What is FANC (FANC)

fanC Token(FANC) is a reward-type blockchain project for creators and users who use the short-form content platform CELEBe. Creators and users can also experience a new environment to promote and trade NFT content as a service to share everyday moments and receive platform activity rewards. In addition, it provides access to exclusive NFT content created by influencers, Metaverse, and various blockchain-based services such as Watch to Earn, Staking (DeFi), and Governance.

FANC is available on MEXC, providing you with the convenience of purchasing, holding, transferring, and staking the token directly on our platform. Whether you are a seasoned investor or a newcomer to the world of cryptocurrencies, MEXC offers a user-friendly interface and a variety of tools to manage your FANC investments effectively. For more detailed information about this token, we invite you to visit our digital asset introduction page.



Additionally, you can:

- Check FANC staking availabilityto see how you can earn rewards on your holdings.

- Read reviews and analytics about FANC on our blog to stay informed about the latest market trends and expert insights.

Our comprehensive resources are designed to make your FANC buying experience smooth and informed, ensuring you have all the tools and knowledge needed to invest confidently.

FANC Price Prediction

Cryptocurrency price predictions involve forecasting or speculating on the future values of cryptocurrencies. These forecasts aim to predict the potential future worth of specific cryptocurrencies, such as FANC, Bitcoin, or Ethereum. What will be the future price of FANC? How much will it be worth in 2026, 2027, 2028, and up to 2050? For detailed prediction information, please check out our FANC price prediction page.

FANC Price History

Tracing FANC's price trajectory provides valuable insights into its past performance and helps investors understand the factors influencing its value over time. Understanding these historical patterns can offer valuable context for assessing FANC's potential future trajectory. For detailed price history information, please check out our FANC price history page.

How to buy FANC (FANC)

Looking for how to buy FANC? The process is straightforward and hassle-free! You can easily purchase FANC on MEXC by following our step-by-step How to Buy guide. We provide you with detailed instructions and video tutorials, demonstrating how to sign up on MEXC and use the various convenient payment options available.

FANC to Local Currencies

1 FANC to VND ₫ 145.64088 1 FANC to AUD A$ 0.0089744 1 FANC to GBP ￡ 0.00426 1 FANC to EUR € 0.0049416 1 FANC to USD $ 0.00568 1 FANC to MYR RM 0.0250488 1 FANC to TRY ₺ 0.2160672 1 FANC to JPY ¥ 0.8129216 1 FANC to RUB ₽ 0.4679752 1 FANC to INR ₹ 0.4883096 1 FANC to IDR Rp 96.271172 1 FANC to KRW ₩ 8.068156 1 FANC to PHP ₱ 0.3236464 1 FANC to EGP ￡E. 0.2895096 1 FANC to BRL R$ 0.0332848 1 FANC to CAD C$ 0.0078384 1 FANC to BDT ৳ 0.6900632 1 FANC to NGN ₦ 9.1171384 1 FANC to UAH ₴ 0.2344704 1 FANC to VES Bs 0.40328 1 FANC to PKR Rs 1.59324 1 FANC to KZT ₸ 2.9414448 1 FANC to THB ฿ 0.1903368 1 FANC to TWD NT$ 0.1841456 1 FANC to AED د.إ 0.0208456 1 FANC to CHF Fr 0.0046008 1 FANC to HKD HK$ 0.04402 1 FANC to MAD .د.م 0.0525968 1 FANC to MXN $ 0.1145088

FANC Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of FANC, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

People Also Ask: Other Questions About FANC What is the price of FANC (FANC) today? The live price of FANC (FANC) is 0.00568 USD . What is the market cap of FANC (FANC)? The current market cap of FANC is $ 6.70M USD . It is calculated by multiplying the current supply of FANC by its real-time market price of 0.00568 USD . What is the circulating supply of FANC (FANC)? The current circulating supply of FANC (FANC) is 1.18B USD . What was the highest price of FANC (FANC)? As of 2025-04-14 , the highest price of FANC (FANC) is 7.499 USD . What is the 24-hour trading volume of FANC (FANC)? The 24-hour trading volume of FANC (FANC) is $ 147.20K USD . You can discover more tradable tokens on MEXC and check their 24-hour trading volume.

Hot News

What is USDT (Tether)? A Complete Guide for Cryptocurrency Beginners For beginners entering crypto space, understanding USDT is crucial as it serves as a safe haven during market volatility and provides a familiar unit of account. This guide will explain everything you need to know about USDT, from its basic concept to its uses, benefits, and how to get started with it.

MEXC Lists WalletConnect (WCT) with Airdrop+ Event Offering 273,000 WCT & 50,000 USDT in Rewards MEXC will list WalletConnect Network (WCT) on April 15, 2025 (UTC), with Airdrop+ rewards totaling 273,000 WCT and 50,000 USDT for users!