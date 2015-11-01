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MEXC AI's advanced analytics deliver daily updates on Ethereum Classic, including technical analysis and investment opportunities. Get the latest daily insights now!MEXC AI's advanced analytics deliver daily updates on Ethereum Classic, including technical analysis and investment opportunities. Get the latest daily insights now!

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Ethereum Classic (ETC) Technical Analysis Today

Ethereum Classic (ETC) Technical Analysis Today

The Ethereum Classic Analysis page provides AI-generated insights into ETC's daily performance, price trends, and key technical indicators. It highlights potential market movements, trading opportunities, and notable technical patterns. Learn more about Ethereum Classic's analysis below.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) Price Change

Current Price24H7 Days30 Days90 Days
$6.07---5.01%-12.79%-32.71%
Know more about Ethereum Classic Price

Ethereum Classic Technical Indicators

Technical analysis looks at price action and common indicators to understand trend and momentum. Below is an automated snapshot of Ethereum Classic across multiple timeframes, summarising the current technical bias and what the chart is signalling next. This is a technical read—not a guaranteed forecast, so please do your own research and manage risk appropriately.

Strong SellSellNeutralBuyStrong Buy
Sell
Sell 18
Neutral 1
Buy 7
Moving Averages:Strong SellSell 14Neutral 0Buy 0
Technical Indicators:BuySell 4Neutral 1Buy 7
Name
Classic
Fibonacci
R3
6.0483
6.0476
R2
6.0476
6.0469
R1
6.0463
6.0464
PP
6.0456
6.0456
S1
6.0443
6.0449
S2
6.0436
6.0444
S3
6.0423
6.0436

Ethereum Classic Market Signals

Current Net Open Order Volume
-0.61M
$9.79 M
$10.40 M
Pending Buys (USDT)
Pending Sells (USDT)
3-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference
0.09M
3-Day Active Buys
$2.46 M
3-Day Active Sells
$2.37 M
7-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference
0.12M
7-Day Active Buys
$5.38 M
7-Day Active Sells
$5.26 M

The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing.

Ethereum Classic Capital Flow

Net InflowETCUSDT Price
HistoryNet InflowPrice
2026-08-18-$0.15 M6.05
2026-08-17-$0.20 M6.19
2026-08-16-$0.11 M6.20
2026-08-15-$0.10 M6.27
2026-08-14-$0.14 M6.17

The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing.

Explore More about Ethereum Classic

Trade Ethereum Classic (ETC) Markets on MEXC

Explore spot and futures markets, view live Ethereum Classic price, volume, and trade directly.

Pairs
Price
24H Change
24H Volume
ETC/USDT
$6.07
$6.07$6.07
-2.09%
7.81K (USDT)
ETC/USDC
$6.05
$6.05$6.05
-2.13%
8.73K (USDT)
ETC/BTC
$0.00009412
$0.00009412$0.00009412
-2.39%
1.32K (USDT)

Disclaimer

The information provided in this material does not constitute investment, tax, legal, financial, accounting, or any other professional advice, nor does it serve as a recommendation to buy, sell, or hold any assets. MEXC Learn provides this content for informational purposes only and does not offer investment advice. Please ensure you fully understand the risks involved and exercise caution when investing. MEXC is not responsible for users' investment decisions.

ETC-to-USD Calculator

Amount

ETC
ETC
USD
USD

1 ETC = 6.07 USD