Devomon (EVO) Information Devomon is a premier anime-inspired brand built using blockchain technology to offer gamers the ability to own their in-game assets. Offering seamless integration of web3 elements, Devomon will act as a bridge between the web2 and web3 worlds. Official Website: https://www.devomon.io Whitepaper: https://whitepaper.devomon.io Block Explorer: https://bscscan.com/token/0xf2b688b2201979d44fdf18d1d8c641305cf560ba Buy EVO Now!

Devomon (EVO) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for Devomon (EVO), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 0.00 $ 0.00 $ 0.00 Total Supply: $ 4.00B $ 4.00B $ 4.00B Circulating Supply: $ 0.00 $ 0.00 $ 0.00 FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 540.00K $ 540.00K $ 540.00K All-Time High: $ 0.027877 $ 0.027877 $ 0.027877 All-Time Low: $ 0.000112220523269506 $ 0.000112220523269506 $ 0.000112220523269506 Current Price: $ 0.000135 $ 0.000135 $ 0.000135 Learn more about Devomon (EVO) price

Devomon (EVO) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Devomon (EVO) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of EVO tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many EVO tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand EVO's tokenomics, explore EVO token's live price!

