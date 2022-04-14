EstateX (ESX) Tokenomics Discover key insights into EstateX (ESX), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

EstateX (ESX) Information EstateX is pioneering the democratization of the $300 trillion global real estate market, addressing critical pain points and making property ownership accessible, affordable, and flexible. By harnessing blockchain technology, EstateX empowers anyone to start building a diversified real estate portfolio with as little as $100, shattering traditional barriers and unlocking opportunities for wealth generation globally. Official Website: https://www.estatex.eu Whitepaper: https://downloads.estatex.eu/ESX_PitchDeck.pdf Block Explorer: https://solscan.io/token/28G7z3VyHDFNhrnvSTf1GssKoGrtCrdiguASQy2BsHiF Buy ESX Now!

EstateX (ESX) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for EstateX (ESX), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 15.45M $ 15.45M $ 15.45M Total Supply: $ 7.00B $ 7.00B $ 7.00B Circulating Supply: $ 941.38M $ 941.38M $ 941.38M FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 114.85M $ 114.85M $ 114.85M All-Time High: $ 0.033992 $ 0.033992 $ 0.033992 All-Time Low: $ 0.006102775970466683 $ 0.006102775970466683 $ 0.006102775970466683 Current Price: $ 0.016407 $ 0.016407 $ 0.016407 Learn more about EstateX (ESX) price

EstateX (ESX) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of EstateX (ESX) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of ESX tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many ESX tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand ESX's tokenomics, explore ESX token's live price!

How to Buy ESX Interested in adding EstateX (ESX) to your portfolio? MEXC supports various methods to buy ESX, including credit cards, bank transfers, and peer-to-peer trading. Whether you're a beginner or pro, MEXC makes crypto buying easy and secure. Learn How to Buy ESX on MEXC now!

EstateX (ESX) Price History Analysing the price history of ESX helps users understand past market movements, key support/resistance levels, and volatility patterns. Whether you are tracking all-time highs or identifying trends, historical data is a crucial part of price prediction and technical analysis. Explore ESX Price History now!

ESX Price Prediction Want to know where ESX might be heading? Our ESX price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view. See ESX token's Price Prediction now!

Why Should You Choose MEXC? MEXC is one of the world's top crypto exchanges, trusted by millions of users globally. Whether you're a beginner or a pro, MEXC is your easiest way to crypto. Over 4,000 trading pairs across Spot and Futures markets Fastest token listings among CEXs #1 liquidity across the industry Lowest fees, backed by 24/7 customer service 100%+ token reserve transparency for user funds Ultra-low entry barriers: buy crypto with just 1 USDT

Buy crypto with just 1 USDT : Your easiest way to crypto! Buy Now!