ERA (ERA) Technical Analysis Today The ERA Analysis page provides AI-generated insights into ERA's daily performance, price trends, and key technical indicators. It highlights potential market movements, trading opportunities, and notable technical patterns. Learn more about ERA's analysis below. Sign Up

ERA (ERA) Price Change Current Price 24H 7 Days 30 Days 90 Days $0.05618 -- -16.38% -15.87% -55.03%

ERA Technical Indicators

Technical analysis looks at price action and common indicators to understand trend and momentum. Below is an automated snapshot of ERA across multiple timeframes, summarising the current technical bias and what the chart is signalling next. This is a technical read—not a guaranteed forecast, so please do your own research and manage risk appropriately.

1m 5m 15m 30m 1H 4H 8H 1D 1W Strong Sell Sell Neutral Buy Strong Buy Sell Sell 15 Neutral 2 Buy 9 Moving Averages : Strong Sell Sell 13 Neutral 0 Buy 1 Technical Indicators : Strong Buy Sell 2 Neutral 2 Buy 8 Pivot Points Moving Averages Technical Indicators Name Classic Fibonacci R3 0.05619 0.05617 R2 0.05617 0.05614 R1 0.05612 0.05613 PP 0.0561 0.0561 S1 0.05605 0.05607 S2 0.05603 0.05606 S3 0.05598 0.05603

ERA Market Signals Current Net Open Order Volume -0.18M $1.23 M $1.41 M Pending Buys (USDT) Pending Sells (USDT) 3-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference -0.01M 3-Day Active Buys $0.10 M 3-Day Active Sells $0.11 M 7-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference -0.01M 7-Day Active Buys $0.23 M 7-Day Active Sells $0.24 M The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing. ERA Capital Flow Net Inflow ERAUSDT Price History Net Inflow Price 2026-08-18 $0.03 M 0.06 2026-08-17 $0.00 M 0.06 2026-08-16 $0.02 M 0.06 2026-08-15 $0.10 M 0.06 2026-08-14 -$0.09 M 0.06 The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing.

Trade ERA (ERA) Markets on MEXC Explore spot and futures markets, view live ERA price, volume, and trade directly. Pairs Price 24H Change 24H Volume ERA / USDT $0.05619 $0.05619 $0.05619 -6.78% 966.11K (USDT) Trade