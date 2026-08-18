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MEXC AI's advanced analytics deliver daily updates on Euler Finance, including technical analysis and investment opportunities. Get the latest daily insights now!MEXC AI's advanced analytics deliver daily updates on Euler Finance, including technical analysis and investment opportunities. Get the latest daily insights now!

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Euler Finance (EUL) Technical Analysis Today

Euler Finance (EUL) Technical Analysis Today

The Euler Finance Analysis page provides AI-generated insights into EUL's daily performance, price trends, and key technical indicators. It highlights potential market movements, trading opportunities, and notable technical patterns. Learn more about Euler Finance's analysis below.

Euler Finance (EUL) Price Change

Current Price24H7 Days30 Days90 Days
$1.1571---5.13%+20.71%-12.14%
Know more about Euler Finance Price

Euler Finance Technical Indicators

Technical analysis looks at price action and common indicators to understand trend and momentum. Below is an automated snapshot of Euler Finance across multiple timeframes, summarising the current technical bias and what the chart is signalling next. This is a technical read—not a guaranteed forecast, so please do your own research and manage risk appropriately.

Strong SellSellNeutralBuyStrong Buy
Buy
Sell 7
Neutral 1
Buy 18
Moving Averages:Strong BuySell 0Neutral 0Buy 14
Technical Indicators:SellSell 7Neutral 1Buy 4
Name
Classic
Fibonacci
R3
1.1547
1.1547
R2
1.1547
1.1546
R1
1.1546
1.1546
PP
1.1546
1.1546
S1
1.1545
1.1545
S2
1.1545
1.1545
S3
1.1544
1.1545

Euler Finance Market Signals

Current Net Open Order Volume
-0.10M
$1.58 M
$1.68 M
Pending Buys (USDT)
Pending Sells (USDT)
3-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference
-0.01M
3-Day Active Buys
$0.31 M
3-Day Active Sells
$0.32 M
7-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference
0.02M
7-Day Active Buys
$0.59 M
7-Day Active Sells
$0.57 M

The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing.

Euler Finance Capital Flow

Net InflowEULUSDT Price
HistoryNet InflowPrice
2026-08-18$0.20 M1.14
2026-08-17$0.24 M1.19
2026-08-16-$0.06 M1.14
2026-08-15-$0.12 M1.17
2026-08-14-$0.23 M1.21

The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing.

Explore More about Euler Finance

Trade Euler Finance (EUL) Markets on MEXC

Explore spot and futures markets, view live Euler Finance price, volume, and trade directly.

Pairs
Price
24H Change
24H Volume
EUL/USDT
$1.158
$1.158$1.158
-2.11%
70.33K (USDT)

Disclaimer

The information provided in this material does not constitute investment, tax, legal, financial, accounting, or any other professional advice, nor does it serve as a recommendation to buy, sell, or hold any assets. MEXC Learn provides this content for informational purposes only and does not offer investment advice. Please ensure you fully understand the risks involved and exercise caution when investing. MEXC is not responsible for users' investment decisions.

EUL-to-USD Calculator

Amount

EUL
EUL
USD
USD

1 EUL = 1.1571 USD