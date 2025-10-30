The live Eclipse price today is 0.10671 USD. Track real-time ES to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more. Explore ES price trend easily at MEXC now.The live Eclipse price today is 0.10671 USD. Track real-time ES to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more. Explore ES price trend easily at MEXC now.

Eclipse Logo

Eclipse Price(ES)

1 ES to USD Live Price:

-1.16%1D
USD
Eclipse (ES) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2025-10-30 20:29:14 (UTC+8)

Eclipse (ES) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range:
$ 0.105
24H Low
$ 0.11437
24H High

$ 0.105
$ 0.11437
$ 0.7106542736874376
$ 0.07407824397399612
-1.45%

-1.16%

-4.61%

-4.61%

Eclipse (ES) real-time price is $ 0.10671. Over the past 24 hours, ES traded between a low of $ 0.105 and a high of $ 0.11437, showing active market volatility. ES's all-time high price is $ 0.7106542736874376, while its all-time low price is $ 0.07407824397399612.

In terms of short-term performance, ES has changed by -1.45% over the past hour, -1.16% over 24 hours, and -4.61% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

Eclipse (ES) Market Information

No.995

$ 14.15M
$ 297.75K
$ 106.71M
132.65M
1,000,000,000
1,000,000,000
13.26%

ECLIPSE

The current Market Cap of Eclipse is $ 14.15M, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 297.75K. The circulating supply of ES is 132.65M, with a total supply of 1000000000. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 106.71M.

Eclipse (ES) Price History USD

Track the price changes of Eclipse for today, 30 days, 60 days, and 90 days:

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ -0.0012491-1.16%
30 Days$ -0.01509-12.39%
60 Days$ -0.04119-27.85%
90 Days$ -0.08669-44.83%
Eclipse Price Change Today

Today, ES recorded a change of $ -0.0012491 (-1.16%), reflecting its latest market activity.

Eclipse 30-Day Price Change

Over the past 30 days, the price shifted by $ -0.01509 (-12.39%), showing the token's short-term performance.

Eclipse 60-Day Price Change

Expanding the view to 60 days, ES saw a change of $ -0.04119 (-27.85%), giving a broader perspective on its performance.

Eclipse 90-Day Price Change

Looking at the 90-day trend, the price moved by $ -0.08669 (-44.83%), offering insight into the token's long-term trajectory.

Want to unlock the all-time price history and price movements of Eclipse (ES)?

Check out the Eclipse Price History page now.

What is Eclipse (ES)

Eclipse is a L2 on Ethereum built using Solana's Virtual Machine.

Eclipse is available on MEXC, providing you with the convenience of purchasing, holding, transferring, and staking the token directly on our platform. Whether you are a seasoned investor or a newcomer to the world of cryptocurrencies, MEXC offers a user-friendly interface and a variety of tools to manage your Eclipse investments effectively. For more detailed information about this token, we invite you to visit our digital asset introduction page.

Additionally, you can:
- Check ES staking availabilityto see how you can earn rewards on your holdings.
- Read reviews and analytics about Eclipse on our blog to stay informed about the latest market trends and expert insights.

Our comprehensive resources are designed to make your Eclipse buying experience smooth and informed, ensuring you have all the tools and knowledge needed to invest confidently.

Eclipse Price Prediction (USD)

How much will Eclipse (ES) be worth in USD tomorrow, next week, or next month? What could your Eclipse (ES) assets be valued at in 2025, 2026, 2027, 2028 — or even 10 or 20 years from now? Use our price prediction tool to explore both short-term and long-term forecasts for Eclipse.

Check the Eclipse price prediction now!

Eclipse (ES) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of Eclipse (ES) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about ES token's extensive tokenomics now!

How to buy Eclipse (ES)

Looking for how to buy Eclipse? The process is straightforward and hassle-free! You can easily purchase Eclipse on MEXC by following our step-by-step How to Buy guide. We provide you with detailed instructions and video tutorials, demonstrating how to sign up on MEXC and use the various convenient payment options available.

ES to Local Currencies

Eclipse Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of Eclipse, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

Whitepaper
Official Eclipse Website
Block Explorer

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Eclipse

How much is Eclipse (ES) worth today?
The live ES price in USD is 0.10671 USD, updated in real-time with the latest market data.
What is the current ES to USD price?
The current price of ES to USD is $ 0.10671. Check out MEXC Converter for accurate token conversion.
What is the market cap of Eclipse?
The market cap for ES is $ 14.15M USD. Market cap = current price × circulating supply. It indicates the token's total market value and ranking.
What is the circulating supply of ES?
The circulating supply of ES is 132.65M USD.
What was the all‑time high (ATH) price of ES?
ES achieved an ATH price of 0.7106542736874376 USD.
What was the all‑time low (ATL) price of ES?
ES saw an ATL price of 0.07407824397399612 USD.
What is the trading volume of ES?
The Live 24‑hour trading volume for ES is $ 297.75K USD.
Will ES go higher this year?
ES might go higher this year depending on market conditions and project developments. Check out ES price prediction for a more in-depth analysis.
Eclipse (ES) Important Industry Updates

Time (UTC+8)TypeInformation
10-28 21:35:49Industry Updates
Some Solana ecosystem meme coins show significant gains today, CHILLHOUSE surges over 130% in a single day
10-28 14:23:33Industry Updates
Bitcoin's October return this year is temporarily reported at 0.39%, compared to the historical average return of 21.89%
10-27 21:40:25Industry Updates
CoinShares: Digital asset investment products saw net inflows of $921 million last week
10-27 16:29:31Industry Updates
ZEC Circulating Market Cap Approaches $6 Billion, Reaches new all-time high
10-26 23:17:37Industry Updates
Bitcoin Rebounds Past $113,000, Ethereum Breaks Through $4,000
10-26 19:10:22Industry Updates
Driven by "PING" going viral, x402 transaction count and trading addresses surge tens of times

Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.

