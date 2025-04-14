What is Ethereum Classic (ETC)

Ethereum Classic (ETC) is a cryptocurrency and public blockchain. ETC specializes in interoperability with Defi and other blockchains, secure apps, smart contracts, and peer-to-peer transactions; ETC was launched in 2016 through a grassroots community-led effort to become a truly resilient and decentralized network.

Ethereum Classic Price Prediction

Ethereum Classic Price History

How to buy Ethereum Classic (ETC)

ETC to Local Currencies

Ethereum Classic Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of Ethereum Classic, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Ethereum Classic What is the price of Ethereum Classic (ETC) today? The live price of Ethereum Classic (ETC) is 15.66 USD . What is the market cap of Ethereum Classic (ETC)? The current market cap of Ethereum Classic is $ 2.37B USD . It is calculated by multiplying the current supply of ETC by its real-time market price of 15.66 USD . What is the circulating supply of Ethereum Classic (ETC)? The current circulating supply of Ethereum Classic (ETC) is 151.51M USD . What was the highest price of Ethereum Classic (ETC)? As of 2025-04-14 , the highest price of Ethereum Classic (ETC) is 180 USD . What is the 24-hour trading volume of Ethereum Classic (ETC)? The 24-hour trading volume of Ethereum Classic (ETC) is $ 3.20M USD . You can discover more tradable tokens on MEXC and check their 24-hour trading volume.

