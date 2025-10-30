The live ArAIstotlebyVirtuals price today is 0.05972 USD. Track real-time FACY to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more. Explore FACY price trend easily at MEXC now.The live ArAIstotlebyVirtuals price today is 0.05972 USD. Track real-time FACY to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more. Explore FACY price trend easily at MEXC now.

ArAIstotlebyVirtuals Logo

ArAIstotlebyVirtuals Price(FACY)

1 FACY to USD Live Price:

$0.05972
-1.24%1D
USD
ArAIstotlebyVirtuals (FACY) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2025-10-30 20:29:43 (UTC+8)

ArAIstotlebyVirtuals (FACY) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range:
$ 0.05502
24H Low
$ 0.081
24H High

$ 0.05502
$ 0.081
--
--
+2.40%

-1.24%

+46.44%

+46.44%

ArAIstotlebyVirtuals (FACY) real-time price is $ 0.05972. Over the past 24 hours, FACY traded between a low of $ 0.05502 and a high of $ 0.081, showing active market volatility. FACY's all-time high price is --, while its all-time low price is --.

In terms of short-term performance, FACY has changed by +2.40% over the past hour, -1.24% over 24 hours, and +46.44% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

ArAIstotlebyVirtuals (FACY) Market Information

$ 75.13K
$ 0.00
--
--
BASE

The current Market Cap of ArAIstotlebyVirtuals is --, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 75.13K. The circulating supply of FACY is --, with a total supply of --. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is --.

ArAIstotlebyVirtuals (FACY) Price History USD

Track the price changes of ArAIstotlebyVirtuals for today, 30 days, 60 days, and 90 days:

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ -0.0007498-1.24%
30 Days$ +0.00954+19.01%
60 Days$ +0.04972+497.20%
90 Days$ +0.04972+497.20%
ArAIstotlebyVirtuals Price Change Today

Today, FACY recorded a change of $ -0.0007498 (-1.24%), reflecting its latest market activity.

ArAIstotlebyVirtuals 30-Day Price Change

Over the past 30 days, the price shifted by $ +0.00954 (+19.01%), showing the token's short-term performance.

ArAIstotlebyVirtuals 60-Day Price Change

Expanding the view to 60 days, FACY saw a change of $ +0.04972 (+497.20%), giving a broader perspective on its performance.

ArAIstotlebyVirtuals 90-Day Price Change

Looking at the 90-day trend, the price moved by $ +0.04972 (+497.20%), offering insight into the token's long-term trajectory.

What is ArAIstotlebyVirtuals (FACY)

$FACY is the token of AI Seer’s fact-checking platform Facticity, used for community rewards. The platform has about 3,000 weekly active users, including research and government organizations. Its bot @ArAIstotle focuses on fact-checking in the Web3 space. Starting September 9, 16.7% of tokens will unlock and be distributed based on points, which can be earned by holding $FACY, interacting with the bot, or providing correct information.

ArAIstotlebyVirtuals is available on MEXC, providing you with the convenience of purchasing, holding, transferring, and staking the token directly on our platform. Whether you are a seasoned investor or a newcomer to the world of cryptocurrencies, MEXC offers a user-friendly interface and a variety of tools to manage your ArAIstotlebyVirtuals investments effectively. For more detailed information about this token, we invite you to visit our digital asset introduction page.

ArAIstotlebyVirtuals Price Prediction (USD)

ArAIstotlebyVirtuals (FACY) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of ArAIstotlebyVirtuals (FACY) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about FACY token's extensive tokenomics now!

How to buy ArAIstotlebyVirtuals (FACY)

