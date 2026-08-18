Fefer Price(FEFER)
The live Fefer (FEFER) price today is ￡ 0.001169, with a 16.79% change over the past 24 hours. The current FEFER to GBP conversion rate is ￡ 0.001169 per FEFER.
Fefer currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at --, with a circulating supply of -- FEFER. During the last 24 hours, FEFER traded between ￡ 0.001129 (low) and ￡ 0.00156 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at --, while the all-time low was --.
In short-term performance, FEFER moved -4.42% in the last hour and -49.90% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached ￡ 82.72K.
STABLE
The current Market Cap of Fefer is --, with a 24-hour trading volume of ￡ 82.72K. The circulating supply of FEFER is --, with a total supply of 1000000000. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is ￡ 1.17M.
-4.42%
-16.79%
-49.90%
-49.90%
Track the price changes of Fefer for today, 30 days, 60 days, and 90 days:
|Period
|Change (GBP)
|Change (%)
|Today
|￡ -0.00017219
|-16.79%
|30 Days
|￡ -0.000331
|-22.07%
|60 Days
|￡ -0.000331
|-22.07%
|90 Days
|￡ -0.000331
|-22.07%
Today, FEFER recorded a change of ￡ -0.00017219 (-16.79%), reflecting its latest market activity.
Over the past 30 days, the price shifted by ￡ -0.000331 (-22.07%), showing the token's short-term performance.
Expanding the view to 60 days, FEFER saw a change of ￡ -0.000331 (-22.07%), giving a broader perspective on its performance.
Looking at the 90-day trend, the price moved by ￡ -0.000331 (-22.07%), offering insight into the token's long-term trajectory.
Want to unlock the all-time price history and price movements of Fefer (FEFER)?
Check out the Fefer Price History page now.
This analysis leverages AI models to evaluate Fefer recent price action, volume dynamics, and market sentiment. Real-time data processing highlights emerging trends and potential trading setups, supporting more informed and timely decisions.
Current overall sentiment in the FEFER market: bullish, bullish 55% | bearish 45%;
|Indicator Dimension
|Model Conclusion
|Proportion/Threshold
|Quick Take
|KDJ
|Golden Cross
|K > D
|Short-term momentum warming up, temperature rising.
|EMA Group
|5‑6 Buy
|60‑80% Buy
|Majority of MAs pointing up, bullish alignment dominant.
|StochRSI
|20‑80
|Neutral Zone
|Normal pace, no extreme signals.
|MACD
|Golden Cross
|DIF > DEA
|Bullish momentum emerging.
|BOLL (20,2)
|Lower ≤ Price ≤ Middle
|Between lower and middle band
|Relatively weak, but not extreme.
|RSI (14)
|Neutral
|30‑70
|Within normal range, still has room.
|MA Group
|5‑6 Buy
|60‑80% Buy
|Majority of MAs pointing up, bullish alignment dominant.
|Pivot Point
|S1 ≤ Price < Pivot
|Between S1‑Pivot
|Just left central pivot, moderately low position.
FEFER_USDT is trading at the 0.001139 level on the 4-hour timeframe. The price remains within the range between the S1 pivot point of 0.001111 and the central hub at 0.001151. In the short term, the moving average cluster indicates a buy signal arrangement, while the long-term trendline remains flat. Both bulls and bears are oscillating narrowly below the central hub, with no clear breakout signals visible in the market structure. The MACD indicator has formed a golden cross pattern, with the fast and slow lines widening their divergence. The RSI indicator is currently in a neutral zone, while the KDJ and StochRSI values suggest scattered momentum. The Bollinger Bands remain stable, with no significant expansion or contraction in volatility. Short-term buying momentum slightly dominates, but long-term momentum indicators have yet to confirm a synchronized resonance. Overall, the market lacks strong directional driving forces. On the upside, the nearest resistance lies at the central hub level of 0.001151, approximately 0.000012 away from the current price. The secondary resistance level R1 is positioned at 0.001224. On the downside, the closest support is at the S1 pivot point of 0.001111, about 0.000028 away from the current price. The secondary support level S2 sits at 0.001038. Key price levels are concentrated within a ±5% range around the current price.
This content is generated by AI based on historical and current market data. It is for informational purposes only and does not constitute any investment advice.
In 2040, the price of Fefer could potentially see a growth of 0.00%. It could reach a trading price of ￡ --.
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FEFER is a meme coin.
For a more in-depth understanding of Fefer, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:
|Time (UTC+8)
|Type
|Information
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|Industry Updates
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