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MEXC AI's advanced analytics deliver daily updates on FARTCOIN, including technical analysis and investment opportunities. Get the latest daily insights now!MEXC AI's advanced analytics deliver daily updates on FARTCOIN, including technical analysis and investment opportunities. Get the latest daily insights now!

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FARTCOIN (FARTCOIN) Technical Analysis Today

FARTCOIN (FARTCOIN) Technical Analysis Today

The FARTCOIN Analysis page provides AI-generated insights into FARTCOIN's daily performance, price trends, and key technical indicators. It highlights potential market movements, trading opportunities, and notable technical patterns. Learn more about FARTCOIN's analysis below.

FARTCOIN (FARTCOIN) Price Change

Current Price24H7 Days30 Days90 Days
$0.14258--+6.13%+7.06%-22.83%
Know more about FARTCOIN Price

FARTCOIN Technical Indicators

Technical analysis looks at price action and common indicators to understand trend and momentum. Below is an automated snapshot of FARTCOIN across multiple timeframes, summarising the current technical bias and what the chart is signalling next. This is a technical read—not a guaranteed forecast, so please do your own research and manage risk appropriately.

Strong SellSellNeutralBuyStrong Buy
Neutral
Sell 13
Neutral 1
Buy 12
Moving Averages:SellSell 10Neutral 0Buy 4
Technical Indicators:BuySell 3Neutral 1Buy 8
Name
Classic
Fibonacci
R3
0.14283
0.14281
R2
0.14281
0.14278
R1
0.14277
0.14277
PP
0.14275
0.14275
S1
0.14271
0.14272
S2
0.14269
0.14271
S3
0.14265
0.14269

FARTCOIN Market Signals

Current Net Open Order Volume
0.27M
$17.03 M
$16.76 M
Pending Buys (USDT)
Pending Sells (USDT)
3-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference
0.05M
3-Day Active Buys
$13.19 M
3-Day Active Sells
$13.14 M
7-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference
-0.14M
7-Day Active Buys
$32.05 M
7-Day Active Sells
$32.18 M

The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing.

FARTCOIN Capital Flow

Net InflowFARTCOINUSDT Price
HistoryNet InflowPrice
2026-08-18-$0.05 M0.14
2026-08-17-$0.17 M0.14
2026-08-16$0.09 M0.14
2026-08-15$0.07 M0.14
2026-08-14$0.07 M0.14

The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing.

Explore More about FARTCOIN

Trade FARTCOIN (FARTCOIN) Markets on MEXC

Explore spot and futures markets, view live FARTCOIN price, volume, and trade directly.

Pairs
Price
24H Change
24H Volume
FARTCOIN/USDT
$0.14267
$0.14267$0.14267
-0.45%
837.88K (USDT)
FARTCOIN/USDC
$0.1426
$0.1426$0.1426
-0.48%
379.15K (USDT)

Disclaimer

The information provided in this material does not constitute investment, tax, legal, financial, accounting, or any other professional advice, nor does it serve as a recommendation to buy, sell, or hold any assets. MEXC Learn provides this content for informational purposes only and does not offer investment advice. Please ensure you fully understand the risks involved and exercise caution when investing. MEXC is not responsible for users' investment decisions.

FARTCOIN-to-USD Calculator

Amount

FARTCOIN
FARTCOIN
USD
USD

1 FARTCOIN = 0.14258 USD