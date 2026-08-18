Fefer Price Today

The live Fefer (FEFER) price today is ￡ 0.001169, with a 16.79% change over the past 24 hours. The current FEFER to GBP conversion rate is ￡ 0.001169 per FEFER.

Fefer currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at --, with a circulating supply of -- FEFER. During the last 24 hours, FEFER traded between ￡ 0.001129 (low) and ￡ 0.00156 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at --, while the all-time low was --.

In short-term performance, FEFER moved -4.42% in the last hour and -49.90% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached ￡ 82.72K.

Fefer (FEFER) Market Information

Market Cap ---- -- Volume (24H) ￡ 82.72K￡ 82.72K ￡ 82.72K Fully Diluted Market Cap ￡ 1.17M￡ 1.17M ￡ 1.17M Circulation Supply ---- -- Total Supply 1,000,000,000 1,000,000,000 1,000,000,000 Public Blockchain STABLE

The current Market Cap of Fefer is --, with a 24-hour trading volume of ￡ 82.72K. The circulating supply of FEFER is --, with a total supply of 1000000000. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is ￡ 1.17M.