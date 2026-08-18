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MEXC AI's advanced analytics deliver daily updates on EUR, including technical analysis and investment opportunities. Get the latest daily insights now!MEXC AI's advanced analytics deliver daily updates on EUR, including technical analysis and investment opportunities. Get the latest daily insights now!

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EUR (EUR) Technical Analysis Today

EUR (EUR) Technical Analysis Today

The EUR Analysis page provides AI-generated insights into EUR's daily performance, price trends, and key technical indicators. It highlights potential market movements, trading opportunities, and notable technical patterns. Learn more about EUR's analysis below.

EUR (EUR) Price Change

Current Price24H7 Days30 Days90 Days
$1.1586--+0.33%+1.25%-0.15%
Know more about EUR Price

EUR Technical Indicators

Technical analysis looks at price action and common indicators to understand trend and momentum. Below is an automated snapshot of EUR across multiple timeframes, summarising the current technical bias and what the chart is signalling next. This is a technical read—not a guaranteed forecast, so please do your own research and manage risk appropriately.

Strong SellSellNeutralBuyStrong Buy
Buy
Sell 7
Neutral 3
Buy 16
Moving Averages:Strong BuySell 0Neutral 0Buy 14
Technical Indicators:SellSell 7Neutral 3Buy 2
Name
Classic
Fibonacci
R3
1.1586
1.1586
R2
1.1586
1.1585
R1
1.1585
1.1585
PP
1.1585
1.1585
S1
1.1584
1.1584
S2
1.1584
1.1584
S3
1.1583
1.1584

EUR Market Signals

Current Net Open Order Volume
0.04M
$7.67 M
$7.63 M
Pending Buys (USDT)
Pending Sells (USDT)
3-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference
-0.05M
3-Day Active Buys
$0.39 M
3-Day Active Sells
$0.44 M
7-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference
-0.07M
7-Day Active Buys
$1.41 M
7-Day Active Sells
$1.48 M

The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing.

EUR Capital Flow

Net InflowEURUSDT Price
HistoryNet InflowPrice
2026-08-18$2.66 M1.16
2026-08-17$3.40 M1.16
2026-08-16$0.39 M1.16
2026-08-15$4.52 M1.16
2026-08-14-$4.75 M1.16

The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing.

Explore More about EUR

Trade EUR (EUR) Markets on MEXC

Explore spot and futures markets, view live EUR price, volume, and trade directly.

Pairs
Price
24H Change
24H Volume
EUR/USDT
$1.1586
$1.1586$1.1586
-0.10%
559.44K (USDT)

Disclaimer

The information provided in this material does not constitute investment, tax, legal, financial, accounting, or any other professional advice, nor does it serve as a recommendation to buy, sell, or hold any assets. MEXC Learn provides this content for informational purposes only and does not offer investment advice. Please ensure you fully understand the risks involved and exercise caution when investing. MEXC is not responsible for users' investment decisions.

EUR-to-USD Calculator

Amount

EUR
EUR
USD
USD

1 EUR = 1.1586 USD