FACY to Local Currencies

1 ArAIstotlebyVirtuals(FACY) to VND
1,571.5318
1 ArAIstotlebyVirtuals(FACY) to AUD
A$0.0907744
1 ArAIstotlebyVirtuals(FACY) to GBP
0.04479
1 ArAIstotlebyVirtuals(FACY) to EUR
0.0513592
1 ArAIstotlebyVirtuals(FACY) to USD
$0.05972
1 ArAIstotlebyVirtuals(FACY) to MYR
RM0.250824
1 ArAIstotlebyVirtuals(FACY) to TRY
2.5064484
1 ArAIstotlebyVirtuals(FACY) to JPY
¥9.19688
1 ArAIstotlebyVirtuals(FACY) to ARS
ARS$85.8045016
1 ArAIstotlebyVirtuals(FACY) to RUB
4.79253
1 ArAIstotlebyVirtuals(FACY) to INR
5.2953724
1 ArAIstotlebyVirtuals(FACY) to IDR
Rp995.3329352
1 ArAIstotlebyVirtuals(FACY) to PHP
3.5192996
1 ArAIstotlebyVirtuals(FACY) to EGP
￡E.2.82177
1 ArAIstotlebyVirtuals(FACY) to BRL
R$0.3206964
1 ArAIstotlebyVirtuals(FACY) to CAD
C$0.0830108
1 ArAIstotlebyVirtuals(FACY) to BDT
7.2995756
1 ArAIstotlebyVirtuals(FACY) to NGN
86.6758164
1 ArAIstotlebyVirtuals(FACY) to COP
$233.28125
1 ArAIstotlebyVirtuals(FACY) to ZAR
R.1.0325588
1 ArAIstotlebyVirtuals(FACY) to UAH
2.511226
1 ArAIstotlebyVirtuals(FACY) to TZS
T.Sh.146.73204
1 ArAIstotlebyVirtuals(FACY) to VES
Bs13.07868
1 ArAIstotlebyVirtuals(FACY) to CLP
$56.25624
1 ArAIstotlebyVirtuals(FACY) to PKR
Rs16.8601504
1 ArAIstotlebyVirtuals(FACY) to KZT
31.5644088
1 ArAIstotlebyVirtuals(FACY) to THB
฿1.9373168
1 ArAIstotlebyVirtuals(FACY) to TWD
NT$1.8340012
1 ArAIstotlebyVirtuals(FACY) to AED
د.إ0.2191724
1 ArAIstotlebyVirtuals(FACY) to CHF
Fr0.047776
1 ArAIstotlebyVirtuals(FACY) to HKD
HK$0.4634272
1 ArAIstotlebyVirtuals(FACY) to AMD
֏22.854844
1 ArAIstotlebyVirtuals(FACY) to MAD
.د.م0.5506184
1 ArAIstotlebyVirtuals(FACY) to MXN
$1.1042228
1 ArAIstotlebyVirtuals(FACY) to SAR
ريال0.22395
1 ArAIstotlebyVirtuals(FACY) to ETB
Br9.131188
1 ArAIstotlebyVirtuals(FACY) to KES
KSh7.7152268
1 ArAIstotlebyVirtuals(FACY) to JOD
د.أ0.04234148
1 ArAIstotlebyVirtuals(FACY) to PLN
0.217978
1 ArAIstotlebyVirtuals(FACY) to RON
лв0.2615736
1 ArAIstotlebyVirtuals(FACY) to SEK
kr0.5625624
1 ArAIstotlebyVirtuals(FACY) to BGN
лв0.1003296
1 ArAIstotlebyVirtuals(FACY) to HUF
Ft20.0062
1 ArAIstotlebyVirtuals(FACY) to CZK
1.2535228
1 ArAIstotlebyVirtuals(FACY) to KWD
د.ك0.01827432
1 ArAIstotlebyVirtuals(FACY) to ILS
0.19409
1 ArAIstotlebyVirtuals(FACY) to BOB
Bs0.412068
1 ArAIstotlebyVirtuals(FACY) to AZN
0.101524
1 ArAIstotlebyVirtuals(FACY) to TJS
SM0.549424
1 ArAIstotlebyVirtuals(FACY) to GEL
0.1624384
1 ArAIstotlebyVirtuals(FACY) to AOA
Kz54.7387548
1 ArAIstotlebyVirtuals(FACY) to BHD
.د.ب0.02245472
1 ArAIstotlebyVirtuals(FACY) to BMD
$0.05972
1 ArAIstotlebyVirtuals(FACY) to DKK
kr0.3839996
1 ArAIstotlebyVirtuals(FACY) to HNL
L1.5688444
1 ArAIstotlebyVirtuals(FACY) to MUR
2.7214404
1 ArAIstotlebyVirtuals(FACY) to NAD
$1.0218092
1 ArAIstotlebyVirtuals(FACY) to NOK
kr0.600186
1 ArAIstotlebyVirtuals(FACY) to NZD
$0.1033156
1 ArAIstotlebyVirtuals(FACY) to PAB
B/.0.05972
1 ArAIstotlebyVirtuals(FACY) to PGK
K0.2544072
1 ArAIstotlebyVirtuals(FACY) to QAR
ر.ق0.2173808
1 ArAIstotlebyVirtuals(FACY) to RSD
дин.6.0359004
1 ArAIstotlebyVirtuals(FACY) to UZS
soʻm719.5179068
1 ArAIstotlebyVirtuals(FACY) to ALL
L4.9663152
1 ArAIstotlebyVirtuals(FACY) to ANG
