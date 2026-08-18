Energy Web (EWT) Technical Analysis Today The Energy Web Analysis page provides AI-generated insights into EWT's daily performance, price trends, and key technical indicators. It highlights potential market movements, trading opportunities, and notable technical patterns. Learn more about Energy Web's analysis below. Sign Up

Energy Web (EWT) Price Change Current Price 24H 7 Days 30 Days 90 Days $0.2656 -- -4.60% -9.01% -10.40%

Energy Web Technical Indicators

Technical analysis looks at price action and common indicators to understand trend and momentum. Below is an automated snapshot of Energy Web across multiple timeframes, summarising the current technical bias and what the chart is signalling next. This is a technical read—not a guaranteed forecast, so please do your own research and manage risk appropriately.

1m 5m 15m 30m 1H 4H 8H 1D 1W Strong Sell Sell Neutral Buy Strong Buy Strong Sell Sell 20 Neutral 3 Buy 3 Moving Averages : Strong Sell Sell 14 Neutral 0 Buy 0 Technical Indicators : Sell Sell 6 Neutral 3 Buy 3 Pivot Points Moving Averages Technical Indicators Name Classic Fibonacci R3 106.1866 106.1533 R2 106.1533 106.1342 R1 106.1366 106.1224 PP 106.1033 106.1033 S1 106.0866 106.0842 S2 106.0533 106.0724 S3 106.0366 106.0533

Energy Web Market Signals Current Net Open Order Volume -0.07M $3.66 M $3.74 M Pending Buys (USDT) Pending Sells (USDT) 3-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference 0.07M 3-Day Active Buys $0.08 M 3-Day Active Sells $0.00 M 7-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference 0.00M 7-Day Active Buys $0.13 M 7-Day Active Sells $0.13 M The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing. Energy Web Capital Flow Net Inflow EWTUSDT Price History Net Inflow Price 2026-08-18 $0.00 M 0.26 2026-08-17 $0.00 M 0.25 2026-08-16 -$0.01 M 0.26 2026-08-15 $0.00 M 0.26 2026-08-14 $0.00 M 0.26 The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing.

Trade Energy Web (EWT) Markets on MEXC Explore spot and futures markets, view live Energy Web price, volume, and trade directly. Pairs Price 24H Change 24H Volume EWT / USDT $0.2656 $0.2656 $0.2656 +7.57% 105.88K (USDT) Trade