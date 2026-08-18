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MEXC AI's advanced analytics deliver daily updates on First Digital USD, including technical analysis and investment opportunities. Get the latest daily insights now!MEXC AI's advanced analytics deliver daily updates on First Digital USD, including technical analysis and investment opportunities. Get the latest daily insights now!

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First Digital USD (FDUSD) Technical Analysis Today

First Digital USD (FDUSD) Technical Analysis Today

The First Digital USD Analysis page provides AI-generated insights into FDUSD's daily performance, price trends, and key technical indicators. It highlights potential market movements, trading opportunities, and notable technical patterns. Learn more about First Digital USD's analysis below.

First Digital USD (FDUSD) Price Change

Current Price24H7 Days30 Days90 Days
$0.998--0.00%-0.02%-0.08%
Know more about First Digital USD Price

First Digital USD Capital Flow

Net InflowFDUSDUSDT Price
HistoryNet InflowPrice
2026-08-18$0.86 M1.00
2026-08-17$0.49 M1.00
2026-08-16$0.04 M1.00
2026-08-15-$0.46 M1.00
2026-08-14-$0.09 M1.00

The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing.

Explore More about First Digital USD

FDUSD USDT (Futures Trading)

Go long or short on FDUSD with leverage. Explore FDUSD USDT futures trading on MEXC and capitalise on market swings.

Trade First Digital USD (FDUSD) Markets on MEXC

Explore spot and futures markets, view live First Digital USD price, volume, and trade directly.

Pairs
Price
24H Change
24H Volume
FDUSD/USDT
$0.998
$0.998$0.998
+0.01%
55.81K (USDT)

Disclaimer

The information provided in this material does not constitute investment, tax, legal, financial, accounting, or any other professional advice, nor does it serve as a recommendation to buy, sell, or hold any assets. MEXC Learn provides this content for informational purposes only and does not offer investment advice. Please ensure you fully understand the risks involved and exercise caution when investing. MEXC is not responsible for users' investment decisions.

FDUSD-to-USD Calculator

Amount

FDUSD
FDUSD
USD
USD

1 FDUSD = 0.998 USD