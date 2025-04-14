Ether.Fi Foundation Logo

Ether.Fi Foundation Price(ETHFI)

USD

Ether.Fi Foundation (ETHFI) Live Price Chart

$0.4643
$0.4643$0.4643
-1.04%(1D)

ETHFI Live Price Data & Information

The current price of Ether.Fi Foundation (ETHFI) today is 0.4649 USD with a current market cap of $ 106.53M USD. ETHFI to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Ether.Fi Foundation Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 6.94M USD
- Ether.Fi Foundation price change within the day is -1.04%
- It has a circulating supply of 229.15M USD

Get real-time price updates of the ETHFI to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate ETHFI price information.

ETHFI Price Performance USD

Track the price changes of Ether.Fi Foundation for today, 30 days, 60 days, and 90 days:

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ -0.004879-1.04%
30 Days$ -0.2394-34.00%
60 Days$ -0.6871-59.65%
90 Days$ -1.3831-74.85%
Ether.Fi Foundation Price Change Today

Today, ETHFI recorded a change of $ -0.004879 (-1.04%), reflecting its latest market activity.

Ether.Fi Foundation 30-Day Price Change

Over the past 30 days, the price shifted by $ -0.2394 (-34.00%), showing the token's short-term performance.

Ether.Fi Foundation 60-Day Price Change

Expanding the view to 60 days, ETHFI saw a change of $ -0.6871 (-59.65%), giving a broader perspective on its performance.

Ether.Fi Foundation 90-Day Price Change

Looking at the 90-day trend, the price moved by $ -1.3831 (-74.85%), offering insight into the token's long-term trajectory.

ETHFI Price Information

Explore the latest pricing details of Ether.Fi Foundation: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:

$ 0.4615
$ 0.4615$ 0.4615

$ 0.5064
$ 0.5064$ 0.5064

$ 8.72
$ 8.72$ 8.72

-2.64%

-1.04%

+0.60%

ETHFI Market Information

Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:

$ 106.53M
$ 106.53M$ 106.53M

$ 6.94M
$ 6.94M$ 6.94M

229.15M
229.15M 229.15M

What is Ether.Fi Foundation (ETHFI)

Ether.Fi is a fundamentally new staking protocol for Ethereum. Ether.Fi is the only staking protocol that allows participants to retain control of their keys while degating staking. Depositors receive eETH, our liquid staking token that is widely usable across Defi.

Ether.Fi Foundation is available on MEXC, providing you with the convenience of purchasing, holding, transferring, and staking the token directly on our platform. Whether you are a seasoned investor or a newcomer to the world of cryptocurrencies, MEXC offers a user-friendly interface and a variety of tools to manage your Ether.Fi Foundation investments effectively. For more detailed information about this token, we invite you to visit our digital asset introduction page.

Additionally, you can:
- Check ETHFI staking availabilityto see how you can earn rewards on your holdings.
- Read reviews and analytics about Ether.Fi Foundation on our blog to stay informed about the latest market trends and expert insights.

Our comprehensive resources are designed to make your Ether.Fi Foundation buying experience smooth and informed, ensuring you have all the tools and knowledge needed to invest confidently.

Ether.Fi Foundation Price Prediction

Cryptocurrency price predictions involve forecasting or speculating on the future values of cryptocurrencies. These forecasts aim to predict the potential future worth of specific cryptocurrencies, such as Ether.Fi Foundation, Bitcoin, or Ethereum. What will be the future price of ETHFI? How much will it be worth in 2026, 2027, 2028, and up to 2050? For detailed prediction information, please check out our Ether.Fi Foundation price prediction page.

Ether.Fi Foundation Price History

Tracing ETHFI's price trajectory provides valuable insights into its past performance and helps investors understand the factors influencing its value over time. Understanding these historical patterns can offer valuable context for assessing ETHFI's potential future trajectory. For detailed price history information, please check out our Ether.Fi Foundation price history page.

How to buy Ether.Fi Foundation (ETHFI)

Looking for how to buy Ether.Fi Foundation? The process is straightforward and hassle-free! You can easily purchase Ether.Fi Foundation on MEXC by following our step-by-step How to Buy guide. We provide you with detailed instructions and video tutorials, demonstrating how to sign up on MEXC and use the various convenient payment options available.

ETHFI to Local Currencies

1 ETHFI to VND
11,920.5009
1 ETHFI to AUD
A$0.734542
1 ETHFI to GBP
0.348675
1 ETHFI to EUR
0.409112
1 ETHFI to USD
$0.4649
1 ETHFI to MYR
RM2.050209
1 ETHFI to TRY
17.680147
1 ETHFI to JPY
¥66.4807
1 ETHFI to RUB
38.233376
1 ETHFI to INR
39.999996
1 ETHFI to IDR
Rp7,879.659835
1 ETHFI to KRW
661.306303
1 ETHFI to PHP
26.522545
1 ETHFI to EGP
￡E.23.705251
1 ETHFI to BRL
R$2.724314
1 ETHFI to CAD
C$0.646211
1 ETHFI to BDT
56.480701
1 ETHFI to NGN
746.224937
1 ETHFI to UAH
19.191072
1 ETHFI to VES
Bs33.0079
1 ETHFI to PKR
Rs130.40445
1 ETHFI to KZT
240.753114
1 ETHFI to THB
฿15.611342
1 ETHFI to TWD
NT$15.053462
1 ETHFI to AED
د.إ1.706183
1 ETHFI to CHF
Fr0.376569
1 ETHFI to HKD
HK$3.602975
1 ETHFI to MAD
.د.م4.304974
1 ETHFI to MXN
$9.353788

Ether.Fi Foundation Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of Ether.Fi Foundation, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

Whitepaper
Official Ether.Fi Foundation Website
Block Explorer

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Ether.Fi Foundation

Hot News

What is USDT (Tether)? A Complete Guide for Cryptocurrency Beginners

For beginners entering crypto space, understanding USDT is crucial as it serves as a safe haven during market volatility and provides a familiar unit of account. This guide will explain everything you need to know about USDT, from its basic concept to its uses, benefits, and how to get started with it.

April 14, 2025

MEXC Lists WalletConnect (WCT) with Airdrop+ Event Offering 273,000 WCT & 50,000 USDT in Rewards

MEXC will list WalletConnect Network (WCT) on April 15, 2025 (UTC), with Airdrop+ rewards totaling 273,000 WCT and 50,000 USDT for users!

April 14, 2025

What is Tether (USDT)? Complete Guide to the Top Stablecoin in Crypto

This comprehensive guide explores Tether’s mechanics, historical development, and pivotal role in modern cryptocurrency markets—examining its technical infrastructure, market dominance, practical applications, and the controversies that have shaped it. Whether you’re a trader, investor, or crypto enthusiast, this guide provides the essential knowledge to understand this critical piece of cryptocurrency infrastructure with confidence.

April 14, 2025
View More

Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.

Calculator

Amount

ETHFI
USD

1 ETHFI = 0.4649 USD

Trade

ETHFIUSDT
$0.4649
$0.4649$0.4649
-4.66%

Join MEXC Today

-- Spot Maker Fee, -- Spot Taker Fee
-- Futures Maker Fee, -- Futures Taker Fee