,000 1,000,000,000

STABLE

The current Market Cap of Fefer is --, with a 24-hour trading volume of ￡ 82.72K. The circulating supply of FEFER is --, with a total supply of 1000000000. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is ￡ 1.17M.

Fefer Price History GBP

24-hour price change range:
￡ 0.001129
￡ 0.001129￡ 0.001129
24H Low
￡ 0.00156
￡ 0.00156￡ 0.00156
24H High

￡ 0.001129
￡ 0.001129￡ 0.001129

￡ 0.00156
￡ 0.00156￡ 0.00156

--
----

--
----

-4.42%

-16.79%

-49.90%

-49.90%

Fefer (FEFER) Price History GBP

Track the price changes of Fefer for today, 30 days, 60 days, and 90 days:

PeriodChange (GBP)Change (%)
Today￡ -0.00017219-16.79%
30 Days￡ -0.000331-22.07%
60 Days￡ -0.000331-22.07%
90 Days￡ -0.000331-22.07%
Fefer Price Change Today

Today, FEFER recorded a change of ￡ -0.00017219 (-16.79%), reflecting its latest market activity.

Fefer 30-Day Price Change

Over the past 30 days, the price shifted by ￡ -0.000331 (-22.07%), showing the token's short-term performance.

Fefer 60-Day Price Change

Expanding the view to 60 days, FEFER saw a change of ￡ -0.000331 (-22.07%), giving a broader perspective on its performance.

Fefer 90-Day Price Change

Looking at the 90-day trend, the price moved by ￡ -0.000331 (-22.07%), offering insight into the token's long-term trajectory.

Want to unlock the all-time price history and price movements of Fefer (FEFER)?

Check out the Fefer Price History page now.

Analysis for Fefer

This analysis leverages AI models to evaluate Fefer recent price action, volume dynamics, and market sentiment. Real-time data processing highlights emerging trends and potential trading setups, supporting more informed and timely decisions.

Fefer market trend today: bullish or bearish?

Current overall sentiment in the FEFER market: bullish, bullish 55% | bearish 45%;

Indicator DimensionModel ConclusionProportion/ThresholdQuick Take
KDJGolden CrossK > DShort-term momentum warming up, temperature rising.
EMA Group5‑6 Buy60‑80% BuyMajority of MAs pointing up, bullish alignment dominant.
StochRSI20‑80Neutral ZoneNormal pace, no extreme signals.
MACDGolden CrossDIF > DEABullish momentum emerging.
BOLL (20,2)Lower ≤ Price ≤ MiddleBetween lower and middle bandRelatively weak, but not extreme.
RSI (14)Neutral30‑70Within normal range, still has room.
MA Group5‑6 Buy60‑80% BuyMajority of MAs pointing up, bullish alignment dominant.
Pivot PointS1 ≤ Price < PivotBetween S1‑PivotJust left central pivot, moderately low position.

FEFER_USDT is trading at the 0.001139 level on the 4-hour timeframe. The price remains within the range between the S1 pivot point of 0.001111 and the central hub at 0.001151. In the short term, the moving average cluster indicates a buy signal arrangement, while the long-term trendline remains flat. Both bulls and bears are oscillating narrowly below the central hub, with no clear breakout signals visible in the market structure. The MACD indicator has formed a golden cross pattern, with the fast and slow lines widening their divergence. The RSI indicator is currently in a neutral zone, while the KDJ and StochRSI values suggest scattered momentum. The Bollinger Bands remain stable, with no significant expansion or contraction in volatility. Short-term buying momentum slightly dominates, but long-term momentum indicators have yet to confirm a synchronized resonance. Overall, the market lacks strong directional driving forces. On the upside, the nearest resistance lies at the central hub level of 0.001151, approximately 0.000012 away from the current price. The secondary resistance level R1 is positioned at 0.001224. On the downside, the closest support is at the S1 pivot point of 0.001111, about 0.000028 away from the current price. The secondary support level S2 sits at 0.001038. Key price levels are concentrated within a ±5% range around the current price.

This content is generated by AI based on historical and current market data. It is for informational purposes only and does not constitute any investment advice.

What factors influence Fefer's prices?

FEFER price drivers include market sentiment, trading volume, and broader crypto trends like Bitcoin's movement. Tokenomics, such as supply limits and burn mechanisms, also impact value. Community engagement, social media hype, and exchange listings play crucial roles. Regulatory news and macroeconomic factors further influence investor behavior and price volatility.

Why do people want to know Fefer's price today?

Investors track Fefer (FEFER) prices to assess portfolio value, identify trading opportunities, and manage risk. Real-time data helps in making informed buy or sell decisions based on market volatility, trends, and liquidity. Staying updated ensures timely reactions to price swings, maximizing potential profits or minimizing losses in the volatile crypto market.

Price Prediction for Fefer

Fefer (FEFER) Price Prediction for 2030 (in 4 Years)
Following the price prediction module above, the target price of FEFER in 2030 is ￡ -- along with 0.00% growth rate.
Fefer (FEFER) Price Prediction for 2040 (In 14 Years)

In 2040, the price of Fefer could potentially see a growth of 0.00%. It could reach a trading price of ￡ --.

