EVAA Protocol (EVAA) Technical Analysis Today The EVAA Protocol Analysis page provides AI-generated insights into EVAA's daily performance, price trends, and key technical indicators. It highlights potential market movements, trading opportunities, and notable technical patterns. Learn more about EVAA Protocol's analysis below. Sign Up

EVAA Protocol (EVAA) Price Change Current Price 24H 7 Days 30 Days 90 Days $0.7687 -- -6.94% -2.24% +70.89%

EVAA Protocol Technical Indicators

Technical analysis looks at price action and common indicators to understand trend and momentum. Below is an automated snapshot of EVAA Protocol across multiple timeframes, summarising the current technical bias and what the chart is signalling next. This is a technical read—not a guaranteed forecast, so please do your own research and manage risk appropriately.

1m 5m 15m 30m 1H 4H 8H 1D 1W Strong Sell Sell Neutral Buy Strong Buy Sell Sell 17 Neutral 2 Buy 7 Moving Averages : Strong Sell Sell 13 Neutral 1 Buy 0 Technical Indicators : Buy Sell 4 Neutral 1 Buy 7 Pivot Points Moving Averages Technical Indicators Name Classic Fibonacci R3 0.7697 0.7696 R2 0.7696 0.7695 R1 0.7695 0.7695 PP 0.7694 0.7694 S1 0.7692 0.7692 S2 0.7691 0.7692 S3 0.7689 0.7691

EVAA Protocol Market Signals Current Net Open Order Volume -0.33M $4.78 M $5.10 M Pending Buys (USDT) Pending Sells (USDT) 3-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference 0.05M 3-Day Active Buys $1.19 M 3-Day Active Sells $1.14 M 7-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference 0.11M 7-Day Active Buys $2.19 M 7-Day Active Sells $2.08 M The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing. EVAA Protocol Capital Flow Net Inflow EVAAUSDT Price History Net Inflow Price 2026-08-18 -$0.01 M 0.79 2026-08-17 $0.00 M 0.81 2026-08-16 $0.00 M 0.77 2026-08-15 $0.00 M 0.76 2026-08-14 $0.00 M 0.80 The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing.

Trade EVAA Protocol (EVAA) Markets on MEXC Explore spot and futures markets, view live EVAA Protocol price, volume, and trade directly. Pairs Price 24H Change 24H Volume EVAA / USDT $0.7687 $0.7687 $0.7687 -5.21% 164.38K (USDT) Trade