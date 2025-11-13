What is ETAN

Etarn (ETAN) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for Etarn (ETAN), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 851.20K Total Supply: $ 1.00B Circulating Supply: $ 58.14M FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 14.64M All-Time High: $ 0.14 All-Time Low: $ 0.06178386169721456 Current Price: $ 0.01464

Etarn (ETAN) Information Etarn (ETAN) is a Web3 sustainability project that transforms public sanitation into a self-sustaining ecosystem through its innovative “Toilet-to-Earn” model. Etarn (ETAN) is a Web3 sustainability project that transforms public sanitation into a self-sustaining ecosystem through its innovative “Toilet-to-Earn” model. Official Website: https://www.etarn.io/en Whitepaper: https://etarn.io/en/whitepaper Block Explorer: https://bscscan.com/token/0xe5E1A0a43f307F390887E2a17399172F3F9a3caB

Etarn (ETAN) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Etarn (ETAN) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of ETAN tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many ETAN tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand ETAN's tokenomics, explore ETAN token's live price!

How to Buy ETAN Interested in adding Etarn (ETAN) to your portfolio? MEXC supports various methods to buy ETAN, including credit cards, bank transfers, and peer-to-peer trading. Whether you're a beginner or pro, MEXC makes crypto buying easy and secure. Etarn (ETAN) Price History Analysing the price history of ETAN helps users understand past market movements, key support/resistance levels, and volatility patterns. Whether you are tracking all-time highs or identifying trends, historical data is a crucial part of price prediction and technical analysis.