MEXC Tools
For real-time scenario projections and a more personalised analysis, users can utilise MEXC's Price Prediction Tool and AI Market Insights.
Disclaimer: These scenarios are illustrative and educational; cryptocurrencies are volatile—conduct your own research (DYOR) before making decisions.
Want to know what price Fefer will reach in 2026–2027? Visit our Price Prediction page for FEFER price predictions for the years 2026–2027 by clicking Fefer Price Prediction.

How to buy & Invest Fefer in United Kingdom

Ready to get started with Fefer? Buying FEFER is quick and beginner-friendly on MEXC. You can start trading instantly once you have made your first purchase. To learn more, check out our full guide on how to buy Fefer. Below is a quick 5-step overview to help you begin your Fefer (FEFER) Buying journey.

Step 1

Sign Up for an Account and Complete KYC

First, sign up for an account and complete KYC on MEXC. You can do so on MEXC's official website or the MEXC App using your phone number or email address.
Step 2

Add USDT, USDC, or USDE to Your Wallet

USDT, USDC, and USDE facilitate trading on MEXC. You can buy USDT, USDC, and USDE via bank transfer, OTC, or P2P trading.
Step 3

Head to Spot Trading Page

On the MEXC website, click on Spot at the top bar and search for your preferred tokens.
Step 4

Choose Your Tokens

With over -- tokens available, you can easily buy Bitcoin, Ethereum, and trending tokens.
Step 5

Complete Your Purchase

Enter the amount of tokens or the equivalent in your local currency. Click Buy, and Fefer will be instantly credited to your wallet.
How to Buy Fefer (FEFER) Guide

What can you do with Fefer

Owning Fefer allows you to open more doors in terms of just buying and holding. You can trade BTC across hundreds of markets, earn passive rewards through flexible staking and savings products, or leverage professional trading tools to grow your assets. Whether you are a beginner or professional, experienced investor, MEXC makes it easy to maximise your crypto potential. Below are the top four ways you can make the most of your Bitcoin tokens

  • Explore the MEXC Spot Market

    Explore the MEXC Spot Market

    Trade 2,800+ tokens with ultra-low fees.

    Futures Trading

    Futures Trading

    Trade with up to 500x leverage and deep liquidity.

  • MEXC Launchpool

    MEXC Launchpool

    Stake tokens and earn amazing airdrops.

    MEXC Pre-Market

    MEXC Pre-Market

    Buy and sell new tokens before they are officially listed.

Trading with Extremely Low Fees on MEXC

Buying Fefer (FEFER) on MEXC means more value for your money. As one of the lowest-fee crypto platforms on the market, MEXC helps you reduce costs from your very first trade.

Spot trading fees:
--
Maker
--
Taker
Futures trading fees:
--
Maker
--
Taker

Check out MEXC's competitive trading fees

Furthermore, you can trade selected spot tokens with absolutely no fees via MEXC's Zero Fee Fest.

What is Fefer (FEFER)

FEFER is a meme coin.

Fefer Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of Fefer, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

Block Explorer

Category :

MemeStable Ecosystem

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Fefer

Page last updated: 2026-08-18 15:33:01 (UTC+8)

Fefer (FEFER) Important Industry Updates

Time (UTC+8)TypeInformation
02-11 14:20:00Industry Updates
Over the past 24 hours, CEX net outflow of 59,400 ETH
02-10 18:39:21On-chain Data
Yesterday, Bitcoin spot ETF saw a net inflow of $144.9 million, while Ethereum ETF recorded a net inflow of $57 million
02-04 11:04:00Industry Updates
Crypto Fear Index Drops to 14 Again, Market Remains in "Extreme Fear" Zone
02-04 00:48:00Industry Updates
$285 Million Liquidated Across the Network in the Past 24 Hours, Both Longs and Shorts Wiped Out
02-01 01:12:00Industry Updates
Bitcoin breaks below previous low of $80,600, hitting a new low since April 11, 2025
01-28 07:44:00Industry Updates
Dollar Index Hits Lowest Level Since February 2022, Crypto Market Continues Rally

Explore More about Fefer

FEFER USDT (Futures Trading)

Go long or short on FEFER with leverage. Explore FEFER USDT futures trading on MEXC and capitalise on market swings.

Trade Fefer (FEFER) Markets on MEXC

Explore spot and futures markets, view live Fefer price, volume, and trade directly.

Pairs
Price
24H Change
24H Volume
FEFER/USD1
￡0.00085337
￡0.00085337￡0.00085337
-16.55%
43.46M (USDT)
FEFER/USDT
￡0.0008541
￡0.0008541￡0.0008541
-16.90%
63.26M (USDT)

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Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.

FEFER-to-GBP Calculator

Amount

FEFER
FEFER
GBP
GBP

1 FEFER = 0.00085337 GBP