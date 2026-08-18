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MEXC AI's advanced analytics deliver daily updates on Espresso, including technical analysis and investment opportunities. Get the latest daily insights now!MEXC AI's advanced analytics deliver daily updates on Espresso, including technical analysis and investment opportunities. Get the latest daily insights now!

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Espresso (ESP) Technical Analysis Today

Espresso (ESP) Technical Analysis Today

The Espresso Analysis page provides AI-generated insights into ESP's daily performance, price trends, and key technical indicators. It highlights potential market movements, trading opportunities, and notable technical patterns. Learn more about Espresso's analysis below.

Espresso (ESP) Price Change

Current Price24H7 Days30 Days90 Days
$0.07291--+1.91%+1.27%+12.34%
Know more about Espresso Price

Espresso Technical Indicators

Technical analysis looks at price action and common indicators to understand trend and momentum. Below is an automated snapshot of Espresso across multiple timeframes, summarising the current technical bias and what the chart is signalling next. This is a technical read—not a guaranteed forecast, so please do your own research and manage risk appropriately.

Strong SellSellNeutralBuyStrong Buy
Sell
Sell 15
Neutral 2
Buy 9
Moving Averages:Strong SellSell 12Neutral 1Buy 1
Technical Indicators:BuySell 3Neutral 1Buy 8
Name
Classic
Fibonacci
R3
0.07297
0.07294
R2
0.07294
0.07293
R1
0.07293
0.07292
PP
0.0729
0.0729
S1
0.07289
0.07289
S2
0.07286
0.07288
S3
0.07285
0.07286

Espresso Market Signals

Current Net Open Order Volume
-0.39M
$1.64 M
$2.04 M
Pending Buys (USDT)
Pending Sells (USDT)
3-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference
-0.03M
3-Day Active Buys
$0.11 M
3-Day Active Sells
$0.14 M
7-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference
-0.02M
7-Day Active Buys
$0.63 M
7-Day Active Sells
$0.65 M

The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing.

Espresso Capital Flow

Net InflowESPUSDT Price
HistoryNet InflowPrice
2026-08-18-$0.03 M0.07
2026-08-17-$0.10 M0.07
2026-08-16-$0.01 M0.07
2026-08-15-$0.07 M0.07
2026-08-14-$0.09 M0.07

The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing.

Explore More about Espresso

Trade Espresso (ESP) Markets on MEXC

Explore spot and futures markets, view live Espresso price, volume, and trade directly.

Pairs
Price
24H Change
24H Volume
ESP/USDT
$0.07284
$0.07284$0.07284
+2.67%
937.23K (USDT)

Disclaimer

The information provided in this material does not constitute investment, tax, legal, financial, accounting, or any other professional advice, nor does it serve as a recommendation to buy, sell, or hold any assets. MEXC Learn provides this content for informational purposes only and does not offer investment advice. Please ensure you fully understand the risks involved and exercise caution when investing. MEXC is not responsible for users' investment decisions.

ESP-to-USD Calculator

Amount

ESP
ESP
USD
USD

1 ESP = 0.07291 USD