ƒ0.1068988
1 ArAIstotlebyVirtuals(FACY) to AWG
ƒ0.1068988
1 ArAIstotlebyVirtuals(FACY) to BBD
$0.11944
1 ArAIstotlebyVirtuals(FACY) to BAM
KM0.1003296
1 ArAIstotlebyVirtuals(FACY) to BIF
Fr176.65176
1 ArAIstotlebyVirtuals(FACY) to BND
$0.0770388
1 ArAIstotlebyVirtuals(FACY) to BSD
$0.05972
1 ArAIstotlebyVirtuals(FACY) to JMD
$9.5426588
1 ArAIstotlebyVirtuals(FACY) to KHR
239.8391032
1 ArAIstotlebyVirtuals(FACY) to KMF
Fr25.26156
1 ArAIstotlebyVirtuals(FACY) to LAK
1,298.2608436
1 ArAIstotlebyVirtuals(FACY) to LKR
රු18.1793652
1 ArAIstotlebyVirtuals(FACY) to MDL
L1.012254
1 ArAIstotlebyVirtuals(FACY) to MGA
Ar267.802396
1 ArAIstotlebyVirtuals(FACY) to MOP
P0.47776
1 ArAIstotlebyVirtuals(FACY) to MVR
0.913716
1 ArAIstotlebyVirtuals(FACY) to MWK
MK103.6804892
1 ArAIstotlebyVirtuals(FACY) to MZN
MT3.8167052
1 ArAIstotlebyVirtuals(FACY) to NPR
रु8.4229088
1 ArAIstotlebyVirtuals(FACY) to PYG
423.53424
1 ArAIstotlebyVirtuals(FACY) to RWF
Fr86.65372
1 ArAIstotlebyVirtuals(FACY) to SBD
$0.4914956
1 ArAIstotlebyVirtuals(FACY) to SCR
0.8283164
1 ArAIstotlebyVirtuals(FACY) to SRD
$2.3075808
1 ArAIstotlebyVirtuals(FACY) to SVC
$0.5219528
1 ArAIstotlebyVirtuals(FACY) to SZL
L1.0218092
1 ArAIstotlebyVirtuals(FACY) to TMT
m0.2096172
1 ArAIstotlebyVirtuals(FACY) to TND
د.ت0.17533792
1 ArAIstotlebyVirtuals(FACY) to TTD
$0.4043044
1 ArAIstotlebyVirtuals(FACY) to UGX
Sh208.06448
1 ArAIstotlebyVirtuals(FACY) to XAF
Fr33.7418
1 ArAIstotlebyVirtuals(FACY) to XCD
$0.161244
1 ArAIstotlebyVirtuals(FACY) to XOF
Fr33.7418
1 ArAIstotlebyVirtuals(FACY) to XPF
Fr6.09144
1 ArAIstotlebyVirtuals(FACY) to BWP
P0.7948732
1 ArAIstotlebyVirtuals(FACY) to BZD
$0.1200372
1 ArAIstotlebyVirtuals(FACY) to CVE
$5.661456
1 ArAIstotlebyVirtuals(FACY) to DJF
Fr10.57044
1 ArAIstotlebyVirtuals(FACY) to DOP
$3.8328296
1 ArAIstotlebyVirtuals(FACY) to DZD
د.ج7.7618084
1 ArAIstotlebyVirtuals(FACY) to FJD
$0.1349672
1 ArAIstotlebyVirtuals(FACY) to GNF
Fr519.2654
1 ArAIstotlebyVirtuals(FACY) to GTQ
Q0.456858
1 ArAIstotlebyVirtuals(FACY) to GYD
$12.493424
1 ArAIstotlebyVirtuals(FACY) to ISK
kr7.34556

People Also Ask: Other Questions About ArAIstotlebyVirtuals

How much is ArAIstotlebyVirtuals (FACY) worth today?
The live FACY price in USD is 0.05972 USD, updated in real-time with the latest market data.
What is the current FACY to USD price?
The current price of FACY to USD is $ 0.05972. Check out MEXC Converter for accurate token conversion.
What is the market cap of ArAIstotlebyVirtuals?
The market cap for FACY is -- USD. Market cap = current price × circulating supply. It indicates the token's total market value and ranking.
What is the circulating supply of FACY?
The circulating supply of FACY is -- USD.
What was the all‑time high (ATH) price of FACY?
FACY achieved an ATH price of -- USD.
What was the all‑time low (ATL) price of FACY?
FACY saw an ATL price of -- USD.
What is the trading volume of FACY?
The Live 24‑hour trading volume for FACY is $ 75.13K USD.
Will FACY go higher this year?
FACY might go higher this year depending on market conditions and project developments. Check out FACY price prediction for a more in-depth analysis.
