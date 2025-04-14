What is Electroneum (ETN)

Electroneum is a Layer 1 EVM-compatible blockchain, catering to 4+ million users worldwide. The network boasts transaction speeds of just 5 seconds with instant finality and potentially the lowest smart contract fees available. Powered by the IBFT consensus mechanism and supported by known validators (targeting universities and Web3 infrastructure companies), the network is incredibly fast, secure and energy efficient.

Electroneum Price Prediction

Cryptocurrency price predictions involve forecasting or speculating on the future values of cryptocurrencies. These forecasts aim to predict the potential future worth of specific cryptocurrencies, such as Electroneum, Bitcoin, or Ethereum. What will be the future price of ETN? How much will it be worth in 2026, 2027, 2028, and up to 2050? For detailed prediction information, please check out our Electroneum price prediction page.

Electroneum Price History

Tracing ETN's price trajectory provides valuable insights into its past performance and helps investors understand the factors influencing its value over time. Understanding these historical patterns can offer valuable context for assessing ETN's potential future trajectory. For detailed price history information, please check out our Electroneum price history page.

How to buy Electroneum (ETN)

ETN to Local Currencies

Electroneum Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of Electroneum, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Electroneum What is the price of Electroneum (ETN) today? The live price of Electroneum (ETN) is 0.001543 USD . What is the market cap of Electroneum (ETN)? The current market cap of Electroneum is $ 27.74M USD . It is calculated by multiplying the current supply of ETN by its real-time market price of 0.001543 USD . What is the circulating supply of Electroneum (ETN)? The current circulating supply of Electroneum (ETN) is 17.98B USD . What was the highest price of Electroneum (ETN)? As of 2025-04-14 , the highest price of Electroneum (ETN) is 0.005913 USD . What is the 24-hour trading volume of Electroneum (ETN)? The 24-hour trading volume of Electroneum (ETN) is $ 1.86K USD . You can discover more tradable tokens on MEXC and check their 24-hour trading volume.

