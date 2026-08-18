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MEXC AI's advanced analytics deliver daily updates on ERA, including technical analysis and investment opportunities. Get the latest daily insights now!MEXC AI's advanced analytics deliver daily updates on ERA, including technical analysis and investment opportunities. Get the latest daily insights now!

More About ERA

ERA Price Info

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ERA (ERA) Technical Analysis Today

ERA (ERA) Technical Analysis Today

The ERA Analysis page provides AI-generated insights into ERA's daily performance, price trends, and key technical indicators. It highlights potential market movements, trading opportunities, and notable technical patterns. Learn more about ERA's analysis below.

ERA (ERA) Price Change

Current Price24H7 Days30 Days90 Days
$0.05618---16.38%-15.87%-55.03%
Know more about ERA Price

ERA Technical Indicators

Technical analysis looks at price action and common indicators to understand trend and momentum. Below is an automated snapshot of ERA across multiple timeframes, summarising the current technical bias and what the chart is signalling next. This is a technical read—not a guaranteed forecast, so please do your own research and manage risk appropriately.

Strong SellSellNeutralBuyStrong Buy
Sell
Sell 15
Neutral 2
Buy 9
Moving Averages:Strong SellSell 13Neutral 0Buy 1
Technical Indicators:Strong BuySell 2Neutral 2Buy 8
Name
Classic
Fibonacci
R3
0.05619
0.05617
R2
0.05617
0.05614
R1
0.05612
0.05613
PP
0.0561
0.0561
S1
0.05605
0.05607
S2
0.05603
0.05606
S3
0.05598
0.05603

ERA Market Signals

Current Net Open Order Volume
-0.18M
$1.23 M
$1.41 M
Pending Buys (USDT)
Pending Sells (USDT)
3-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference
-0.01M
3-Day Active Buys
$0.10 M
3-Day Active Sells
$0.11 M
7-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference
-0.01M
7-Day Active Buys
$0.23 M
7-Day Active Sells
$0.24 M

The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing.

ERA Capital Flow

Net InflowERAUSDT Price
HistoryNet InflowPrice
2026-08-18$0.03 M0.06
2026-08-17$0.00 M0.06
2026-08-16$0.02 M0.06
2026-08-15$0.10 M0.06
2026-08-14-$0.09 M0.06

The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing.

Explore More about ERA

Trade ERA (ERA) Markets on MEXC

Explore spot and futures markets, view live ERA price, volume, and trade directly.

Pairs
Price
24H Change
24H Volume
ERA/USDT
$0.05619
$0.05619$0.05619
-6.78%
966.11K (USDT)

Disclaimer

The information provided in this material does not constitute investment, tax, legal, financial, accounting, or any other professional advice, nor does it serve as a recommendation to buy, sell, or hold any assets. MEXC Learn provides this content for informational purposes only and does not offer investment advice. Please ensure you fully understand the risks involved and exercise caution when investing. MEXC is not responsible for users' investment decisions.

ERA-to-USD Calculator

Amount

ERA
ERA
USD
USD

1 ERA = 0.05618 USD