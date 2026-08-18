Euler Finance (EUL) Technical Analysis Today The Euler Finance Analysis page provides AI-generated insights into EUL's daily performance, price trends, and key technical indicators. It highlights potential market movements, trading opportunities, and notable technical patterns. Learn more about Euler Finance's analysis below. Sign Up

Euler Finance (EUL) Price Change Current Price 24H 7 Days 30 Days 90 Days $1.1571 -- -5.13% +20.71% -12.14%

Euler Finance Technical Indicators

Technical analysis looks at price action and common indicators to understand trend and momentum. Below is an automated snapshot of Euler Finance across multiple timeframes, summarising the current technical bias and what the chart is signalling next. This is a technical read—not a guaranteed forecast, so please do your own research and manage risk appropriately.

1m 5m 15m 30m 1H 4H 8H 1D 1W Strong Sell Sell Neutral Buy Strong Buy Buy Sell 7 Neutral 1 Buy 18 Moving Averages : Strong Buy Sell 0 Neutral 0 Buy 14 Technical Indicators : Sell Sell 7 Neutral 1 Buy 4 Pivot Points Moving Averages Technical Indicators Name Classic Fibonacci R3 1.1547 1.1547 R2 1.1547 1.1546 R1 1.1546 1.1546 PP 1.1546 1.1546 S1 1.1545 1.1545 S2 1.1545 1.1545 S3 1.1544 1.1545

Euler Finance Market Signals Current Net Open Order Volume -0.10M $1.58 M $1.68 M Pending Buys (USDT) Pending Sells (USDT) 3-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference -0.01M 3-Day Active Buys $0.31 M 3-Day Active Sells $0.32 M 7-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference 0.02M 7-Day Active Buys $0.59 M 7-Day Active Sells $0.57 M The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing. Euler Finance Capital Flow Net Inflow EULUSDT Price History Net Inflow Price 2026-08-18 $0.20 M 1.14 2026-08-17 $0.24 M 1.19 2026-08-16 -$0.06 M 1.14 2026-08-15 -$0.12 M 1.17 2026-08-14 -$0.23 M 1.21 The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing.

Trade Euler Finance (EUL) Markets on MEXC Explore spot and futures markets, view live Euler Finance price, volume, and trade directly. Pairs Price 24H Change 24H Volume EUL / USDT $1.158 $1.158 $1.158 -2.11% 70.33K (USDT) Trade